Keane as mustard on mare Kalpana

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The Andrew Balding-trained Kalpana (Colin Keane) winning her second Group 1 British Champions Fillies & Mares Stakes (2,400m) at Royal Ascot on Oct 18, 2025. The talented mare looks to improve her haul of four Group 1 wins in the Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe (2,400m) at ParisLongchamp on Oct 4.

PARIS – Colin Keane is relishing the opportunity to get back on board Kalpana in the 5 million euro (S$7.2 million) Group 1 Qatar Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe (2,400m) at ParisLongchamp on Oct 4.

The Irish jockey has enjoyed a fine first season since being appointed retained rider for Juddmonte.

Besides steering Sunday’s Arc contender to Group 1 victory in the King George VI and Queen Elizabeth Stakes (2,400m) on July 25 and Yorkshire Oaks (2,400m) at York on Aug 20, he also guided Item to a hard-fought win in the Group 1 Juddmonte International Stakes (2,100m) at York on Aug 19.

He will also be associated with Juddmonte’s star filly Blue Bolt in a bid to go one better in the Group 1 Sun Chariot Stakes (1,600m) at Newmarket on Oct 3.

The pair ran second to Fallen Angel in that race in 2025, ahead of a formidable run of five wins in a row, including three at Group 1 level, namely the Falmouth Stakes in Newmarket, Prix Rothschild in Deauville and Matron Stakes in Leopardstown, all over the mile.

Kalpana could only finish seventh in last season’s Arc, having endured a wide trip behind Daryz.

The daughter of Study Of Man has since proven herself on the forecast quicker ground in 2026, boosting Keane’s confidence that she can make her presence felt at Longchamp come Sunday afternoon.

“I’m looking forward to it. The filly has been in great form this year and couldn’t be going back there in any better form,” said Keane to Sky Sports Racing.

“All of last year we probably thought she was more effective on slower ground, and this year has proven the complete opposite.

“She’s been very good on quick ground all year and even York the last day, when it was a slog, it probably caught us out a little bit.”

At her last win on the Knavesmire, Kalpana began a sustained run from the rear but started to paddle away late in the rain-affected track, only to survive a late attack from long shot Sparan Nua (Rossa Ryan) by a short head.

Regardless of underfoot conditions, Keane is confident his mare will be right in the mix at the business end.

“We won’t mind what it turns up at the weekend. I think she’s going there with a very good chance,” he said.

The five-year-old mare defeated 2025 Longines World’s Best Racehorse Calandagan when striking in the King George at Ascot earlier this season and whilst Keane has the utmost respect for both Daryz and Maltese Cross, he was quick to reveal that he would not swap his mount.

“Obviously, they’re two very good colts (Daryz and Maltese Cross) she’s going to be taking on,” said Keane.

“But she’s taken on the boys this year and came out on top whereas last year she got beat by them.

“I wouldn’t be getting off her for anything.”

RACING AND SPORTS