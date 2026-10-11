Ka Ying Rising trials well ahead of Everest defence

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Jockey Purton hoping for good ground for world’s best sprinter in Sydney G1 showpiece

Ka Ying Rising (Zac Purton, yellow cap with red stars) finishing a neck-second behind fellow Group 1 The Everest (1,200m) contender Ninja (Tommy Berry) in the barrier trial at Royal Randwick on Oct 6.

SYDNEY – It was smooth sailing for Ka Ying Rising in Sydney on Oct 6 as the world’s best racehorse cruised through a 1,000m barrier trial at Royal Randwick in preparation for the world’s richest turf race – The Everest (1,200m).

To be staged on Oct 17 and worth A$20 million (S17.9 million), the Group 1 Australian sprint showpiece was won in 2025 by Hong Kong’s Ka Ying Rising for Australian racing Hall of Fame duo, trainer David Hayes and jockey Zac Purton, as part of his 21-race unbeaten streak.

Ridden by Purton at his Sydney trial, the nine-time Group 1 winner – who leads the current Longines world’s best racehorse rankings on 135 – stepped straight to the lead and remained at the head of the pack entering the home turn.

Under restraint, Ka Ying Rising went stride for stride with the Michael Freedman-trained Ninja before the latter edged into first place in 59.46sec under Tommy Berry, a neck ahead of Ka Ying Rising, while clocking a 34.28sec final 600m.

Relaxed and calm in the parade ring pre-trial on an overcast morning in Sydney, Ka Ying Rising completed several laps in front of fans with his work rider and syce before making his way onto the turf course, which was rated as a rain-affected “Soft 7” in Australia.

The Shamexpress six-year-old gelding was slightly sweaty around his girth prior to loading into the gates.

Hayes noted a few other factors that were against Ka Ying Rising in the trial, but was confident of his title defence.

“Better than last year, but I have seen him trial better. The way the track was, the longer grass and the soft ground wasn’t in his favour,” said the dual Hong Kong champion trainer (1997-1998 and 1998-1999).

“He didn’t change legs, that’s always an indicator he’s going pretty easy. When Zac puts him under a bit of pressure he changes legs and finds a lot. It’s a pass mark today – but not exciting.

“But it is a trial, and we don’t screw him down for the trial and he will be screwed down a lot more for the race coming up.

“Just watch last year’s trial and watch the race, and he’s a little bit better this year in the trial and a little bit better hopefully in the race.

“The trial was probably run four seconds slower than race tempo. Zac was ambling into the straight, he won’t be doing that in the race. He’ll be letting rip.

“He’s 30 pounds (13.6 kg) bigger than he was this time last year. I think bigger is better.”

Ka Ying Rising was third in the corresponding barrier trial in 2025 on a “Good 4” track behind Linebacker before his triumph.

Apocalyptic came home third under Zac Lloyd, while Joliestar (James McDonald) finished fourth. Headwall (Kerrin McEvoy), Angel Capital (Ben Melham) and Amazing Journey (Nash Rawiller) rounded out the seven-runner trial.

Said Purton: “He certainly needed the hit-out, he pulled up having a bigger blow than what he did from his race recently.

“The softer ground, the time between runs. It gets him back into the routine, gets him familiar with what’s going on here and we saw last year how much that helped him on race day and I think it will do the same.

“I’d prefer him to be on top of the ground, he likes it when it’s a hard and fast deck. As we’ve seen in the trial, and the trial last year, he seems to labour in the softer ground. Let’s hope the sun comes out and stays out.

“It’s going to be a strong race, people have been downplaying it and saying there’s not much there. But history tells us it’s the strongest sprint race on the calendar.”

If successful, the A$7 million for first in The Everest would elevate Ka Ying Rising’s earnings to narrowly below HK$200 million (S$32.7 million), a mark surpassed only by the recently retired Hong Kong champion Romantic Warrior (HK$288.74 million).

Ka Ying Rising has broken six track records at Sha Tin, including five over 1,200m, which initially came when he tore down Sacred Kingdom’s 17-year-old mark in 2025.

The Everest was first run and won by Redzel in 2017, who in 2018 became the only horse to win the race twice.

The contest has 12 slots and slot holders negotiate for horses to run in their slot.

Raced by the Ka Ying Syndicate and prominent owner Leung Shek Kong, Ka Ying Rising – the race’s only overseas-trained winner – runs in The Hong Kong Jockey Club’s slot.

The early weather forecast for Sydney suggests some rain is possible in the morning and afternoon on Oct 17.

Ka Ying Rising won on a good-to-yielding track when he carried 135 pounds in the 2024 Class 1 HKSAR Chief Executive’s Cup Handicap (1,200m), before the race’s elevation to Group 3 status in 2026. HKJC