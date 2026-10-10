Happy Index has top claims

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Jockey Vincent Ho has a strong chance on Happy Index in Race 9 at Sha Tin on Oct 11.

Race 1 (1,200m)

7 Wave Garden won comfortably at the track and trip last start on his first run for an in-form Michael Chang yard. On that evidence, he is the one they all have to beat again.

4 Jolly Companion draws awkwardly in barrier 11, but Zac Purton taking and his winning trial between runs are positives.

3 So My Folks comes through the same race as Wave Garden and had excuses after being steadied at the top of the straight. Jerry Chau from barrier 2 gives him a much better set-up.

11 Gimme Five will have to work harder early from barrier 10 if he presses forward, but Nichola Yuen stays aboard after the pair stuck on well for second behind Wave Garden last start.

Race 2 (1,000m)

1 Sunny Q may find 1,000m a touch sharp, but on class he is well placed for a race of this nature. Chau taking over is a positive, and a Class 5 win is close.

2 Autumn Vibes gets his chance at his first look down the straight after another encouraging run last start, racing wide from the 600m yet going down by only a neck. Barrier 10 gives him a better trip today.

8 Diriya produced one of his better efforts first-up over 1,000m at Happy Valley, making good late ground into fifth despite striking traffic. He looks to be coming to hand in this grade.

14 Island Breezes has not seen a favourable gate for some time and now resumes for Ricky Yiu after a stable switch. A better draw gives him a better set-up and makes him an intriguing runner.

Race 3 (1,200m)

2 Call Me Sparkle gets a good chance to turn things around. First-time blinkers are the key change, he has trialled well in them and barrier 2 gives Jimmy Orman every chance.

4 Mighty Profit looks like a nice horse in the making and clearly has an engine. Expect him to be strong late.

1 Crossborderdude has shown plenty of ability with a win and six placings from nine starts. There should still be improvement to come.

8 Little Monster has barrier 10 to overcome, but his second-up second keeps him firmly in the mix and Derek Leung going back on is a positive.

Race 4 (1,200m)

2 Bustling City is hard to take on after a first-up demolition where he ran his rivals ragged from the front, making it two dominant wins from two since switching to the all-weather. He is simply flying on the dirt.

1 Lucy In The Sky backs up quickly for the second straight time this season after winning second-up off the same turnaround. He worked hard early from barrier 12 last week yet still held third.

5 Must Go is more than capable on his day and remains an honest Class 3 all-weather sprinter.

8 Kempes has bounced back to winning form. Has drawn an awkward alley but jockey Andrea Atzeni should be able to overcome this hurdle. Solid place claims.

Race 5 (1,200m)

2 Mega Captain resumes after breaking through at his fourth start in mid-June, his second attempt at the track and distance. His lead-in trials suggest he has returned in good form.

1 Juicy Dragon is better than his first-up no-show. He has trialled well since, returns to the all-weather and gets a slightly kinder gate. Better chance.

4 Central Bank comes off a fourth in a race of this nature, doing his best work late. Barrier 5 gives him a much better map.

5 Tactical Ace had excuses at his first look in Class 4 last start, racing wide yet sticking on. Barrier 2 is a map upgrade.

Race 6 (1,200m)

10 Enjoy Golf gets another chance after being beaten as favourite first-up, when he pulled up with vet excuses. The run was better than it reads.

1 Stanley Express makes his first start for David Eustace after trialling quietly but nicely for his return. The class drop helps.

2 Gallant Design has barrier 12 to overcome, but he looks close to a win after building towards one late last season. He will need luck from the draw.

12 Let’s Have Fun comes off two good runs over 1,000m and should appreciate getting back up in trip.

Race 7 (1,400m)

6 Cava Pioneer had a very quiet debut from barrier 10 but his trials had always hinted at ability. Purton takes over from a better gate. Will map closer.

3 Absolute Awakened won smartly at his second start for David Hayes and gave the impression there is more to come. Barrier 2 gives him every chance to build on that win.

5 Storm Mirror can be forgiven for his first-up 11th after barrier 13 left him poorly placed throughout. He is better than that, and his subsequent trial supports the case for a rebound.

10 Tin Fook has slid a long way down the ratings and can strike now. His return trials have been encouraging and barrier 1 gives him the set-up he needs.

Race 8 (1,600m)

11 Gorgeous Victory finally gets a much kinder set-up in barrier 3. He should map with every chance in a competitive race.

1 Jolly Brilliant has upside after breaking through at start eight in his final run last season, and barrier 2 means he maps well resuming.

2 Ace can improve on his first-up sixth, when he lacked room late and was not beaten far.

13 Smart Fat Cat draws widest in barrier 14, which is the knock, but the stable switch to Pierre Ng is an angle worth following.

Race 9 (1,200m)

3 Happy Index showed good potential last season, winning one from seven despite regularly having wide draws. Looks to have more to give this season.

10 Embrace Aberdeen signed off last term with a second to Mr Incredible, a handy formline for a race like this. His return trial suggests he has come back in good order.

8 Megastar Heart only raced three times last season and has since won a trial impressively.

1 Swift Ascend returns from injury but has trialled well.

Race 10 (1,400m)

7 Chiu Chow Spirit has gone 763 days without a win, but he looks ready to strike when things finally fall his way.

2 Titan Pegasus is a nice horse in the making after producing his best local run yet at the end of last season. Top chance.

10 Do Your Part gets back to the track and distance where he has generally performed best after fading first-up at Happy Valley, when he led too quickly and was entitled to fade.

9 Celestial Hero catches the eye on the quick back-up after a luckless eighth from last over 1,000m, a trip that looked too short. He is better suited here.

Race 11 (1,200m)

11 Jumbo Treasure takes a leap in grade into a hot Class 2, but he is thriving and gets the right set-up to make his presence felt.

6 Turquoise Velocity ran a game second first-up. Every chance to be right in the finish again.

3 Ka Ying Attack really hit his straps late last season, stringing together back-to-back wins, and looks a horse still on the rise.

2 Rising Force was only fair first-up, but his seventh was better than it reads and he is worth another chance.

Comments courtesy of The Hong Kong Jockey Club