July hero Note To Self can get back on board

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Race 1 (1,000m)

(7) WORKINGCLASSHERO has been rested for 66 days. He stayed on well for third behind Stealth last time. If he does not need the run, he will go very close to winning.

(5) SHESHELEZA ran a much-improved race behind African Wild Dog on Oct 4. Blinkers stay on. He will give a good account of himself.

(3) LET’S CELEBRATE finished sixth in the same race as Shesheleza last time, after being drawn wide. Back up the straight at Kenilworth, he will go close to winning.

(4) GOLDEN GULF will need to improve significantly to have a winning chance in this field.

Race 2 (1,400m)

(3) EVELYN JOHNSON was beaten by Getorix Princess on debut on Oct 17. She will love the step-up in trip and a good draw.

(7) ROCK THE ROAD stayed on well for second behind First Bloom last time. She will be right there in the finish again.

(9) WILD WEATHER finished like a train for third behind Frozen Asset on Oct 7. The step-up in trip will see her running on strongly.

(12) DESERT ICE never runs a bad race. Should be respected.

Race 3 (1,600m)

(3) LARK’S SONG was beaten by a good filly on Oct 17. She will be much fitter going into this race. On her best form, she will be very hard to beat from a neat draw.

(7) ROSE WOOTT has been rested for 276 days. She last won at Kenilworth on Feb 4. If she does not need the run badly, she will be competitive from a tricky draw.

(2) FUTURE ENGAGEMENT won well on debut. She will love the step-up in trip. No weight on her back. She could be absolutely anything.

(6) MIGHTY MARY only got going very late last time. She is honest, and she will be running on well late.

Race 4 (1,600m)

(2) NOTE TO SELF has been rested for 126 days. All eyes will be on the champion as he makes his return to Kenilworth. The Durban July winner is back on familiar territory, and always commands huge respect. He might need the run, but remains a big-name performer.

(4) SEE IT AGAIN ran second in the Grade 1 HKJC Champions Cup on July 26. Top jockey Andrew Fortune knows this gelding well. He will be flying at them late.

(5) LEGAL COUNSEL needed his last run when second behind Jet Force in the Grade 3 Matchem Stakes. He will be hard to run down late.

(3) CHASINGTHERAINBOW is much better than his last run. He will power home.

Race 5 (2,400m)

(4) MIAMI SUMMER won the Listed Settlers Trophy impressively on Sept 26. He will love the step-up in trip to 2,400m. On his current form, he can win again.

(1) FUTURE FREE has been rested for 167 days. He won the Listed Pocket Power Stakes well on May 24. Up in ratings, he is every inch a nice stayer in the making.

(6) AHEAD OF THE FACTS has been rested for 104 days. He is the class act in the field and stays really well. If he does not need the run, he will be super competitive.

(2) ERIC LIDDELL needed his last run. This is a much better trip for him.

Race 6 (1,100m)

(6) BABELICIOUS stayed on well for second behind Double Grand Slam in the Grade 3 Diana Stakes on Sept 26. She will strip much fitter going into this race. The yard is in great form, she will go close to winning.

(1) PINK PIGEON never runs a bad race. She was beaten just under four lengths by Oliver in her last start at Durbanville. Will be in the mix again.

(3) LOWVELD LILY has been rested for 245 days. Trip is short, but she will be running on powerfully late under top jockey Richard Fourie.

(4) QUERARI DANCER has been rested for 168 days. She was disappointing in the Grade 2 Allan Robertson Championship at Scottsville on May 23. If she bounces back to her best form, she can sneak into the places.

Race 7 (1,400m)

(8) OVER MY SHOULDER won well at Durbanville on Oct 4. The yard thinks highly of this well-bred individual, even though she will need to produce a career-best to win again.

(10) VERSE FOR SUZANNE powered away from her field impressively on Oct 17. The drop in trip is not ideal, but she will be motoring home late.

(9) DREAM TRIP finished like a train to win a good race first-up at Durbanville on Oct 21. She will be much fitter going into this race, and she steps up in trip to 1,400m.

(5) PALACE OF ARVERNIA has been rested for 104 days. She is the proven class act in the field.

Race 8 (1,400m)

(6) WREATH OF SNOW has been rested for 66 days. He won his maiden impressively on Sept 2. The yard thinks highly of this well-bred colt. Hard to beat again.

(9) UNITED FRONT just missed in a driving finish last time at Durbanville. If the gaps open at the right time for this gelding, he will run a big race.

(8) DEVIL A SAINT beat United Front last time on Oct 4. If he finds himself in front with no challenges early, he will make them all work for victory.

(1) BEHAVE HARRIS gets a good draw, and he steps up in trip to 1,400m. He should be amongst the places on his best form.

Race 9 (1,200m)

(5) BLACK CHEETAH is much better than his last start. Unfortunately the race did not work out for him from a deep draw. He should bounce back to his best form.

(8) CHURCHILLIAN stayed on well for second behind Ireland Forever last start. That was his first run back after a long break. He will be much fitter going into this race.

(3) WHAT A FORTUNE has been rested for 92 days. He last ran second to Maphaka at Greyville on Oct 7. If he does not need the run badly, he could easily finish in the places at a decent price.

(1) GOLDEN DESTINY will be cherry-ripe for this race. He was only beaten just under two lengths by Ireland Forever on Oct 21. Watch for a big performance from this consistent gelding.

Race 10 (1,000m)

(8) MAGMA FLOW stayed on really well for second behind All About Al at Durbanville on Oct 17. He will love the 1,000m trip up the straight at Kenilworth. On his best form, he will take a lot of beating in this field.

(6) PEACE OF MIND finished third in the same race as Magma Flow last time. She is honest, and she tries hard. She will be right there in the finish again.

(5) AFRICAN WILD DOG finally got it right on Oct 4. He won a good race beating Fair Fate. If he has shown any further improvement at home, he will have a good place chance.

(12) PALACE GIFT has been rested for 84 days. He won impressively at Kenilworth on Aug 15. If he jumps on terms, he will run a big race again.