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Sacred Command and Perfect Return also turn in smart gallops on the training track

Hennu Stall (Ikram Jamaludin) winning the Class 4 race (1,700m) at Sungai Besi on Oct 24. He will line up in the Supreme C contest (1,600m) on Nov 22.

He was expected to turn in a good showing at the just-concluded Selangor Turf Club meeting on Nov 14.

However, the club’s veterinary team thought otherwise and on their advice, Hennu Stall was withdrawn from the race.

While it would have come as a blow to trainer Simon Dunderdale, Hennu Stall gets another chance to show off his winning credentials.

The seven-year-old has been entered for the Supreme C race Nov 22 and, with eyes locked on that contest over the mile, Dunderdale’s runner was, on the morning of Nov 17, out on the training track for a preparatory gallop.

He was the first horse to grace the track and as if to lay down a marker, he did an inspiring gallop. On a track rated “yielding”, Hennu Stall ran the 600m in 38.1sec.

He had Ikram Jamaludin in the saddle.

Dunderdale, who bagged a double with The Star and Anjou Crown on Nov 14, would have been pleased with the workout as it did show that Hennu Stall had recovered from whatever had been bothering him just a week ago.

A winner of his last two starts, the former Macau-based runner will enjoy the 1,600m trip.

A versatile sort, the son of Alpine Eagle can win from the front or charge home from just off the pace.

Already a winner of five races in Malaysia, he looks good for a sixth success.

Standing in his way could be, among others, Sacred Command.

Although a rising 10, he was still all “go” on the training track where, when handled by Harmeet Singh Gill, he ran the 600m in 38.1sec.

In his last five runs going back to Aug 16, the Epaulette gelding has produced six seconds.

Carrying good support at his last two runs, he would have had his fans tearing at their hair as they watched him beaten by Pacific Fighter on Oct 17 and then by Banker’s Fairy on Nov 7.

The Lim Shung You-trained Sacred Command deserves a winning break.

And on the back of that good gallop on the training track, he should produce a flashy show on Nov 22.

Another good training gallop was turned in by Perfect Return.

Taken out by jockey Lim Shung Uai, Perfect Return trotted a short distance before turning on the style to run the 600m in 39sec.

A handsome chestnut by Written Tycoon, Perfect Return has been knocking on that proverbial door but, to date, it has not opened for him.

The four-year-old has made the board at all of his six runs in Malaysia – but he has yet to score.

He came closest on Oct 17 when beaten by a head in a Class 3 sprint (1,200m) at Sungai Besi.

Perfect Return followed it up with yet another second in a Class 3 contest (1,100m) on Oct 25 and, at his last start in a similar race on Nov 7, he had to settle for third behind Jet Thirty Five.

The Jason Lim-trained Australian-bred, who won once back home in 2025, deserves to break the duck in the Class 3 affair (1,020m) this time.

Also looking to post a first win on the board is Capet Crown.

Another one from Dunderdale’s barn, he impressed on the training track when running the 600m in 38.2sec. Wong Chin Chuen did the steering.

Capet Crown has produced three seconds and two thirds from five runs.

The Savabeel three-year-old was well supported at his last start in an Open Maiden event (1,500m) on Oct 25 but had to settle for second behind Swift Victory.

Owned by the Buffalo Stable, he looks good for a win in the Open Maiden contest on Nov 22.

His come-from-behind style of running will make him ideally suited for the mile and he must be respected.

brian@sph.com.sg