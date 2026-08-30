Honor goes to Banker’s Stable in Merdeka Cup

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Banker’s Honor (Johari Kamaruddin, red cap) denying Pacific Sky (Lim Shung Uai, on the rails) and Anjou Crown (Liam Riordan) in a three-way tussle to claim the Merdeka Cup (1,800m) at Sungai Besi on Aug 30.

Banker’s Honor fought valiantly before getting up in an exciting three-way finish in the RM100,000 (S$31,600) Merdeka Cup (1,800m) at Sungai Besi on Aug 30.

The Ocean Park gelding, who was beaten by the talented Aquitaine twice at his last two starts over 1,600m – including the RM1 million Selangor Mile on July 26 – was facing the Simon Dunderdale-trained gelding for the third time.

Though punted down to favouritism, Aquitaine could not make it three-in-a-row at his first start over 1,800m.

Upon jumping, it was the Lawson Moy-trained Always A Gentleman (Bernardo Pinheiro) that shot to the lead, with Pacific Sky (Lim Shung Uai) stalking in second on his outside.

Next in tow was Banker’s Honor, who raced handily in third on the rails under Johari Kamaruddin, while Kim Emperor (Ikram Jamaludin) took fourth spot.

Ridden by Wong Chin Chuen, Aquitaine smoked his pipe at the rear in the field of 12.

Halfway up the back straight, Strong White (Simon Kok Wei Hoong) – who broke from the outermost gate – began making an early move past Kim Emperor and Banker’s Honor.

As the field straightened for the judges, Banker’s Honor was set alight down the centre.

Aquitaine was desperately in search of galloping room when Wong took him out wide. Meanwhile, his stablemate Anjou Crown (Liam Riordan) was already motoring home alongside Banker’s Honor on his outside.

The pair rushed home towards the final 200m, with Banker’s Honor always holding the edge.

Anjou Crown was not going away, and the race soon turned into a three-way go, with Pacific Sky relentlessly hanging on to the lead.

But with one last lunge on the line, Banker’s Honor ($26) managed to get up by a short head from the Charles Leck-trained five-year-old galloper.

Anjou Crown fought well to finish in third while Aquitaine had to settle for fourth another 2¾ lengths away.

The winning time for the 1,800m on the long course was 1min 48.14sec.

Owned by the Banker’s Stable, Banker’s Honor has now recorded four wins (1,600m to 2,000m) and one second from eight starts in Malaysia.

Winning connections celebrating Banker’s Honor’s win: (from left) jockey Johari Kamaruddin, trainer Johnny Lim Boon Thong and owner Ong Chwee Seng. PHOTO: SLTC

Winning trainer Johnny Lim Boon Thong was pleased to see the five-year-old grey galloper turn the tables on Aquitaine at their third clash, but said two things were against him in his previous races.

“He’s bred for further. He could have won the last time (in a Supreme A race on Aug 16) actually,” said the Singaporean handler.

“But he was drawn badly (barrier 9) and the pace did not suit him.

“Then previously (in the Selangor Mile), he also had a bad gate (16) and the boy (Johari) used him up a bit and he was caught three to four deep, so he lost his chance there.”

Lim gave credit to Johari for a patient ride on Banker’s Honor and said the New Zealand-bred will likely face the starters in the Selangor Gold Cup (1,600m) on Sept 27 next.

“I told the boy not to wake him up too early and just put him in his comfort zone this time,” he said.

“The box seat helped. He also rode him very well.

“It’s a roll of the dice and we were lucky we won in that three-way fight in the end.

“I will probably back him off. He is nominated in the NZB Open Championship (1,400m) next week (Sept 5), but we’ll see how he pulls up, but he most likely won’t run.

“After that, I will drop him back to the mile in the Selangor Gold Cup.”

Lim – who currently sits third on the Malaysia trainers’ log on 49 wins – also saddled two more winners for the Banker’s Stable in Banker’s Boss ($24) and Banker’s Baby ($21) in the earlier events. Both winners were ridden by apprentice Farhan Ghazali.

Banker’s Boss won nicely in the 3YO Mile Championship (1,600m) on July 19 before going back-to-back in the RM50,000 Supreme A contest (1,100m).

He held off the promising Fortune Rising, who suffered his first defeat at his fifth Malaysian start.

The four-year-old son of Hellbent will join Banker’s Honor in the Selangor Gold Cup.

“It was a lucky win for Banker’s Boss today. I mean, if not for the favourite Fortune Rising being caught wide and running on late, it could be hard for him to win,” said Lim.

“He (Banker’s Boss) will also go for the Selangor Gold Cup.”

Banker’s Baby landed her third success in Malaysia in the Class 3 race (1,200m) after finishing a nose-second in a similar race over 1,150m on Aug 16.

“She’s an honest mare and she did it nicely to win this time. Last time she was unlucky when she got beat by a nose,” said Lim.

It was a red-letter day for the Banker’s Stable after Banker’s First ($18) also saluted in the Supreme A event (1,400m).

The So You Think six-year-old was trained by Tiang Kim Choi and gave Johari a double on the day.

sharonzhang@sph.com.sg