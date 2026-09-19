Keep Master Du Rouvray in mind

Race 1 (2,000m)

(4) UNITED TIDES was running on late when going a mile for the first time at just his third start. A useful claiming apprentice rides.

(3) TRIP TO VENUS has been making steady progress. Makes his debut over 2,000m.

(1) JUDICIARY has been a touch disappointing since making an eye-catching debut but he may be better suited to this trip.

(5) BOURBON’S BEAST is struggling to improve but has a place chance in this small field.

Race 2 (1,400m)

(12) PREDATOR’S CROWN has yet to run a bad race in four starts and was close-up over the distance last time. Will need some luck from widest draw, though.

(2) YEAH BABY was a touch disappointing first-up on the turf after two promising efforts on the Poly. Ignore last run.

Sean Tarry saddles the visiting first-timer (3) PANDORA FORT. His first-time runners have been doing well in KZN.

(7) BLAZING BELLE should enjoy this step-up in trip and her last run is best ignored.

Race 3 (1,400m)

(5) WAR EMPEROR was not far off over course and distance from the widest draw last run.

(2) FORT USHER is lightly raced and was a beaten favourite last time. The Darryl Moore stable apprentice stays aboard.

(6) DANUBE finished a length ahead of War Emperor at their last meeting. Is 2.5kg better off from a more favourable draw.



(7) NILE THE BOSS is overdue for another win. He only has 48kg to shoulder and the step-up in trip will make her dangerous.

Race 4 (1,400m)

(3) QUEST OF VALOR took on feature company first run out of the maidens. He has a light weight and can go close.

(5) WAR REPORTER has come good at recent starts on the Highveld. He may prefer it a bit further but he has last-start winning partner Keagan de Melo back up.

(4) PRIZED POSSESSION was a recent maiden winner at just his second start but had shown promise in useful company leading up to the win.

(2) DRICUS is over his optimum trip and rarely runs a bad race. He will go close at best.

Race 5 (1,400m)

(9) BEYOND ALL DOUBT is lightly raced and has shown up well against stronger since shedding his maiden. Wide draw and big weight but may still be on the up.

(6) BANGKOK MAGIC steps up in trip but both wins have come on the Poly. The stable is in good form and if he takes to the Poly, he will be a big runner.

(1) BLUE STEEL is not the easiest ride but is well drawn. More than capable on his day.

(8) RUN FOREST RUN was long overdue for his recent win. Four-point rise could put paid to his winning chances.

Race 6 (1,600m)

(3) GREEK HERITAGE won well second time of asking and was rested. Step-up to a mile suggests that the stable may think that she has the edge over the opposition.

(6) SILVER SALUTE is seldom far off while (5) PRETTY KARA has not been far off at recent outings and gets first-time cheek pieces.

(7) ARCTIC FURY has been disappointing but only has 48kg to shoulder in a small field and can surprise.

Race 7 (2,000m)

(5) MASTER DU ROUVRAY has made the step-up at his three consecutive wins and can follow up although he does switch course.

(1) MOHAVE PRINCE is smart and has had the measure of Uzwano on two recent occasions. He has the best of the draws and will be a strong contender.

(3) UZWANO franked the Master De Rouvray form when winning next time out and they now meet at level weights.



(6) CLEARTHERUNWAY comes in with handy galloping weight. Strong winning chance.

Race 8 (2,000m)

(8) ZENA ROSE will be ridden by a non-claiming apprentice which could be telling.

(5) HEAVENLY MAFIA has an almost identical record to Splash Of Love. Both step up in trip but Glen Kotzen’s filly may be the better option.

(6) SPLASH OF LOVE has been close-up in three starts since her last win and with a useful claimer up she should be in the mix.



(1) LA MADDALENA has been off form of late but only has 50kg to shoulder and can surprise.