Juryoku Pierrot should take her throne in G1 QEII Cup

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Promising Japanese Oaks winner primed for four in a row in fillies’ and mares’ feature race in Kyoto

The Ryo Terashima-trained Juryoku Pierrot (Seina Imamura, pink cap) coming out tops in a nail-biting finish in the Grade 1 Japanese Oaks (2,400m) in Tokyo on May 24. Imamura will be aboard the three-year-old filly again in the Grade 1 Queen Elizabeth II Cup (2,200m) in Kyoto on Nov 15.

1 Lavanda

Resumed with strong third to Kamunyak in Grade 2 race over 1,800m at Tokyo. Fitter now and one of the chances.

2 Lay Classic

Winner of two restricted races with two minor placings from seven starts. Faded from the turn when 10th in Grade 2 race over 1,800m at Hanshin in September.

3 Stellenbosch

Won Grade 1 Japanese 1000 Guineas (1,600m) in 2024 but has struggled to rediscover her 3YO form. Ran 10th in this race in 2025.

4 Estupenda

Has won four of past eight starts, including good effort to win over 1,800m at Niigata in August. This is much harder, but racing well.

5 Nishino Ti Amo

Won four in a row last year and finished off fairly when seventh behind Kamunyak in Grade 2 race over 1,800m at Tokyo.

6 Voulezvous

Improving type who ran well when third in Grade 2 race over 2,200m at Nakayama in September. Racing well, place chance.

7 Kamunyak

Won 2025 Grade 1 Japanese Oaks (2,400m) and impressed with tough win last start in Grade 2 race over 1,800m at Tokyo when overcoming gate 16. Hard to beat again.

8 Lesedrama

Won Grade 3 race over 1,800m at Nakayama in March 2025 but recent form is plain with seventh in Grade 3 race over 2,000m.

9 Queen’s Walk

Dual Grade 2 winner over 2,000m and placed in Grade 1 race over 1,600m. Can improve on eighth behind Kamunyak in Grade 2 race over 1,800m at Tokyo.

10 Sekitoba East

Led throughout to win Grade 3 race over 1,800m at Tokyo in June before resuming with fading 15th behind Kamunyak in Grade 2 race over 1,800m at Tokyo.

11 Juryoku Pierrot

Brilliant 3YO filly who made it three victories in a row with fast-finishing win in the 2026 Japanese Oaks in May. One of the top chances.

12 Shadow Meteor

Chasing three wins in a row after scoring impressively in Listed 2,200m race at Niigata on Oct 18. In top form.

13 Jocelyn

Grade 3 winner who has been competitive at Grade 1 level and chased hard when second to Kamunyak in Grade 2 race over 1,800m at Tokyo.

14 Cervinia

Won the Japanese Oaks and Grade 1 Shuka Sho (2,000m) over this course in 2024. Form has tapered since then, but chance on best.

15 Laughterlines

Star 3YO filly who won Grade 2 race over 2,000m at Tokyo in April before charging late to claim third in the Japanese Oaks.

16 Aqua Vernal

Winner of four races up to 3,000m and followed with fourth in Grade 1 Tenno Sho Spring (3,200m) and third in Grade 2 race over 2,400m on Oct 4. One of the chances. Watch her.

17 Kelly Fled Ask

Has only two wins from 17 starts, but landed Grade 2 race over 2,000m at Nakayama in 2025. Recent form is only fair and needs to improve.

17 Koganeno Sora

Dual Grade 3 winner over 1,800m but has yet to fire at Grade 1 level. Recent form is solid, but this is a step-up in class.

Comments courtesy of The Hong Kong Jockey Club