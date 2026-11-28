Race 1 (1,000m)

(9) ONE WORLD’S STAR ran third to Enticement on debut on April 18. She has been rested for 225 days. If she does not need the run badly, she will go very close to winning.

(2) PLANET WATCHER finished just over four lengths behind Future Engagement on debut. With natural improvement, she will be super competitive in the finish.

(1) SENSUALITY ran a disappointing race behind Sani Pass on Nov 1. She is much better than that. If she brings her debut run to the track, she can sneak into the places.

(11) PRETTY POSH looks next best of the raced runners. She will need to improve quite a bit on her current form.

Race 2 (1,400m)

(1) CAIRN WILLIAM stayed on for third to Gallic Charm on Nov 10. The step-up in trip is key. Will be a big threat from a good draw.

(9) LIFE STORY ran a great third to Impose up the straight at Kenilworth on debut on Nov 1. He will love the step-up in trip to 1,400m. With some luck from a tricky draw, he should be competitive.

(7) GREEN SENSATION finished just over three lengths behind Stitchintime on Oct 28. His chances need to be respected now that he tries 1,400m again.

(5) CONFIRMED has run two excellent races in succession. Include him in all bets.

Race 3 (1,400m)

(11) MIYABI KING has been rested and gelded. He ran a super race on debut behind Spinnaker. If he does not need the run badly, he will go close to winning.

(2) TEQUILA TANGO never runs a bad race. He should be right there again in the finish, stepping up in trip for the first time.

(8) BULLET CATCH finished only three lengths behind Gallic Charm on Nov 10 first-up from a small break. Will strip fitter and will love the step-up in trip to 1,400m.

(1) ROYAL CLINTON will be just off the speed early and will be running on strongly late.

Race 4 (1,400m)

(4) PACIFIC WATERS stayed on well for second behind Wehaveasituation at her first run for trainer Justin Andrews on Oct 28. She has a big winning chance in this field.

(2) LOVERS LANE has been rested for 84 days. He last ran fourth to Jet A One on Sept 6. He will run a big race from a good draw.

(3) AYZAL should be cherry-ripe at her third run in the Western Cape. She will love the step-up in trip to 1,400m. Watch her closely.

(1) DISTRICT MASTER has dropped a further point in the ratings since his last run on Nov 10. From a good draw, he can absolutely win a race like this.

Race 5 (1,200m)

(11) OBJET D’ART ran an eye-catching third to The US Of A in the Listed Southeaster Sprint on Nov 1. That was his first run back after three months. He will be powering through the field late.

(3) EMPIRE STATE was super impressive at Kenilworth on Nov 7. If he brings that run to the track again, he will be hard to beat.

(2) BLACK CHEETAH finished just under two lengths behind Empire State last time. If the gaps open at the right time, he will be there.

(12) WORLD SERIES has been rested for 84 days. Blinkers on for the first time. His chances need to be respected at this level.

Race 6 (1,600m)

(4) DOUBLE GRAND SLAM won the Grade 3 Diana Stakes impressively on Sept 26. She is a real superstar, and top jockey Andrew Fortune gets the ride back. She will be hard to beat.

(2) QUICKSTEPGAL won a good race at Greyville on Oct 2. The form of that race has worked out exceptionally well. There is no doubt that she can win this.

(7) LOWVELD LILY needed her run back on Nov 7. On her best form, she will be right there among the places.

(1) BEWARE THE BOMB has run two great races in succession. Her last run behind Eight On Eighteen was encouraging. She will be given every chance from a good draw.

Race 7 (1,600m)

(1) CONTINUE THE DREAM quickened up smartly to win a good race at Durbanville on Oct 17 and stay unbeaten. He has all the makings of a top-class racehorse. He will be very hard to beat again from a good draw.

(8) RAIN IN FRANCE powered away from his field to win in great fashion on Oct 21. That was his first run back after gelding. He can absolutely win again.

(7) VIVA ASTERIX won a good race on Oct 14. He is an exciting prospect who arrives unbeaten. The step-up in trip should bring out even more improvement.

(6) RED SPICE needed his last run. He will be much fitter going into this race.

Race 8 (1,200m)

(9) REEF RUNNER was beaten just over five lengths by Kalahari King in the Grade 3 Cape Classic on Nov 1. Top claims.

(2) ONE LINER is much better than his last run. He will be switched off early, and he will be flying at them late.

(6) GOLD DUST stayed on well for third behind Silver Crown last time. Commands respect.

(1) AFRICAN WILD DOG ran an eye-catching third to Peace Of Mind out of the maiden ranks on Nov 7. He will run on strongly.

Race 9 (1,000m)

(11) SHIFTING PATH has run two very good seconds in a row, including the one behind Dream Trip last time. Will take some beating.

(2) MAJOR APOLLO stayed on for second behind Ruby Rex on Nov 10 first-up from a three-month break. He will strip fitter and gets a 4kg claim from the apprentice.

(3) HERITAGE RIDGE is in great form at the moment. Include her in all bets.

(10) EASY MONEY runs her best races up the straight at Kenilworth. She will try and lead from start to finish.