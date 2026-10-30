Oct 31 Empire Rose Stakes form analysis
Lady Shenandoah set to reign supreme
1 Lady Shenandoah
Multiple Group 1 winner who returned to top form with brilliant win in Group 1 Toorak Handicap (1,600m) at Caulfield on Oct 10. Top chance.
2 Idle Flyer
Group 1 winner over 1,600m at Randwick in April but recent form has been moderate, including fifth in Group 2 over 1,400m at Randwick on Oct 24. Capable of figuring here.
3 Surfin’ Bird
Made it two in a row with emphatic Group 2 victory over this course and distance on Oct 24. Racing in career-best form and one of the leading contenders.
4 Cilacap
Group 2 winner over 1,600m at Morphettville. Resumed with excellent fifth in Group 2 over 1,400m on Oct 3. Ready to peak.
5 Unleeshing
Distance specialist with four wins from five starts at 1,600m. Chasing three wins in a row after dominant performance to land Group 3 over 1,600m at Randwick on Oct 17.
6 Pondalowie
Surprised with big win in Group 2 over 1,400m at Flemington three starts back. Finished sixth in Group 2 over 1,600m on Oct 24.
7 Jenni Multabella
Has two wins and five minor placings from only eight starts in restricted grade. Very consistent and adaptable but this is a major rise in grade.
8 Salty Pearl
Group 2 winner over 1,600m and poised to build on good sixth behind Lady Shenandoah in Toorak Handicap.
9 Sass Appeal
Course specialist with four wins from five starts and won her only start here over 1,600m impressively. Continues to race well and is a chance again.
10 Concord Connie
Dual winner over 1,400m at Flemington and finished strongly for third in Group 2 over 1,400m at Caulfield on Oct 17. Chance again.
11 Pillow Fight
Has one win and four minor placings from 11 starts and is yet to fire beyond 1,250m. This is a big jump in class. Prefer others.
Comments courtesy of The Hong Kong Jockey Club