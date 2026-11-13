Go with Joyful Joy in Race 11

Race 1 (1,200m)

1 Almighty Warrior was third to Happy Pegasus last start but had trouble in the running. Barrier 2 gives him the better set-up of the pair and every chance to turn the tables.

2 Happy Pegasus drew clear by two lengths with ease on debut, but barrier 13 makes the task tougher.

11 Saint Jose Patch should strip fitter after a light preparation.

4 Da Da Da debuts for Mark Newnham and has been closing off well in his trials.

Race 2 (1,400m)

3 Alabama Song drops into Class 5 for the first time. He gets his chance to improve sharply in the weaker grade.

9 The All Rounder returns to his preferred track and trip after a no-show at Happy Valley, where barrier 11 and a slowly run race left him unsuited back in the field.

6 Incanto Star looks close to a win in this grade after resuming with a second, and barrier 4 should give him every chance to secure the right run.

4 Forever Fancy arrives off back-to-back thirds over the track and trip and remains firmly in the mix.

Race 3 (1,650m)

13 Mazing Grace arrives off a third over the track and trip. Barrier 3 is a major positive, and he gets another good chance to break through.

9 Superb Guy has placed plenty without winning, but with Zac Purton up, he gets another strong opportunity.

10 Happy Action has raced well since joining Newnham this season and comes off his best run yet, a third over the track and trip.

4 Hailtothevictors maps for a good run from barrier 2 under Jerry Chau for David Eustace, a jockey-trainer combination that commands respect.

Race 4 (2,000m)

6 Happy Tercentenary has raced well since switching to James Cummings, finishing sixth on both occasions over 1,400m and 1,650m, distances that appear short of his best. The map upgrade gives him a much better chance.

1 Victor Supreme should relish the step-up to 2,000m, with both of his wins coming over 1,800m and back-to-back seconds at that trip leading into this.

3 Sky Deep is unproven over the trip, but he just needs a well-judged ride early from barrier 13.

10 Storm Runner is worth following back on turf over 2,000m, where he has placed twice from three starts.

Race 5 (1,000m)

8 Jumbo Blessing draws well for the straight course in barrier 13. His bid for four straight wins ended at his first look in Class 3 last time, but he still ran on well for third.

2 Yee Cheong Bright made a promising debut when a neck-second to the progressive Ka Ying Lightning. He will be hard to beat.

3 Full Metal comes through the same race after finishing third despite enduring the poorer trip. He can take another step forward.

5 Causeway King gets a better set-up after racing wide and weakening last time.

Race 6 (1,650m)

5 Another World can bounce back any time in Class 4. His past two runs from wide draws have carried plenty of merit. He maps for a much cleaner run.

14 Family Knight can take another step forward after his fast-finishing fourth last time.

4 Yoda’s Choice scored when left alone in front first-up. Barrier 4 suits, Nichola Yuen stays aboard and he should give another bold sight.

2 Quantum Legend has not lived up to early expectations in five local starts, but the drop into Class 4 for the first time gives him his chance to turn things around after a good recent trial win.

Race 7 (1,200m)

8 Megastar Heart chases a hat-trick after two effortless two-length wins. Victory would make him the first horse this season to complete a three-race winning streak.

13 Solid State finished second twice since debut, but the rise in class brings a big drop in weight and keeps him in contention.

5 Turquoise Velocity arrives fourth-up after winning at Happy Valley last start and brings a strong profile into this.

3 Lucky With You could find this easier and make his presence felt.

Race 8 (1,200m)

6 Supreme Win Win has trialled impressively on debut for Newnham. Winning first-up is never easy, but he can give this a shake.

8 Noble Superior maps for a sweet run from barrier 1 and arrives off back-to-back seconds, suggesting a win is close.

5 Speedy Power broke through at start two for Cummings, although barrier 12 means he will have to do it the hard way.

2 Break Heaven did his best work late on debut though 1,000m seemed too sharp. The step-up to 1,200m second-up looks ideal.

Race 9 (1,400m)

2 Tang Heart had little going his way last start when eased back to near last before making strong late ground into fourth behind Storm Mirror.

8 Pegasus Elite improved from a debut 10th to finish fourth second-up.

11 Prestige Come is coming right after back-to-back seconds this season, including another solid effort behind Storm Mirror last time.

3 Chill Partners placed in both runs this campaign and the booking of Yuen adds to the appeal.

Race 10 (1,650m)

10 Pray For Justice looks ready to win after back-to-back seconds.

13 Supreme Agility comes through the same race and was checked late, but he gave the impression he was winding up strongly and had more to offer.

1 Loch Tay returns to the all-weather, where he has won twice from five starts, and should be thereabouts again.

2 Sky Vino can take a step forward from his last-start fifth. Watch him.

Race 11 (1,200m)

10 Joyful Joy is a promising 4YO for Newnham who has won two of four starts and was better than his last-start fourth suggests. Purton takes over and barrier 4 gives him every chance to get the right run.

9 Power Of Vitam gets back in his races and needs luck. The step-up to the mile suits.

12 Shamus Storm comes off two placings this preparation, both behind the in-form Packing Fighter, and that form reads well.

11 Jolly Brilliant looks to be hitting his straps. Keep an eye on him.

Comments courtesy of The Hong Kong Jockey Club