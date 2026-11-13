Jet Force to be reckoned with over 1,100m sprint race

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Race 1 (2,600m)

(4) GOLDEN WARRIOR can win over this extended distance.

(3) EUPHRATES and (5) NUCLEAR FORCE are proven over this trip and weighted to pose more of a threat.

(1) FUTUREWOLFF is unreliable but capable of getting into the picture.

Race 2 (1,200m)

(3) FROM WINTER impressed when winning on debut over 1,160m and it should pay to follow his progress.

Threats will likely come from (5) CONTINENTAL KING, recent winner (4) WILLOW CHARM and (7) BLIZZARD SNOW.

Race 3 (1,450m)

(7) COOL GAMBLER acquitted himself well in defeat over 1,200m in his first start out the maidens after a break and this extended trip will be more to his liking.

(11) SPY STORY could have a say in the outcome.

(2) SKITT SMILING should have a role to play from an inside barrier.

The consistent (12) ZIP CODE is also worth following.

Race 4 (1,200m)

(7) GERTRUDE GOLD will go close to winning.

(3) MISS ARIZONA disappointed last time. If she bounces back to her best form, she will take a lot of beating.

(9) SATIN BLACK improved nicely second-up. Top jockey Richard Fourie will ride, and she will be right there in the finish.

The blinkers have been fitted on (2) WINTERWORLDOFLOVE. If she brings her debut run to the track, she will be competitive in this field.

Race 5 (1,700m)

(9) SCENTED ALLEY can improve sufficiently over this extended trip to open her account.

(8) POLLY PLUMMER would not be winning out of turn after consecutive seconds.

(6) TREX ON FIRE and (4) ALITTLEBITOFLOVE have the form and experience to play leading roles.

Race 6 (1,200m)

(13) CYDONIA will run a big race.

(3) HASHTAG RANDOM will be doing good work late, watch her closely.

(1) MARY CASSATT has a big winning chance in this field.

(9) EBURY STREET will love the step-up in trip to 1,200m, include her in all bets.

Race 7 (1,800m)

(2) CELTIC MANOR was rewarded for consistency with her last-start maiden success. She should remain competitive at this level.

Debut winner (10) FIRE TO THE STARS is best kept onside, especially with his rider’s 4kg allowance.

(3) WHATWILLBEWILLBE also broke the duck at his last start. Keep an eye on him.

(5) WORLD ORDER appeals most of the remainder.

Race 8 (1,600m)

If (6) FUTURE RUNWAY does not need the run after a small break, she will be super competitive.

(3) A THOUSAND STARS will love the step-up in trip to 1,600m, watch her closely.

Petra Porffy takes 4kg off (8) BE RATIONAL with the apprentice claim. She could sneak into the places.

(5) BURNOUT could improve now that she steps up in trip for the first time.

Race 9 (1,800m)

(1) TOMYRIS finished second in a Listed race over this trip last time and a similar performance against male opposition could suffice.

(8) OPEN HIGHWAY bounced back to form with a good second at this level recently and should be involved again.

(6) QUICKFREEZE is closely matched on that form so ought to be competitive too.

(7) ROYAL EDITION is in good form and will likely be on the premises.

Race 10 (1,600m)

(6) GENTIAN stayed on well for third last time. He should be competitive in this field.

(1) CARDINAL KING disappointed terribly up the straight at Kenilworth where he was beaten just over five lengths by Impose. Watch for sharp improvement now that he steps up in trip to 1,600m.

(9) AUGUSTE RENOIR did well to finish second last time. With some luck in the running from a bad draw, he will be very hard to beat.

(10) WAITING GAME will be doing some good work late.

Race 11 (1,200m)

(5) GIMME A FIREBALL is undefeated over this distance and was unlucky not to have finished closer than fifth in a 3YO Grade 3 over 1,400m.

The highly rated (1) TURN IT UP has to be respected on his reappearance following a lengthy layoff.

(4) SHADOWFAX showed signs of a return to form last time and need only to confirm that improvement to fight out the finish.

(3) THE LAST DUKE has the form and experience at this level to also acquit himself competitively.

Race 12 (1,600m)

(1) HAVOC quickened up smartly to win at Durbanville on Oct 28. He will be hard to beat again from a good draw.

(4) DIAMOND ROCK will be given every chance from a neat draw, watch him closely at this level.

The drop in trip is key for (5) CEDAR POINT. He will be switched off early, and he will be flying at them late.

(7) DUBBELOSIX will be right there among the places on his best form.

Race 13 (1,450m)

(8) GALLIC VICTOR finished a close-up fourth over track and trip two starts back and a similar effort off a reduced mark should suffice in this grade.

(9) AMERICAN BEAUTY is unbeaten over track and trip so will appreciate returning to this distance.

(3) BRAVE WAAM and (11) WINDING POWER should have roles to play if bouncing back to earlier form.

Race 14 (1,400m)

(6) COAST OF THE SUN won well at Greyville on Oct 2. This will be his first run in the Western Cape, and even though he takes on older horses, he will be hard to beat.

(5) BLIND DATE will be much fitter going into this race. Watch him closely.

(3) BETTER MAN finished fifth in the same race as Blind Date last time. Fourie gets the ride, he will be competitive on his best form.

(4) VOORLOOPERTJIE will be running on powerfully late.

Race 15 (1,450m)

(2) LIGHTINTHEWOODS and (9) IMPRESSIVE ran well in defeat over track and trip recently, and could fight out the finish with similar performances.

(1) BOOM BOOM is likely to have a say in the outcome from a favourable gate in her peak run.

Last-start winner (11) OH LA AMOUR is awkwardly drawn but warrants respect.

Race 16 (1,100m)

(1) JET FORCE won the Grade 3 Matchem Stakes (1,400m) impressively on Sept 26. The 5YO galloper is one of the best sprinters in South Africa, he will be just off the speed early, and he will be low flying at them late.

(7) QUESTIONING last finished fourth in the Grade 1 Mercury Sprint (1,200m) at Greyville on July 26. If he does not need the run badly from a small break, he can win a race like this, include him in all bets.

(3) CAFE CULTURE can run a big race at a decent price.

(8) TENANGO did not have much luck in the running last time. Keep an eye on him.

Race 17 (1,600m)

(8) RISING EAGLE was touched off by a subsequent dual winner on his 3YO handicap debut over 1,400m. He can make a winning reappearance over this extended trip.

(5) MOUNT DARWIN can trouble the selection.

Class dropper (10) DAWSON’S ANVIL is drawn widest but has shown enough to play a role in the outcome.

(1) AINT NO DOUBT could also pose a threat.

Race 18 (1,200m)

(7) THE CULLINAN will be much fitter going into this race. If the gaps open at the right time, he will be hard to beat.

(1) BOLERO looks progressive. Include him in all bets.

(3) IMPOSE won nicely on debut. He will be right there in the finish.

(8) GOLD DUST was beaten just under three lengths by Kelp Forest on Oct 28. He could sneak into the places late.