Ka Ying Rising on his way to top of the world again

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Hong Kong superstar Ka Ying Rising (Zac Purton) smashing his rivals in the Group 1 The Everest (1,200m) at Randwick on Oct 18. The David Hayes-trained 5YO gelding is backto defend his title on Oct 17.

1 Ka Ying Rising

Team David Hayes/Zac Purton return with the world’s highest rated horse in a bid for back-to-back The Everest wins and extend the gelding’s winning sequence to 22 in a row. Ran a neck-second in 1,000m trial here and ready to win again.

2 Jimmysstar

Four-time Group 1 winner who was racing slightly below par before last-start Group 1 1,200m win on Sept 27. Finished a gallant 1.42L third in this race in 2025 when trapped wide and without cover and was galloped on. Will be competitive.

3 Giga Kick

Won this race in 2022 and has since endured a few difficulties. Finished second in 2024 and is back for his third attempt. Was second in a Group 1 1,200m here in April and can give cheek at odds.

4 Angel Capital

Has been thereabouts in recent runs before Group 1 1,400m win at Caulfield on Sept 19 when he finished strongly. Finished sixth in this race last year. Always competitive but this is tough.

5 Caballus

Won the Group 1 Newmarket Handicap (1,200m) at Flemington in March at big odds. Has a good second-up record with four wins from five tries. Needs to lift on fresh effort of fifth of 12 in Group 2 1,200m here on Oct 3.

6 Headwall

Reaching peak fitness at this third run back from a spell. Sat wide and was beaten 1.03L in a Group 2 1,100m here last start. Ran fifth in 1,000m trial featuring Ninja and Ka Ying Rising. Others appeal more.

7 Ninja

Just beat Ka Ying Rising in a 1,000m trial at Randwick in soft going on Oct 6. Tried hard without threatening when kept wide for 2L ninth in a Group 2 1,100m at Randwick on Sept 19. Place claims.

8 Joliestar

Top mare who won three in a row early in the year, including a Group 1 1,200m here. Third attempt at this race and has been less than two lengths away both times. Has good second-up record. Fresh second in a Group 2 1,100m here on Sept 19.

9 Tempted

Second in this race in 2025 and touted as Ka Ying Rising’s No. 1 challenger. Outstanding record of nine wins, two seconds and two thirds from 14 starts. Six starts at track and distance for five wins and a second. Last-start 3L Group 2 1,200m winner here. Big watch.

10 Spicy Martini

Ran 0.74L fourth of 11 in a Group 2 1,100m at Randwick when first-up at big odds. Before that was Group 1 1,400m winner. Is honest and handles all track conditions but likely to struggle against top couple.

11 Savvy Hallie

Front runner who has a solid record at the track and distance with two wins, two seconds and a third from six runs. Good or soft no issue. Needs to improve on last-start 2.98L second in a Group 2 1,200m.

12 Blue Door

Jamie Melham opted not to defend her Group 1 Caulfield Cup (2,400m) on Half Yours to ride this filly who has two wins and two seconds from four starts. First time at 1,200m and will need luck.

Reserves

13 Overpass

Veteran who raced in this feature in 2022, 2023 and 2025 when a 1.48L fourth to Ka Ying Rising was his best. Hit the lead straightening but run ended 100m from finishing post. Is honest but this now seems beyond him.

14 Charm Stone

Front runner who raced well first-up when finished third, beaten just a length by Jimmysstar in G1 1200m at Caulfield on 27 September at big odds. Has a good second-up record and could give cheek at odds.

15 Skybird

Last win was at Group 1 level in February 2025. Finished third in the Group 1 T J Smith Stakes (1,200m) at Randwick in April behind Joliestar and Giga Kick. Won last start in Group 2 1200m at Flemington, but this is much harder.

16 Marhoona

Lightly raced mare who has four wins and two seconds and two thirds from 11 starts. Was 3L third at last start in a Group 2 1,200m at Randwick on Oct 3. Has plenty of ability but this appears well beyond her at this stage of her career.

Comments courtesy of The Hong Kong Jockey Club