Jet Force to be reckoned with in Matchem Stakes

Race 1 (1,400m)

(12) LANDMAN stayed on well for second behind Havoc on Aug 22. Blinkers have been fitted. With some luck in running from a bad draw, he will go close to winning.

(1) BULLET TOOTH TONY improved nicely from his first run into his second run. He will love the step-up in trip to 1,400m. Big run in store.

(5) PREMIER WINTER tried to lead the field from start to finish on Sept 6. He did well to finish second behind Le Soleil. If he brings that run to the track again, he will be super competitive.

(9) SUKHOI drifted in the market on debut, but ran a great race behind Ulez Camera on Aug 12. If he has made further improvement, he will be right there in the finish.

Race 2 (1,400m)

(9) LEGAL DANCER quickened smartly late to finish two lengths behind Wreath Of Snow on Sept 2. If he can beat the bad draw, he will be hard to beat.

(13) BART NEL had absolutely no luck in running last time. The bad draw will make it tough for him, but he will love the step-up in trip to 1,400m.

(6) OCTOBER RUSH has been rested for 90 days. He finished just under 10 lengths behind Benny And Paul on debut. Watch for improvement.

(5) ROYAL CLINTON never runs a bad race. His chances must be respected from a decent draw.

Race 3 (1,400m)

(8) FIRST BLOOM ran on for second to Sabre Wing on debut. She will love the step-up in trip to 1,400m. She will go close to winning.

(3) PEACE MOON finished just under six lengths behind Theleia at Scottsville on Aug 30. Watch her closely from a good draw.

(4) WHAT THE FLUFF never runs a bad race. Her chances must be respected in this tricky race.

(6) ROCK THE ROAD gets the services of top jockey Keagan de Melo. She ran a lovely race behind Over My Shoulder on Aug 5. She can only improve stepping up in trip to 1,400m.

Race 4 (1,250m)

(5) ONE LINER was a touch unlucky behind Black Cheetah on Sept 6. He will be cherry-ripe going into this race. Include him into all bets at a decent price.

(3) ABSOLUTELY YES finished second in the same race as One Liner last time. On his best form, he has a big winning chance from a good draw.

(4) IRELAND FOREVER quickened up smartly to win going away on Aug 22. Watch him late. He will be low flying at the finish.

(9) OLIVER is in great form at the moment. If the race works out for him, and the gaps open at the right time, he will be competitive.

Race 5 (2,000m)

(2) MIAMI SUMMER won well on Aug 22. The yard thinks highly of this gelding. He will go very close to winning again from a neat draw.

(5) PRAIRIE DAWN has been rested for 125 days. He stayed on well for third to Future Free in the Listed Pocket Power Stakes on May 24. If he does not need the run after a lengthy break, he should be right there in the finish again.

(4) SOHO HEARTTHROB has been rested for 74 days. He won a gutsy race at Durbanville on July 14. The step-up in trip to 2,000m will be no problem. He can definitely win again.

(8) BILLY BOWLEGS was beaten just under two lengths by Miami Summer on Aug 22. He will be cherry-ripe for this race. Include him into all bets.

Race 6 (1,400m)

(5) DOUBLE GRAND SLAM has been rested for 84 days. She is an absolute champion. Her form is faultless. If she is anywhere near her best, she will beat this field easily.

(4) KEUKENHOF has been rested for 84 days. She ran a great fourth in the Grade 1 Ridgemont Garden Province Stakes on July 4. Big winning chance from a good draw. Include her into all bets.

(6) STORMWATCH has been rested for 146 days. She won the Listed Ladies Mile impressively on May 3. Watch her closely.

(1) BEWARE THE BOMB has been rested for 97 days. She loves this track, and could sneak into the placings.

Race 7 (1,400m)

(7) JET FORCE is first-up for the Grade 3 Matchem Stakes. He ran a fast-finishing second in the Grade 1 Mercury Sprint on July 26. He will be flying at them late.

(5) LEGAL COUNSEL has been rested for 62 days. He finished just over three lengths behind Eight On Eighteen in the Grade 1 HKJC Champions Cup on July 26. He can be very dangerous from the front.

(9) CHASINGTHERAINBOW has been rested for 97 days. He won well at Kenilworth on June 21. He looks progressive. He will be working into the race late. Watch him closely.

(8) SUGAR MOUNTAIN won a top race up the straight last time. He could sneak into the places on his best form.

Race 8 (1,250m)

(6) STAR WORLD quickened up beautifully to win well on Sept 6. She absolutely loves this track and will go close again.

(10) OVER MY SHOULDER won impressively on Aug 5. Even though she is drawn badly, she looks smart and can definitely win again.

(9) SING FOREVERMORE did well to finish second behind October Fest on Aug 12. She will be running on strongly late with no weight on her back.

(7) WYZE DECLARATION has been rested for 63 days. She was only beaten one length by Cliffscape on July 25. Place claims if she does not need the run.

Race 9 (1,000m)

(5) PEACE OF MIND stayed on nicely for second behind Easy Money on Aug 15. She is very fast. Even though she has a big weight on her back, she will be hard to fetch late.

(4) BARNEY MCGREW quickened up well to win nicely on Sept 2. He was given two points for that win last time. His form is very good, he has a big winning chance again from a good draw.

(8) AXIS POWER finished second behind Barney McGrew last time. That was his first run in the Western Cape at Durbanville. If he gets some luck in running from a tricky draw, he will be competitive.

(1) WORLD OF SECRETS has been rested for 81 days. She won her maiden well on July 7. She will be given every chance again from a neat draw. Watch her closely.