Hewitson pines for home glory

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King Pelles (S’Manga Khumalo) landing the Grade 3 Tote Derby (2,400m) at Scottsville on June 14, 2025. Lyle Hewitson is banking on the Gareth van Zyl-trained galloper to land the Grade 3 Gold Cup (3,200m) on July 26.

– There are big names everywhere you look on the Champions Cup Day card at Greyville, South Africa, on July 26, and one in particular that is sure to catch the eye of punters is that of jockey Lyle Hewitson.

Fresh off a victory at the Hong Kong season finale at Happy Valley on July 15, the three-time South Africa champion jockey is back in his homeland and hoping to make an impact on one of the country’s biggest days of racing.

“It’s a big meeting and I’ve got some decent opportunities, so I’m keen to ride at it. It’s one of the good ones on the calendar,” said Hewitson.

While Hewitson is confident he can taste success on the 10-race card, he is not sure it will come in the afternoon’s main event, the 1.5 million rand (S$115,000) Grade 1 HKJC Champions Cup (1,800m).

The 28-year-old climbs aboard 2024 winner Dave The King for trainers Mike and Mathew de Kock and will have to contend with a crack field featuring The Real Prince, defending champion Gladatorian, See It Again and Eight On Eighteen, as well as worthy outsiders Legal Counsel, Main Defender and Malmesbury Missile.

“His class is not in doubt,” said Hewitson of Dave The King. “He’s obviously good enough to do it, and he has done it before.

“He’s probably just not in the vein of form that he was in at the height of his powers. If anyone can get them to bounce back at the right time, the de Kocks are your men, but on his recent form he’s got a bit to find.

“It’s a good field and I think (trainer Justin) Snaith probably holds the aces. See It Again has had a good season.

“Dave The King and Legal Counsel both have speed, so we should get along at a good tempo, which could set the race up for a horse like See It Again or Eight On Eighteen. They would be the horses to beat in my opinion.”

In the afternoon’s other Grade 1 contests, Hewitson rides Erik Dubois in the 1.75 million rand Champion Stakes (1,600m) for two-year-olds and Green Diamond in the 1 million rand Mercury Sprint (1,200m).

Erik Dubois tackles the more fancied Secretary Bird, Moana and Vibe Check, while Green Diamond meets the mighty Buffalo Storm Cody.

“Erik Dubois ran a really good race last time, coming from near the back of the field from the widest draw and hit the line well. On face value, I would think the mile is going to suit him,” said Hewitson.

“I think it’s quite a competitive and open race. He does have a much kinder draw this time, which works in his favour.

“He might find it hard to win, but I think he’s a quality horse and I think he will be competitive.

“Green Diamond is a nice filly. She’s quite fast and hot, so probably not straightforward in terms of just jumping out and letting the race unfold.

“But with the right set-up, she does have the quality. But it’s quite a competitive race and if she were to run into the money, it would be a commendable run.”

Hewitson has rides in all 10 races on the card and thinks his best chance comes in the 1 million rand Grade 3 World Pool Gold Cup (3,200m).

“King Pelles is probably my best. He’s got to carry the weight but he has done it before and he’s a year older.

“He stays well and his (Durban) July run was outstanding. I think he’s a massive chance,” he said.

The whole programme from Champions Cup Day at Greyville is offered on the Singapore Pools South Africa race card on July 26, and kicks off with the first race at 6.15pm (Singapore time). HKJC