Straitstimes.com header logo

Group 1 dilemma for Alfred Wallace: England or France

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

English trainer Ed Walker has yet to make a final decision whether Alfred Wallace travels to France or stays at home at his next start this weekend. PHOTO: FRANCE GALOP

English trainer Ed Walker has yet to make a final decision whether Alfred Wallace travels to France or stays at home at his next start this weekend.

PHOTO: FRANCE GALOP

BERKSHIRE, England – Ed Walker will keep his Group 1 options open with Alfred Wallace by leaving him in both the Criterium International (1,600m) at Saint-Cloud on Oct 25 and Doncaster’s William Hill Futurity Trophy Stakes (1,600m) on the preceding day.

By Dubawi and out the Classic-winning mare Snow Lantern, Alfred Wallace showed his gutsy battling qualities to claim the Group 3 Solario Stakes (1,400m) at Sandown on Aug 29 before failing to land a blow when sent to ParisLongchamp for the Prix Jean-Luc Lagardere (1,400m) on Oct 4.

With connections looking to bolster the formbook before he heads to Newmarket’s Tattersalls Horses In Training Sale next week, the hardy two-year-old could now be set for another spin in Group 1 company, although it remains to be seen which option, if any, he will take up.

“I’ve left him in at Saint-Cloud today,” said the Lambourn-based Walker.

“I think we’ll just be tracking declarations and seeing what looks best. We’re sort of training him like a filly really, he’s a homebred of Rockliffe Stud and we’re just trying to build a profile for the dam really.

“He goes to the horses in training sale next week but he’s in really good order, he’s such a tough and robust horse.

“Whether he really wants bad ground, I’m not entirely sure. We’re not definite to go anywhere but it can cut up in France.” RACING AND SPORTS

See more on

Horse racing

Sports and recreation

Britain

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Personal Data Protection Notice

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.