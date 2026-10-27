Hero’s Journey on track toward more success

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Race 1 (1,250m)

(1) STITCHINTIME stayed on well for third behind Above The Law on debut. With natural improvement expected, he will go very close to winning from a good draw.

(2) TEQUILA TANGO finished just over three lengths behind Bright Fate on Oct 7. He finally gets a good draw, so watch for sharp improvement with top jockey Andrew Fortune in the saddle.

(7) SNOW SNIPER improved nicely from his first run into his second run. The form of his last race has worked out well, he looks progressive. Include him in all bets.

(6) GREEN SENSATION looks best of the rest. He will be running on strongly late.

Race 2 (1,250m)

(1) KELP FOREST won impressively at Durbanville on Sept 2. He was given three points for that win, and will be given every chance again from a good draw.

(4) GOLD DUST powered away from his field in good style on Sept 16. He will be switched off early, and he will be flying at them late. Watch him closely.

(2) TAG AND RELEASE ran a much better race on Oct 4. If he brings that run to the track again, he will be super competitive.

(3) MARCUS AURELIUS gets the blinkers fitted. This trip of 1,250m is on the short side, but he will be doing his best work late.

Race 3 (1,600m)

(4) PARADIGM SHIFT improved nicely from her first run into her second run. She will love the step-up in trip to 1,600m. Include her in all bets from a good draw.

(2) GIMME PERFECT gets the blinkers fitted. Her form lately is very good, and she has a big winning chance from a neat draw.

(3) SIGN OF SPRING was only beaten just over a length in her last start on Oct 14. She will be cherry-ripe for this race. Watch her closely at a decent price.

(6) SPIRIT OF LIFE has been rested for 74 days. If she does not need the run badly after a small break, she could sneak into the quartet.

Race 4 (1,400m)

(4) HERO’S JOURNEY ran a nice third behind his stable companion Rich Man’s World on Oct 7. He looks highly progressive, and with some luck in the running, he will go very close to winning.

(5) POMP IT UP stayed on well to finish just over two lengths behind Soho Heartthrob last time. The form of that race has worked out well, and the drop in trip is key. He will run a big race.

(6) MENTE ET MANU never runs a bad race. His chances need to be respected at this level.

(1) BOOGIEFIED has been rested for 162 days. Ignore his last run. If he bounces back to his best form, he will be right there in the finish.

Race 5 (1,400m)

(4) SABRE WING must have a big winning chance in this field. She ran a great race behind Over My Shoulder on Oct 4. She will be very hard to beat from a good draw.

(7) SOUTH OF FRANCE has been rested for 84 days. She was gutsy in the finish when beating Gin Palace on Aug 5. If she does not need the run badly after a small break, she will be competitive.

(5) HAMPSTEAD HEATH finished two lengths behind Dream Searcher on Sept 6. Her chances need to be respected at this level. Watch her closely.

(8) FIRST BLOOM won her maiden well on Sept 26. She will run a big race with no weight on her back.

Race 6 (1,600m)

(1) SOSSUSVLEI won his maiden impressively at Durbanville on Sept 26. The form of that race has worked out well. He will love the step-up in trip to 1,600m. He can absolutely win again from a good draw.

(4) BOURBON KING was very disappointing on Sept 23. If he bounces back to his best form with Fortune in the saddle, he will go close to winning.

(3) CATCH ME was well supported in the market when winning a good race on Sept 16. He looks progressive, watch him closely from a neat draw.

(6) HAVOC ran a great race from a bad draw last time. He should be right there among the places late.

Race 7 (1,600m)

(6) WEHAVEASITUATION has run two lovely races in succession. She will be cherry-ripe for this race. If the gaps open at the right time, she will be hard to beat.

(3) OLD HARRY ROCKS has been rested for 80 days. He won his maiden well at Scottsville on Aug 9. The blinkers stay on. Even though this is a step-up in class for him, he should be competitive for the places.

(9) ELUSIVE GIFT ran a terrific race behind Devil A Saint on Oct 4. Unfortunately, the bad draw will make it tough for her, but she will be doing some good work late.

(1) PACIFIC WATERS changed stables on Oct 6. She has dropped in the ratings, and she steps up in trip. Watch for sharp improvement.

Race 8 (1,600m)

(5) OCTOBER RUSH must have a big winning chance in this field. He stayed on well for second behind Legal Dancer on Sept 26. That was his first run back after a three-month break. He will be much fitter, and he will love the step-up in trip to 1,600m. Include him in all bets.

(1) GIMME MORE APACHE has been rested for 74 days. He ran a much better race at Kenilworth on Aug 15. The drop in trip is not ideal, but he will be staying on strongly late. Watch him closely with top jockey Richard Fourie in the saddle.

(4) THE MUFFIN MAN gets the blinkers fitted. He will be right there among the places stepping up in trip to 1,600m.

(8) PEACE SIGN looks best of the rest.