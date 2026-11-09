Grapes Of Wrath ready to atone second-up

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Race 1 (1,000m)

(12) PEACH COBBLER has been rested for 90 days. She last finished second at Kenilworth on Aug 12. If she does not need the run after a long break, she will go very close to winning.

(7) ADDICTED TO YOU ran a much better race at Durbanville on Oct 21 when she stayed on well for second. If she can bring that run to the track again, she will be super competitive.

(13) LEONISTA finished just under two lengths behind her stable companion Frozen Asset last time. Top jockey Richard Fourie gets the ride on this well-bred filly, she must have a good place chance in this field on her best form.

(4) MAC D ran a lovely race behind Secret Tactic on Oct 14. The tongue tie stays on, she will be doing some good work late. Watch her closely at a nice price.

Race 2 (1,200m)

(10) TEQUILA TANGO just missed in a driving finish at Durbanville on Oct 28. He will be competitive again, include him in all bets.

(1) WEST MONROE ran a great race on debut. He stayed on really well for second behind Bright Fate. With natural improvement expected from this good-looking gelding, he should go close to winning.

(14) CAIRN WILLIAM could be the value play at a decent price. He finished just under three lengths behind Premier Winter on debut. He will be running on strongly late, watch him closely.

(12) BULLET CATCH has been rested and gelded. The yard thinks highly of this individual. If the gaps open at the right time, he will be right there in the finish late.

Race 3 (1,400m)

(3) FUTURE CALL improved beautifully from his first run into his second run. Fourie gets the ride from a good draw, he will go very close to winning.

(5) RED HOT RIFLE has been rested for 69 days and the blinkers get fitted. He has run two lovely races in succession, include him in all bets.

(6) SPEAK NO EVIL stayed on well for third last time and that was his first run for trainer Justin Andrews. If he has improved further, he will be competitive for the places.

(2) MERCURY will love the step-up in trip. Watch for sharp improvement from this colt.

Race 4 (1,400m)

(8) ABOVE THE LAW quickened up smartly to win a good race on debut. The yard thinks highly of this gelding, he will love the step-up in trip to 1,400m. With some luck in the running from a tricky draw, he can absolutely win again.

(6) BELLO GALLICO finished just over two lengths behind Marchland in the Listed Konica Minolta ROA Stakes (1,600m) on Oct 18. He has lots of ability and will be right there in the finish late.

(2) ILE MORIS has been rested for 90 days. He won his maiden impressively at Kenilworth on Aug 12. The blinkers stay on and his chances need to be respected from a good draw.

(7) BULLET TOOTH TONY was heavily supported in the market when beating Royal Eagle on Oct 17. The step-up in trip is key, he will be running on strongly late.

Race 5 (1,400m)

(4) LEGAL DANCER powered away from his field impressively on Sept 26. The form of that race has worked out well. He has a big winning chance again with no weight on his back.

(7) LE SOLEIL finished like a train for third behind Continue The Dream on Oct 17. The yard thinks highly of this colt, he will be running on strongly late.

(5) BACHATA has been rested and gelded. Ignore his last run in the Grade 1 Premiers Champion Stakes (1,600m) at Greyville on July 26. If he bounces back to his best form, he will run a big race.

(6) BRIGHT FATE won his maiden in style at Durbanville on Oct 7. He looks progressive. Watch him closely as he steps up in class.

Race 6 (1,600m)

(7) CHINWAG has been rested for 69 days. She won her maiden well at Durbanville on Sept 2. She is a big filly with a beautiful action, and with some luck in the running from a tricky draw, she can absolutely win again.

(1) GOLDEN SHIMMER finished just under seven lengths behind her stable companion Verse For Suzanne last time. She will be given every chance from a good draw, include her in all bets.

(5) MISS ATTITUDE finished fourth in the same race as Golden Shimmer on Oct 17. She is honest, and she tries hard. Her chances need to be respected at this level.

(3) MONEY EXTRACTOR never runs a bad race. She will go close from a neat draw.

Race 7 (1,200m)

(7) GRAPES OF WRATH did not have much luck in running at Durbanville on Oct 14. That was her first run back from a four-month break. She will be much fitter going into this race, and she drops in trip to 1,200m. She will be very hard to beat.

(2) MUSIC OF THE NIGHT fly jumped out the gates last time. She was beaten just over nine lengths by Oliver on Oct 4. If she bounces back to her best form, she will run a big race.

(6) STAR WORLD never runs a bad race. She is honest, and she tries hard. Her chances need to be respected at this level.

(5) SHESGOTCLASS has dropped a further point in the ratings from her last run. She can certainly earn for the connections at a decent price. Watch her closely.

Race 8 (1,200m)

(4) MARGATE stayed on well for third behind Georgie Girl on Oct 14. The yard thinks highly of this filly, she will go very close to winning on her best form.

(3) MEG’S LEGACY finished second in the same race as Margate last time. She never runs a bad race, include her in all bets.

(6) TAKE IT AS RED might be the value play for the places in this race. She was only beaten just over two lengths by Meg’s Legacy on Sept 16. The blinkers stay on, and the tongue tie comes off. She has a good place chance in this field.

(5) FROZEN ASSET won her maiden well on Oct 7. She looks progressive, include her in all bets.

Race 9 (1,000m)

(7) AXIS POWER won well at Durbanville on Oct 17. He was given four points for that impressive win last time. Eduan Muller claims 4kg, he will be on speed for a long way, include him in all bets.

(8) MAJOR APOLLO must have a big winning chance in this field. He has been rested for 87 days. If he does not need the run badly from a small break, he will go very close.

(1) BARNEY MCGREW ran a great race behind Axis Power on Oct 17. His chances need to be respected at this level.

(5) RUBY REX is much better than her last run. If she bounces back to her best form, she can easily sneak into the places at a decent price.