Joseph Leck calls it a day

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– Singaporean trainer Joseph Leck has relinquished his Malayan Racing Association trainer’s licence.

Leck’s last runner was Sir Ruby, fourth in the 3YO Mile Championship in Kuala Lumpur on July 19.

After starting his racing career as a syce under his uncle, trainer Charles Leck, in 2009, Leck rose through the ranks to finally become a trainer in Kuala Lumpur in April 2024 at the age of 32.

Leck has trained 31 winners, the highlights being Gamestonks in the 2024 ANZ Bloodstock News Trophy and Sir Ruby in the 2026 NZB Ready to Run Graduate Cup.

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