Group 1 dilemma for Alfred Wallace: England or France

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English trainer Ed Walker has yet to make a final decision whether Alfred Wallace travels to France or stays at home at his next start this weekend.

BERKSHIRE, England – Ed Walker will keep his Group 1 options open with Alfred Wallace by leaving him in both the Criterium International (1,600m) at Saint-Cloud on Oct 25 and Doncaster’s William Hill Futurity Trophy Stakes (1,600m) on the preceding day.

By Dubawi and out the Classic-winning mare Snow Lantern, Alfred Wallace showed his gutsy battling qualities to claim the Group 3 Solario Stakes (1,400m) at Sandown on Aug 29 before failing to land a blow when sent to ParisLongchamp for the Prix Jean-Luc Lagardere (1,400m) on Oct 4.

With connections looking to bolster the formbook before he heads to Newmarket’s Tattersalls Horses In Training Sale next week, the hardy two-year-old could now be set for another spin in Group 1 company, although it remains to be seen which option, if any, he will take up.

“I’ve left him in at Saint-Cloud today,” said the Lambourn-based Walker.

“I think we’ll just be tracking declarations and seeing what looks best. We’re sort of training him like a filly really, he’s a homebred of Rockliffe Stud and we’re just trying to build a profile for the dam really.

“He goes to the horses in training sale next week but he’s in really good order, he’s such a tough and robust horse.

“Whether he really wants bad ground, I’m not entirely sure. We’re not definite to go anywhere but it can cut up in France.” RACING AND SPORTS