Gladatorian is ready to bounce back to his best form

Race 1 (1,450m)

(1) LE CONCIERGE finished second over 1,400m in KZN recently and a repeat of that performance may suffice on his Highveld debut.

(6) RAZZPATH REBEL has shown promise in two starts over 1,200m. Will not need to improve over this longer trip to fight out the finish.

(2) LUCKY AWESOME and (3) DREAMING OF YOUTH are well drawn and have the means to make their presence felt too.

Well-bred newcomer (5) FIRE AT WILL is worth a market check on debut.

Race 2 (1,450m)

(9) TU GIUSTO stayed on encouragingly to finish third on debut over a similar trip as a 2YO and she would have come on with the benefit of that experience, so should be competitive from an inside gate.

(6) SNAP YOUR FINGERS was costly to follow as a juvenile but showed enough to suggest that she will open her account sooner rather than later.

(4) POLLY PLUMMER and (1) PENNYS CHOICE have the form and experience to be competitive, while the returning (3) OH LA AMOUR is open to further improvement on her reappearance, so could also have a say in the outcome.

Race 3 (2,600m)

(1) APACHE SON won at this level over 2,400m two starts back and proved he remains competitive under a penalty when fourth at a higher level over 2,000m last time. This extended trip and drop back into this grade off the same mark should suit.

(5) UTSAAH improved for the step-up to 2,400m and may have more to offer over the extra 200m.

(4) EUPHRATES has a bit to find with that rival but is weighted to get closer.

(6) SAMUEL SHARPE is a consistent stayer with the means to have a say in the outcome, while (3) TOP FLOOR is the unknown quantity over this distance, so cannot be taken lightly.

Race 4 (1,800m)

(10) DAWSON’S ANVIL finished an eye-catching second, albeit at a lower level, over 1,450m on his reappearance as a gelding and is open to any amount of improvement over this extended trip, so it could pay to follow his progress.

(4) BEST CANDIDATE has won four of six starts since he was gelded, but must defy another five-point penalty and beat the widest draw to complete the hat-trick.

Hard-knocker (9) KUDZU is better off at the weights with that rival, so cannot be underestimated.

(2) Landoftherisingsun is not without claims.

Race 5 (1,600m)

(2) GOTTHETIGER, (5) DUKE OF LORRAINE and (3) TROJAN HORSE improved to open their accounts when last seen and will likely make further improvement.

(8) KOVIL can get into the picture with his 1,600m form credentials, while (7) HOT CHOICE and recently gelded (4) SCOTS WAE HAE could have more to offer stretching out to this trip.

Race 6 (1,450m)

(12) FLOWER ISLAND could represent the value in the race from an inside draw on 1kg better terms.

(11) GET UP closed out a hugely successful 2YO campaign with a dominant Grade 2 victory over 1,200m and she could be even better this term.

(9) WARM RECEPTION remains competitive under penalties while (3) KISSHOTEN is weighted to be competitive.

Race 7 (1,450m)

(3) GLADATORIAN could reverse the form on (4) MAIN DEFENDER who finished ahead of him in the Grade 1 Champions Cup meeting, especially with the latter poorly drawn.

Defending champion (1) TIN PAN ALLEY has the means to play a leading role but is awkwardly positioned in a wide barrier.

(14) ERIK DUBOIS would have tightened up after an encouraging comeback run, so should make his presence felt.

Race 8 (1,200m)

(3) BISOU BISOU was a close-up third in a stronger course-and-distance event in his seasonal pipe opener and a repeat of that performance off an unchanged mark could suffice.

(2) IT’S PERSONAL, (5) TIME IS PRECIOUS whose 1,000m comeback second at this level was encouraging, and (1) PLUS FOUR are consistent hard-knockers at this level and should all be considered as threats to the selection.

Race 9 (1,200m)

(2) CONTINENTAL KING has finished third at this level in both post-maiden appearances, the latest over on this course over 1,000m after an eight-month break. He would have blown away the cobwebs and should strip fitter, so could have improved to fight out the finish from a favourable inside gate.

(4) LITTLE BOY BLUE won over track and trip in September and a five-point penalty is not likely to prevent another forward showing. Include in calculations.

(6) HIGHWAYMAN HARRY is better off at the weights with that rival, so has to be respected, while (8) ELUSIVE RED is another to consider on current form.