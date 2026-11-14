Nov 15 Queen Elizabeth II Cup (2,200m) form analysis
Juryoku Pierrot should take her throne in G1 QEII Cup
Promising Japanese Oaks winner primed for four in a row in fillies’ and mares’ feature race in Kyoto
1 Lavanda
Resumed with strong third to Kamunyak in Grade 2 race over 1,800m at Tokyo. Fitter now and one of the chances.
2 Lay Classic
Winner of two restricted races with two minor placings from seven starts. Faded from the turn when 10th in Grade 2 race over 1,800m at Hanshin in September.
3 Stellenbosch
Won Grade 1 Japanese 1000 Guineas (1,600m) in 2024 but has struggled to rediscover her 3YO form. Ran 10th in this race in 2025.
4 Estupenda
Has won four of past eight starts, including good effort to win over 1,800m at Niigata in August. This is much harder, but racing well.
5 Nishino Ti Amo
Won four in a row last year and finished off fairly when seventh behind Kamunyak in Grade 2 race over 1,800m at Tokyo.
6 Voulezvous
Improving type who ran well when third in Grade 2 race over 2,200m at Nakayama in September. Racing well, place chance.
7 Kamunyak
Won 2025 Grade 1 Japanese Oaks (2,400m) and impressed with tough win last start in Grade 2 race over 1,800m at Tokyo when overcoming gate 16. Hard to beat again.
8 Lesedrama
Won Grade 3 race over 1,800m at Nakayama in March 2025 but recent form is plain with seventh in Grade 3 race over 2,000m.
9 Queen’s Walk
Dual Grade 2 winner over 2,000m and placed in Grade 1 race over 1,600m. Can improve on eighth behind Kamunyak in Grade 2 race over 1,800m at Tokyo.
10 Sekitoba East
Led throughout to win Grade 3 race over 1,800m at Tokyo in June before resuming with fading 15th behind Kamunyak in Grade 2 race over 1,800m at Tokyo.
11 Juryoku Pierrot
Brilliant 3YO filly who made it three victories in a row with fast-finishing win in the 2026 Japanese Oaks in May. One of the top chances.
12 Shadow Meteor
Chasing three wins in a row after scoring impressively in Listed 2,200m race at Niigata on Oct 18. In top form.
13 Jocelyn
Grade 3 winner who has been competitive at Grade 1 level and chased hard when second to Kamunyak in Grade 2 race over 1,800m at Tokyo.
14 Cervinia
Won the Japanese Oaks and Grade 1 Shuka Sho (2,000m) over this course in 2024. Form has tapered since then, but chance on best.
15 Laughterlines
Star 3YO filly who won Grade 2 race over 2,000m at Tokyo in April before charging late to claim third in the Japanese Oaks.
16 Aqua Vernal
Winner of four races up to 3,000m and followed with fourth in Grade 1 Tenno Sho Spring (3,200m) and third in Grade 2 race over 2,400m on Oct 4. One of the chances. Watch her.
17 Kelly Fled Ask
Has only two wins from 17 starts, but landed Grade 2 race over 2,000m at Nakayama in 2025. Recent form is only fair and needs to improve.
17 Koganeno Sora
Dual Grade 3 winner over 1,800m but has yet to fire at Grade 1 level. Recent form is solid, but this is a step-up in class.
Comments courtesy of The Hong Kong Jockey Club