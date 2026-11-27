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Grand Empire and jockey Craig Zackey being led back to scale by trainer Sean Tarry (grey suit) and happy connections after his win in the Grade 1 HKJC World Pool SA Classic (1,800m) at Turffontein on March 7.

1 Legend Of Arthur

Has not saluted since March 2025 but has worked his way back into some form in his past couple of starts. A win looks imminent but perhaps not in a race of this magnitude.

2 Tomyris

Has been racing in top form, winning twice and running second once from her past three starts, but this is a much sterner test and others appeal more.

3 King Pelles

Could only manage 12th when one of the fancies for this race in 2025 but again arrives here in solid form and is not without hope of atoning. Each-way chance.

4 Holding Thumbs

Was sent for a spell after a July victory and needed the run when finishing way back in 14th first-up on Oct 31. Should strip fitter here but is still hard to recommend.

5 Littlemissmillion

Her form in two starts this preparation has been moderate and she has done nothing to suggest she can give this a shake. Look elsewhere.

6 Grand Empire

His form in two starts so far this preparation is better than it might read and he looks well placed from a good draw getting weight from some key rivals here. Grade 1 winner in March and hard to beat this time.

7 Native Ruler

Was not far away when sixth in the Grade 1 Durban July (2,200m) and returned with a nice second on Oct 11. Must be kept safe on a place line.

8 Choisaanada

Was on song early in 2026 but has failed to recapture that form so far this preparation, finishing fourth behind the reopposing Gladatorian first-up before managing only eighth last start. Prefer others.

9 Chronicle King

Finished behind a number of these rivals when producing a first-up 10th on Oct 31 and it is difficult to see him turning the tables. A place in the quartet at best.

10 Gladatorian

Is a Grade 1 winner in his own right and snared a Grade 2 over 1,450m on Oct 3 before a close third, just behind King Pelles over 1,600m on Nov 6. Should enjoy the step-up in trip and can make an impact.

11 Rule By Force

Ran third in this race in 2024 before being sidelined for nearly two years. Has had two starts back and was an eye-catching Grade 3 second when last in action on Nov 8. Must be respected.

12 Magic Verse

Resumed with an impressive victory over the 2025 winner, Mocha Blend, over 1,800m on Oct 25 and shapes as one of the leading hopes.

13 Mocha Blend

Pulled off a major upset at 100-1 in this race in 2025 and again enters the race in strong form. Has drawn the same gate as last year in barrier 13 and is an each-way chance again. Winning partner Tristan Godden stays on. Will not be at the same long odds, but is still good value.

14 Otto Luyken

Has been performing well without winning, placing in four straight runs against strong opposition. Would surprise if he gets up for the win, but must be kept safe on a minor line.

15 The Ultimate King

Finished two lengths behind Mocha Blend when running third in this race 12 months ago but does not look to be going quite as well this time around. Unlikely to pose a threat this time.

16 Splittheeights

Got off to a huge start to the year with two Grade wins and a Grade 1 placing behind Grand Empire. Looked well when running fifth first-up after a lengthy spell on Oct 31.

17 Drumnadrochit

Has been mixing her form for some time and will likely find a test of this depth tough from an awkward alley.

18 Aladdin’s Lamp

Was a narrow course-and-distance winner last start but this is tougher. It is hard to see him measuring up.

19 Parisian Walkway

Held off Rule By Force in Turffontein Grade 3 (1,800m) win on Nov 8. Can show cheek again.

20 Solar Sail

Came back from a long break to prevail on Nov 8 but makes a swift return to the deep end. Wide draw.