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Kingswood (John Allen) winning the Group 2 Zipping Classic (2,400m) at Sandown on Nov 14. The Gavin Bedggood-trained galloper is nominated for the Group 1 Hong Kong International Vase (2,400m) at Sha Tin on Dec 13.

HONG KONG – Trainer Gavin Bedggood will tick off a bucket list item when Kingswood heads to Hong Kong for the international meeting.

The Group 1 Caulfield Cup (2,400m) winner will contest the Group 1 Hong Kong International Vase (2,400m) – part of the Longines Hong Kong International Races – at Sha Tin on Dec 13.

Bedggood has never been to Hong Kong and was looking to, at some stage, head to the Asian racing capital to take in a meeting.

But now, the Cranbourne-based handler will be a contestant on the world stage.

“Hong Kong has been on my bucket list for a long time, just to go over there and go to a meeting,” he said.

“To be going over there with a horse, it’s really exciting and because I haven’t been before.

“Jasmine, who straps him and rides him work – she’s my stepdaughter – she’ll go up and look after him, but I’ll fly over as well.

“Having not been there before I don’t just want to say, ‘I’ll see you in a week’s time’, so I’ll go over and make sure everything is done properly.”

Bedggood said Kingswood had been invited to run in the Grade 1 Japan Cup (2,400m) in Tokyo on Nov 29, but he declined that invitation to instead concentrate on Hong Kong.

The Roaring Lion six-year-old will depart for Hong Kong on Nov 30, having had his inoculations the day following his Group 2 Zipping Classic success (2,400m) at Sandown on Nov 14 last start.

“We sent him down the beach for a few days post run,” said Bedggood.

“He had his inoculations on Sunday morning and then went straight down there.

“We’ve got three weeks to have him cherry ripe for that race.”

Bedggood concedes the Hong Kong race will be a different ballgame to the both the Caulfield Cup and Zipping Classic.

“I said after the Caulfield Cup he had to win the Zipping to warrant going,” Bedggood said.

“I don’t think last week he was anywhere near his best as (jockey) Johnny (Allen) said from 1,000m he wasn’t handling the ground, but he was too good on the day.

“We got invited to Hong Kong, we got invited to Japan. He hasn’t had a taxing spring campaign, so why not?

“Japan, I would think he would get his doors blown off over there in fast run races on really firm ground, so hopefully Hong Kong is a good fit.”

Following the Hong Kong race, Kingwood will be required to do two weeks of quarantine there before a further two weeks upon his arrival back in Australia.

Bedggood has tentatively worked out a winter program for the grey stayer with next year’s Melbourne Cup a possible target.

“He’s got to do two weeks quarantine up there and two weeks when he gets back and then we’ll get him ready for Brisbane for races like the (Group 2) Hollindale (Stakes), the (Group 1) Doomben Cup, (Group 2) The Q22,” he said.

“We can then give him a little breather up there and then come back. The owner is pretty keen to get to the Melbourne Cup next year.”

Widely known as “the race that stops a nation”, the prestigious Melbourne Cup is a 3,200m showpiece run at Flemington on the first Tuesday of November every year. SKY RACING WORLD