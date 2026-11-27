Race 1 (800m)

(2) HOLIDAY MAGIC is bred to be useful and makes plenty of appeal as a son of champion sire Vercingetorix.

(8) COLD ICY KISSES fits a similar profile, gets a sex allowance.

(3) DIGITAL QUEEN is from the first local crop of sire Digital Age.

(7) LOCAL SALOON is in a yard which is good with youngsters.

Race 2 (1,160m)

(13) SECRATERIX was touched off on debut over course and distance by a stablemate who contests a Grade 3 later on the card.

(11) CHANCELLOR improved to finish second over track and trip behind an unbeaten subsequent winner, so is respected.

(14) CHESTNUT VERSE made a promising debut and should improve with that experience.

(4) KAY KIWI commands respect.

Race 3 (1,400m)

(4) COSMIC SPEED was a fast-closing second in a 1,600m Grade 2 last time. A similar effort could suffice off an unchanged mark.

However, (10) GREATERIX is closely matched on that form, so should be a factor.

(9) TEXAS RED is consistent at this level and suited to the course and distance, so can have a say.

Grade 1 winner (13) TIN PAN ALLEY is a chance but may have an earlier engagement.

Race 4 (1,160m)

(16) TRUTH impressed with a career-best last-start win over a similar trip. Despite a three-point penalty, could get the better of (8) ZIYASHA and (6) CHARMING CHEETAH with a similar performance.

(11) PUMPKIN PIE caught the eye when running on from an impossible position to finish fourth in a 1,000m feature and should appreciate this extended trip.

Race 5 (1,600m)

(3) ALICE B TOKLAS was a determined winner of a 3YO 1,400m Grade 3 on her comeback and could be even better over this trip.

(8) MOANA is distance-suited and also made a winning comeback, so will be competitive.

(6) WITHIN REACH is closely matched with that rival and open to any amount of improvement on her reappearance following a promising 2yo campaign.

(10) DOESYOURMOTHERKNOW, a Grade 2-placed 2YO, could have more to offer over this trip.

Race 6 (1,600m)

(1) WILD AND FREE ran on from last to finish just over two lengths off the winner in a 1,400m Grade 3 last time. From Gate 1 over the extra 200m, he is hard to beat in the Dingaans event.

(6) NOBLE SAINT ran third in the same race but was inconvenienced at a crucial stage. He, too, should improve over this trip.

Last-start winners (11) WALKINGINTHEWOODS and (12) RISING EAGLE, impressive on his return as a gelding, pose big threats.

Race 7 (2,000m)

(6) GRAND EMPIRE has enjoyed an ideal prep and was eye-catching in the Charity Mile, so last season’s SA Classic winner should be hard to beat if he sees out the trip.

(16) SPLITTHEEIGHTS finished ahead of that rival last time and will be competitive.

(7) NATIVE RULER has the means to play a role in the outcome but is held by (10) GLADATORIAN on their Durban July meeting.

Race 8 (2,000m)

(2) FIELD MARSHAL and (1) ISIVIVANE narrowly missed out on qualification for the big race, so should be competitive in this consolation event. The latter caught the eye in a 1,600m Grade 2 last time and, if judged on his Durban July effort, is the one to beat.

(3) LANDOFTHERISINGSUN and (11) PORRIDGE BOY are closely matched on recent form, and both have the means to feature.

Race 9 (1,160m)

Talented fillies (4) GET UP, (15) GOOD DAY SUNSHINE and (19) SWEET GREEN all have plenty of scope, and have shown enough to challenge their older rivals.

Of those, (12) WHISTLE THE TUNE appeals most on ratings and after a fast-finishing third in a recent 1,000m Listed event on this track.

Race 10 (3,200m)

(1) POSITIVE ATTITUDE was an authoritative winner of a 2,400m Listed event at his last start. Such was the dominance of that victory, he could confirm his superiority over (6) BELLEROPHON and (7) TITANS OF WAR, despite the weight turnaround in favour of those rivals.

(5) UTSAAH has an earlier engagement but merits respect, particularly in receipt of weight from the selection.

Race 11 (1,600m)

(1) SUNSET WARRIOR was dropped out from a wide draw before running on to finish a close-up third over 1,450m last time. Ideally drawn in Gate 1 over this extended trip, he could be rewarded for consistency with a return to winning ways.

(5) KNOWMORE acquitted well in defeat at a higher level over this distance last time and ought to be competitive at this level off unchanged ratings.

(8) DADS DREAM caught the eye last time and could improve trying this trip.

(10) REDLIGHTGREENLIGHT is distance-suited, so worth including in your calculations.