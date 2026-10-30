Lady Shenandoah set to reign supreme

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The Chris Waller-trained Lady Shenandoah (James McDonald) taking out the Group 1 Toorak Handicap (1,600m) at Caulfield on Oct 10.

1 Lady Shenandoah

Multiple Group 1 winner who returned to top form with brilliant win in Group 1 Toorak Handicap (1,600m) at Caulfield on Oct 10. Top chance.

2 Idle Flyer

Group 1 winner over 1,600m at Randwick in April but recent form has been moderate, including fifth in Group 2 over 1,400m at Randwick on Oct 24. Capable of figuring here.

3 Surfin’ Bird

Made it two in a row with emphatic Group 2 victory over this course and distance on Oct 24. Racing in career-best form and one of the leading contenders.

4 Cilacap

Group 2 winner over 1,600m at Morphettville. Resumed with excellent fifth in Group 2 over 1,400m on Oct 3. Ready to peak.

5 Unleeshing

Distance specialist with four wins from five starts at 1,600m. Chasing three wins in a row after dominant performance to land Group 3 over 1,600m at Randwick on Oct 17.

6 Pondalowie

Surprised with big win in Group 2 over 1,400m at Flemington three starts back. Finished sixth in Group 2 over 1,600m on Oct 24.

7 Jenni Multabella

Has two wins and five minor placings from only eight starts in restricted grade. Very consistent and adaptable but this is a major rise in grade.

8 Salty Pearl

Group 2 winner over 1,600m and poised to build on good sixth behind Lady Shenandoah in Toorak Handicap.

9 Sass Appeal

Course specialist with four wins from five starts and won her only start here over 1,600m impressively. Continues to race well and is a chance again.

10 Concord Connie

Dual winner over 1,400m at Flemington and finished strongly for third in Group 2 over 1,400m at Caulfield on Oct 17. Chance again.

11 Pillow Fight

Has one win and four minor placings from 11 starts and is yet to fire beyond 1,250m. This is a big jump in class. Prefer others.

Comments courtesy of The Hong Kong Jockey Club