Jimmysstar headlines Maher’s quest for C.F. Orr hat-trick

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Past winners among in-form trainer’s entries for Victoria’s last Group 1 feature race of the year

MELBOURNE – The biggest races of the Spring Carnival might have passed, but Ciaron Maher is not done chasing feature success.

The trainer who won the A$20 million (S$17.6 million) Group 1 The Everest (1,200m) with Tempted and prepared the Group 1 Melbourne Cup (3,200m) trifecta – Point Of Law, Zahrann and Juja Kibo – is chasing a hat-trick of wins in the A$1 million Group 1 C.F. Orr Stakes run at Sandown on Nov 14.

Maher won the 1,400m feature with Jimmysstar at Caulfield on Nov 15, 2025 when it was first run as Victoria’s final Group 1 of the year.

But before the race was moved from early February to the end of spring, Maher’s Another Wil also won the last Orr Stakes when it was held as Australia’s first feature of the year earlier in 2025.

Both 2025 edition winners are among the 13 nominees for Saturday’s feature, along with their stablemate Warnie.

Jimmysstar won the 2025 Orr Stakes after taking out the Russell Balding Stakes (1,300m) at Randwick last year.

The son of Per Incanto ran in the Russell Balding Stakes – elevated to Group 2 status this year – again at his last start on Oct 31, but he finished seventh behind the Bjorn Baker-trained Pericles.

Yet, Maher is steadfast that the seven-year-old gelding, who last won a Group 1 in the Manikato Stakes (1,200m) at Caulfield on Sept 27, remains in top form.

“I think he’s going equally as good,” Maher said when asked to compare him to this time last year.

“He’s probably going better than his prep in between and I think he’s probably going as good as last spring.

“With a horse like him, you just need things to go your way.”

Jimmysstar will renew hostilities with the Chris Waller-trained Angel Capital – who finished runner-up in last year’s Orr Stakes – the Godolphin pair of Beiwacht and Pericles, Group 1 Tattersall’s Tiara (1,400m) winner Splash Back and 2025 Group 1 Stradbroke Handicap (1,400m) winner War Machine among his other potential rivals.

Jimmysstar is chasing a place alongside some Australian racing greats when the Orr Stakes returns to Sandown, which hosted most editions of the race between 1966 and 1996.

Only four horses have won the Orr Stakes more than once. Manikato (1979-1981) and Vo Rogue (1988-1990) each completed a hat-trick when the race was previously run at Sandown, while Lord (1959 and 1960) and Typhoon Tracy (2010 and 2011) landed the race back-to-back.

Jimmysstar has recorded three of his four Group 1 victories at Caulfield, the modern-day home to the Orr Stakes, but Maher is excited to see him wind up on the big home straight of Sandown’s Hillside track.

“The bigger the track, the better for him. I think Sandown won’t be any excuse,” said Maher.

A third Orr Stakes victory would give Maher a 71st Group 1 win and seventh of a Spring Carnival that was headlined by his Melbourne Cup success with Point Of Law. SKY RACING WORLD