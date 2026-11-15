Group 1 glory for Dabernig, Bedggood

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Shadhavar, Kingswood are not big names, but they have put their trainers on the map

The Tom Dabernig-trained Shadhavar (Kerrin McEvoy) scoring an impressive win in the Group 1 C F Orr Stakes (1,400m) at Sandown on Nov 14.

Group 1 action in Australia was dominated by the Orr Stakes and Zipping Classic at Sandown on Nov 14 with both events seeing bigger names upstaged by lower profile trainers, but worthy winners nonetheless.

First off, the progressive Shadhavar ($28) gave trainer Tom Dabernig his Group 1 breakthrough in the A$1 million (S$872,000) C F Orr Stakes (1,400m).

One race later, Kingswood ($19), who recently pulled off a similar elite maiden feat for Gavin Bedggood in the even more prestigious Caulfield Cup (2,400m) on Oct 17, doubled up within a month, in the A$750,000 Zipping Classic (2,400m).

While Bedggood is based in Cranbourne, Dabernig has also picked the countryside for his training operations, Warrnambool, with both sending out the bulk of their runners around the provincial circuit.

But both are respected horsemen who have honed their craft with the best. Dabernig worked as his uncle David Hayes’ right-hand man at Angaston for many years while Bedggood learned the ropes with experienced trainers like Robbie Griffiths, Colin Little and the late Robbie Laing.

“She’s a classic example of a horse we had since a yearling, and she’s been able to develop and get to Group 1 level,” said Dabernig of Shadhavar.

“I think that when we got her to 1,400 (metres) is when she really went to another level, and her three runs at this distance, she’s now undefeated.”

The five-year-old mare by Pride Of Dubai was pitted against a small but select field of Group 1 winners, but more than held her own under first-time partner Kerrin McEvoy, when leaving in her wake the likes of Pericles and Jimmysstar.

From Cranbourne to Caulfield and Sandown, Bedggood has now punched his ticket to Hong Kong with Kingswood, his grey wonder.

The English-bred seven-year-old entire by Roaring Lion will contest the Group 1 Hong Kong Vase (2,400m) at Sha Tin on Dec 13.

But the dream could have gone down the drain even before Kingswood faced the Sandown starter when the track copped a bucketing on race day morning.

“I watched him gallop here on Tuesday morning and thought he was close to a good thing off his work,” said Bedggood at the post-race interview.

“And then watching the rain unfold this morning, it was like drawing barrier 20 in the Caulfield Cup all over again. I just thought his hopes were dashed.

“The track received an upgrade on our way here today, and I had a good walk, and I thought it was probably getting towards a Soft 6.”

Bedggood is happy with the sufficient lead time his charge will get before the overseas test.

“I think it gives him 13 days to sort of settle in and tighten the screws,” he said.

“He’ll have one good gallop over there, I guess, and have him in tip top order hopefully.”

Irish-born jockey John Allen is also pinching himself as he tags along for the fairytale ride.

“I have never been, so I am looking forward to that,” said Allen.

“I’m sure Gavin and his team won’t send him there if he hasn’t pulled up 100%. Hopefully if he is on his A-game, he can put on a good show there.”

manyan@sph.com.sg