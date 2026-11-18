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Top French trainer picks a Japan Grade 1 as a prelude to the bigger prize one week later

Erdenali (Mickael Barzalona) easily accounting for Ten Bob Tony (Tom Marquand) and Gstaad (Ryan Moore) in the Group 1 Prix du Moulin (1,600m) at ParisLongchamp on Sept 6.

Francis-Henri Graffard is no doubt feeling the butterflies ahead of his champion Calandagan’s title defence in the Grade 1 Japan Cup (2,400m) on Nov 29.

Two horses have won Japan’s most famous race twice since its launch in 1981, but only one, Gentildonna went back-to-back (2012 and 2013). The great mare Almond Eye claimed the Tokyo blue riband in alternate years, 2018 and 2020.

If Calandagan – a last-start runner-up to Ombudsman (whom he will renew rivalry with in the Japan Cup) in the Group 1 Champion Stakes (2,000m) at Ascot – emulates Gentildonna’s feat, he would rewrite history as the first foreign horse to pull off the feat.

The stakes are understandably high for Graffard, more so when it comes to the Aga Khan Studs’ flagbearer. The pressure is exacerbated by the French and European season being over, leaving the French trainer with no other major competition to focus on all month.

He does, however, have another Japan Grade 1 that might help him count down the days a tad better.

Erdenali is the only foreign raider in a competitive 18-horse field to the 390.6 million yen (S$3.2 million) Mile Championship (1,600m) in Kyoto on Nov 22.

Just like Calandagan, he is another gelding racing in the iconic green silks of the Aga Khan.

While the Caravaggio three-year-old’s record is still a few notches below his more illustrious stablemate, a record of four wins in five starts, three of these victories coming over the mile, means he has not usurped his berth.

Interestingly, his path after his last-start win – his most notable win in the Group 1 Prix du Moulin (1,600m) at ParisLongchamp on Sept 6 – took a few twists and turns before Japan was circled in red.

Though he was the early favourite for the Group 1 Queen Elizabeth II Stakes (1,600m) at Ascot on Oct 17, the Grade 1 Coolmore Turf Mile Stakes (1,600m) in Keeneland on Oct 3 was also in the mix.

A change of heart then saw a switch to the Grade 1 Breeders’ Cup Mile (1,600m) at the same track on Oct 31. For a while, that option looked locked away.

“My plan was the Coolmore Mile at Keeneland and then the Breeders’ Cup but I think after the Moulin, I will target the Breeders’ Cup Mile directly and won’t go to Keeneland before,” said Graffard to the Nick Luck Daily Podcast then.

But it was not long before that idea was also canned, with Graffard pivoting to the Mile Championship instead. He gets to test Japan’s mile division, especially after defending champion Jantar Mantar was retired.

The Mile Championship could be more than just an izakaya appetiser to Team Calandagan, as Erdenali has worked a treat since his arrival in Kyoto on Nov 8.

Travelling work rider Nicolas Larenaudie has been sending glowing reports to Graffard. On Nov 17, Erdenali cantered in both directions on the dirt course.

“Today, we gave him the same training as yesterday,” said Larenaudie after the Nov 17 workout.

“The horse lost a little bit of weight when he first arrived in Japan but has returned to his normal weight within two to three days.

“He is mentally strong, has adapted quickly to the new environment and has maintained a good appetite.”

While most of the foundation work was already done at home in Chantilly, he picked up on his work on Nov 18 while getting the lie of the land on the turf course.

“Kyoto has uphill and downhill sections near the third corner, but this won’t be a problem for him, as he has raced at Longchamp, which has plenty of ups and downs,” said Larenaudie.

Up against a home team not only made up of top-notch milers like Embroidery, Sixpence, World’s End and Star Anise, but horses who are also playing in their own backyard, Erdenali has his job cut out, but his camp remains bullish.

“Sunday’s race will have a larger field than he is used to, but I’m not worried because he’s an easy horse to handle,” said Larenaudie.

Graffard would not have flown Erdenali across 10,000km to Kyoto if he did not think he could cause a mini tsunami in their midst.

“After the serious pace they put to the Moulin, to be able to quicken like that – and to pass the post with his ears pricked – he is very, very talented,” said Graffard.

manyan@sph.com.sg