Keep the faith in True Love even if she is back in distance

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Coolmore filly is bound to know Deauville better this time around after her second in Prix Jean Prat

True Love (Wayne Lordan) taking the Group 1 1000 Guineas (1,600m) at Newmarket on May 3. She runs in the Group 1 Prix Maurice de Gheest (1,300m) at Deauville on Aug 9.

1 Stolen Kiss

Progressive four-year-old with some potential. He was making up lots of ground late on when fourth in a Royal Ascot Group 1 over 1,200m. Scored three wins this season, he could be the one to keep the raiders at bay.

2 Mise En Boite

Won a handicap over 1,300m on Deauville’s all-weather circuit back in January. Built on that to land a Group 3 over 1,200m on this course a month ago. Further improvement needed at his favourite hunting ground.

3 Summer Sail

Locally trained. It would be a surprise if he was able to turn around his form with the likes of stronger home candidates. Last of eight in a 1,200m Group 3 here last month.

4 Rosy Affair

Consistent mare has a creditable fourth in a 1,000m Group 1 at Royal Ascot in June. Others make more appeal, though.

5 Samangan

This smart three-year-old ran a good fourth in the Group 1 Prix Jean Prat (1,400m) here on July 12, beaten just 1L after squandering vital resources by running too freely early on.

6 Afandy

Won France’s traditional classic trial on this very same straight back in April – Samangan chased him across the line that day. He will improve for his staying on for fourth in only outing since.

7 How Are You

Trainer supplemented this three-year-old colt who was unraced as a juvenile. Scored two wins. At the latest, he showed a decent change of gear to pick off the leaders late on in a 1,200m Listed in Deauville. That run suggests he should not be discounted.

8 Wise Approach

[ο]Godolphin’s hope who put up a career-best performance when landing last season’s Group 1 Middle Park Stakes (1,200m), confirming the promise of his Group 1 Prix Morny (1,200m) third. He is yet to set the world alight so far this campaign. Never a factor at his last start at Royal Ascot, but did cast a shoe. Now would be a good time to regain his juvenile form.

9 Take Charge Star

His shrewd trainer reckons he is the best in the stable, especially since they dropped him down in trip. He tuned up with a neck second to Thesecretadversary in Royal Ascot who franked the form in style with Group 1 success at the track in July.

10 Division

Would have support back on a level track. The specialist speedster started slowly but got up to finish a close-up third in the Group 1 over 1,200m at Royal Ascot. A decent fifth in the Group 1 July Cup Stakes (1,200m) at Newmarket means he is raring to go.

11 My Calyx Cen

Won Group 3 over 1,100m at Chantilly in April, scoring four consecutive wins before out of luck in a Royal Ascot Group 1 (1,200m) in June.

12 True Love

[ο]Aidan O’Brien’s English Group 1 1000 Guineas (1,600m) winner dropped back to 1,400m without any trouble when second in the Group 1 Prix Jean Prat (1,400m) in Deauville in July, running on strongly to go down by 0.5L. Major chance if quick enough.