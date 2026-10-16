Home in on Rayif, even abroad

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1 Dancing Gemini

Not the force he was during some of last season when he came close to landing a Group 1. Also, Ascot does not seem to bring out the best in him. Very hard to recommend.

2 Docklands

His close third to My Wish in a 1,600m Group 1 at Sha Tin in April was probably his best run of 2026. Not so good since but some excellent efforts over this straight 1,600m including a Group 1 success give some grounds for hope.

3 More Thunder

Needs some encouragement to hit top gear but a fast pace over this straight track might be ideal. And he arrives here fresh off a return to winning form, at Doncaster. Chance.

4 Ten Bob Tony

Career-best came over this course and distance when he surged past high-class rivals to land a Group 1 Royal Ascot surprise win. Solid Group 1 efforts on all three starts since with this being his prime target.

5 Zeus Olympios

Continued his upward progression with a brave Group 2 victory here in July, then delivering a career-best when only just held in a Group 1 at Deauville. Yet to disappoint in any of his nine career races but this looks his toughest task.

6 Gstaad

A big long-striding colt who can sometimes take time to get into top gear but can then deliver some dazzling acceleration as he did when winning the Irish 2000 Guineas for the Coolmore team. Two first-class efforts in narrow defeats after but below his brilliant best last time.

7 Hawk Mountain

Second in the French Derby and third in Sandown’s Eclipse Stakes were terrific shows earlier in the season. But off the boil in his last two starts and fitted with a visor now.

8 Needle Match

A long-odds outsider though being lightly raced may be capable of further headway. But in this hot company, it is hard to imagine that he will get close to the winners’ money.

9 Rayif

A disappointing show in a 1,400m Group 1 at Deauville in July – for which there were excuses – has been surrounded by two splendid Group 1 victories over this ideal trip, latterly at Deauville. A player on his first trip outside France.

10 Talk Of New York

His career-best showing with a runaway 1,600m Group 2 victory at Newmarket in September has resulted in him being supplemented for this. Earlier quirks appeared ironed out now and he looks a serious contender.

11 Zavateri

A 1,400m Group 1 winner at The Curragh in 2025, and a force to be reckoned with in 2026, also with a smooth victory in a 1,600m Group 2 at Goodwood in August. Effective on all surfaces. Chance.

Comments courtesy of The Hong Kong Jockey Club