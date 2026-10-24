Hard to beat Raging Blizzard

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Raging Blizzard (Hugh Bowman) winning the Class 2 Tai Tong Handicap (1,200m) at Sha Tin, Jan 5, 2025. Brenton Avdulla rides the John Size-trained sprinter in the Group 2 Premier Bowl over the same course and distance on Oct 25.

Race 1 (1,200m)

1 Almighty Warrior worked hard from a wide draw last start before weakening in the straight. Barrier 3 gives Zac Purton the option to take a sit behind what looks a genuine tempo.

2 Jedi Spurs has been beaten twice since his dominant win, finishing second on both occasions. Nichola Yuen’s seven-pound claim is a help.

10 Chancheng Sparkle has previously finished second to Jedi Spurs, and his first-up eighth was better than it reads after a poor trip at the Valley. Barrier 2 gives him a much cleaner set-up.

8 Saint Jose Patch has shown something at the trials despite a light preparation of just two hit-outs. There appears to be some ability there.

Race 2 (1,400m)

2 Tycoon Express draws well for once and the drop into Class 5 for the first time is another positive.

12 Only U should improve second-up back on turf for Purton and James Cummings.

14 Manythanks Forever enjoys an upgrade in barrier 3 which gives him a much better chance to show his best.

3 Bright Inheritance is well placed dropping into Class 5 for the first time and can start to be followed again.

Race 3 (1,600m)

4 Cava Pioneer had no luck at all second-up. Better than that result suggests and gets another chance.

14 Smart Fat Cat was forced to settle a long way back before making good late ground into sixth first-up. Barrier 7 can help him take a step forward.

3 Absolute Awakened ran a creditable fourth after losing ground at the start last time.

2 Circuit Fiery should roll forward from barrier 9. A more measured ride can see him improve on his first-up ninth.

Race 4 (2,000m)

10 Super Goldendragon is on the rise and is developing into a handy middle-distance horse after winning first-up over 1,800m. After carrying a big weight at the top of Class 4 last time, he steps up in grade much better treated at the weights.

1 Seraph Gabriel looks ready to win for the in-form David Eustace stable after back-to-back placings over 1,800m this season, and the step up to 2,000m now looks ideal.

5 Big Return arrives off a facile 1,800m win and is untested at 2,000m, but he is in peak form and has to be respected.

6 Call Me Magnifique gets Jerry Chau back in the saddle after they combined for a win two starts ago.

Race 5 (1,200m)

13 Speedy Power ran a big race on stable debut for Cummings, settling a long way back from barrier 12 before charging late into third, beaten under a length. Purton now takes the ride from barrier 2, and he should be able to settle much closer this time. He looks hard to beat.

8 Glory Patch caught the eye on debut for John Size, stepping from barrier 11 and easing back early before finishing nicely into fifth.

1 Thousand Spirit is on the quick back-up after an eighth on Oct 19 that was better than it reads, and the drop back into Class 4 is a positive given his stronger record in the grade.

2 Yee Cheong Glory always warrants respect in Class 4, although barrier 11 is the obvious query. He is likely to settle back but possesses a good turn of foot and should be doing his best work late.

Race 6 (1,000m)

6 Ka Ying Lightning is a progressive four-year-old who is unbeaten in two starts over the track and distance and now steps into Class 3 against several newcomers. His race fitness is a clear advantage, although barrier 14 gives him a tougher assignment.

3 Yee Cheong Bright is an intriguing newcomer for Cummings and has trialled well since arriving, winning both of his heats in good style. He looks ready to run a race on debut.

7 Lightness Of Music keeps Purton aboard after his latest Class 4 win, his second from six starts. He is yet to make an impact from four previous Class 3 attempts, but the switch to Danny Shum has brought clear improvement.

4 Casa Of Honor finished second last time and arguably could have won with a smoother passage through the race.

Race 7 (1,200m)

1 Raging Blizzard finished second in this race in 2025 under a much lighter weight and now has plenty more to carry, but he should improve second-up after a closing fourth to Colourful King over 1,000m first-up. Barrier 3 gives him the right run and he will be hard to hold out.

7 Ka Ying Attack is the new kid on the block after three straight wins, including a successful return from barrier 10 at the top of Class 2 under a big weight. He now drops 10 pounds and gets his chance to measure up in Group 2 company.

4 Crimson Flash finds conditions much more suitable second-up over 1,200m after a fair fifth over 1,000m first-up. Barrier 2 gives him every chance to land in the right spot.

2 Colourful King is at his best over 1,000m, but he has still produced good performances over 1,200m and cannot be dismissed.

Race 8 (1,400m)

3 Mr Cool has taken time to realise his potential. He finally scored an impressive course-and-distance win first-up, and staying in Class 4 leaves him well placed to go back-to-back.

1 Storm Mirror responded to a change of tactics last start when making all, and he still looks capable of winning more races and climbing further in the ratings.

8 Road To Glory draws barrier 1, which looks important given the greenness he has shown at the trials, while Purton takes over in the saddle.

7 Flash Current makes his stable debut for Cummings. Has shown encouraging improvement at the trials, suggesting he can bounce back to better form.

Race 9 (1,600m)

10 Infinite Resolve steps up to the mile third-up after two good runs over 1,400m. He was third first-up in a slowly run race, then never saw daylight until late second-up before charging home into fourth behind Sky Jewellery. The extra distance looks timely.

11 Regal Gem comes through the same race, finishing fifth on his first run of the season. It was a solid return and he should strip fitter second-up.

4 Chill Easy also exits that race after a plugging sixth after running on pace. He should improve for the outing, although the mile remains the query against rivals with stronger credentials at the trip.

2 Six Pack also needs to prove himself at the mile after two bids without placing, but his trial between runs was encouraging and barrier 1 gives him every chance to settle efficiently.

Race 10 (1,200m)

2 Pi Legend did his best work late into eighth and was not beaten far last start, while barrier 4 gives him a much better map today.

4 Megastar Heart is an untapped five-year-old who broke through in emphatic fashion last time, and barrier 1 gives him every chance to repeat the dose.

3 Aurio comes off back-to-back thirds this prep after a strong season for Manfred Man for two wins and four placings.

9 Spicy Standard gets blinkers for the first time and, if his latest run is forgiven, his previous form puts him right in this. Barrier 10 is the obvious map query.

Race 11 (1,400m)

4 Effortless Win showed plenty of potential last season with a win and two placings, but turned in a disappointing first-up. The step-up to 1,400m suits, and barrier 4 gives him a far more comfortable map.

2 Circuit Champion is third-up now after two good runs this campaign, including a luckless first-up fifth when trapped wide throughout and a narrow second-up defeat by a head. Barrier 14 gives him no favours.

14 Come Fast Fay Fay resumes after finishing last season strongly, capped by a second on his first Class 3 test. His trials have been sound ahead of his return.

10 Packing Glory raced wide from barrier 13 first-up yet was still beaten only two lengths, a solid effort under the circumstances.

Comments courtesy of The Hong Kong Jockey Club