Kalpana set for three on the trot

Kalpana (Colin Keane) at her second consecutive Group 1 British Champions Fillies & Mares Stakes at Ascot on Oct 18, 2025. The Andrew Balding-trained mare is bidding for a third hurrah on Oct 17.

1 Coedana

Not a bad filly, but will need to step up a notch to win this. Very effective at this distance and generally in snappy form this season including when she swooped from the rear to land a Newmarket Group 3 in September.

2 Danielle

Competing over further than this in 2026 including a Group 3 victory at York in May. Second in 2,900m Group 2 at Doncaster latest. Her record suggests that slow ground is important to her.

3 Kalpana

This tough and top-class Juddmonte mare won this convincingly in both 2024 and 2025. For the second year running she was not at her very best in the Arc but it did not stop last year’s win in this and might not stop this one either.

4 Minnie Hauk

Last year’s three Group 1 victories and second in the Group 1 Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe seem like a distant memory now with just occasional flashes of that former brilliance. Hard to recommend for the win money.

5 See The Fire

Plenty of success but her record in Group 1s is 0-15 though she did nearly put that right when only just failing in Woodbine in September. This longer trip will need to help her chances.

6 Tajlina

This two-time winner needs to make further headway for the rise to this trip but her shrewd trainer is unlikely to have sent her from France without hopes. Good consistent efforts earlier in the year before a break.

7 Believed

Facts and figures suggest that a bit more is needed here, but she is on the improve as she showed with a Group 3 victory at Cork in August. Could be the type to find some more at this time of the year.

8 Inis Mor

Though she only won a Listed race in May, she has also fared well in Group 1 company. Best on good or faster ground. A win is unlikely, but she can give it another bold show.

9 Johanna Walsh

Her supporters will want to see her in the sort of shape that saw her romp clear of her nine rivals in the Irish Oaks in July. A repeat of that sees her in contention for win or place money.

10 Lilt

A massively framed filly who is having just her fifth career start. She now needs to prove herself at this distance but she does not look short on class, judging by her Group 2 second at The Curragh in September.

11 Sparan Nua

Several of her runs put her right in the frame for this, including only missing out by a whisker to Kalpana in a York Group 1 in August. Maybe that hard race had taken its toll with a downbeat show at ParisLongchamp last time.

12 Sugar Island

Has been in a pace-making role in Group 1s and that looks to be the case again. No winning chance.

13 Symbol Of Majesty

Might deliver further progress now trying this trip for the first time, having looked to improve for 2,000m and a first try at Group level when a Group 3 winner at Deauville in August.

Comments courtesy of The Hong Kong Jockey Club