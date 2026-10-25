Giant Sequoia lands the spoils in Futurity Trophy

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2YO colt’s first G1 success gives his trainer O’Brien renewed cause for Classic optimism

Giant Sequoia (Ryan Moore) opening his account in the Barronstown Stud Irish European Breeders Fund (1,400m) at The Curragh on June 27. He has now claimed his first Group 1 race in the William Hill Futurity Trophy (1,600m) at Doncaster on Oct 24.

DONCASTER, England – An authoritative victory in Doncaster’s final Group 1 of the season provided Giant Sequoia with his first success at the highest level and strengthened trainer Aidan O’Brien’s hopes for the 2027 Classics.

Giant Sequoia offered an emphatic vindication of O’Brien’s longstanding confidence in his ability at Doncaster on Oct 24, putting the disappointment of his Group 1 National Stakes (1,400m) on Sept 13 defeat firmly behind him with an impressive success in the £275,000 (S$470,000) William Hill Futurity Trophy (1,600m).

Ridden with considerable assurance by Dylan Browne McMonagle, the son of Frankel drew three lengths clear of Gran Dia (Oisin Murphy) to provide O’Brien with a record-extending 13th victory in the contest, further strengthening his position ahead of Andrew Balding in the British trainers’ championship.

Balding’s representative acquitted himself admirably on only his second racecourse appearance, finishing a length ahead of O’Brien’s Noble Exhibit (Ryan Moore).

McMonagle was content to bide his time on Giant Sequoia through the opening stages, allowing Sergei Diaghilev (Wayne Lordan) and Burning Up (Clifford Lee) to dispute the running while his mount settled comfortably towards the rear.

As the field gradually converged upon the stands’ rails, Giant Sequoia ($44) began to make smooth progress, travelling into contention with an ease that contrasted with the growing exertions of those around him.

Having joined the leaders approaching the final 400m, the two-year-old colt responded readily when asked to quicken, drawing clear in the testing conditions to secure a victory of considerable authority.

Gran Dia pursued him gamely, although the result was beyond serious doubt throughout the closing stages.

For O’Brien, the performance was a welcome confirmation of the promise Giant Sequoia had shown at home, particularly after his disappointing sixth in the National Stakes at the Curragh.

“We always thought he was very good. He’s a big, powerful, strong horse,” he said to ITV Racing.

“We were a little disappointed with him last time, but he ran when a lot of our horses were under the weather.

“He looks very classy, and he looks like a three-year-old already. He’s a big, scopey individual for next year.”

The Ballydoyle trainer was equally encouraged by the three-time winner’s prospects over longer distances, suggesting that his physical development and manner of racing would leave several Classic possibilities open to him next season.

“We always thought he was a Classic horse. We thought a mile or a mile and a quarter would be no problem, and that he could even get a mile and a half,” he said.

His performance prompted a substantial revision of his position in the ante-post markets.

Having been available at 50-1 for the 2027 Group 1 Epsom Derby (2,400m) earlier, Giant Sequoia was subsequently shortened to as little as 8-1, while Paddy Power and Sky Bet introduced him at 12-1 for both the Derby and the 2027 Group 1 2000 Guineas (1,600m). RACING AND SPORTS