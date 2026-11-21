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Ka Ying Rising (Zac Purton) claiming the Group 1 Hong Kong Sprint (1,200m) at Sha Tin on Dec 14, 2025. The superstar contests the Group 2 BOCHK Jockey Club Sprint (1,200m) ahead of his Sprint title defence on Dec 13.

Race 1 (1,200M)

13 Call To Command is hard to recommend on paper as a 21-start maiden, but in a wide-open Class 5 he is worth a swing after a stable switch and three improving trials. At odds, he has an each-way case.

2 Super Dragon is relatively untapped after only nine starts, although he has disappointed with just one placing despite starting favourite twice. The drop into Class 5 and a better can help him turn things around.

6 Free Pony gets Zac Purton aboard for the first time on his second Class 5 start and looks ready to take a step forward.

14 Dash has been closing off well in his past two starts and, at the foot of the weights, has claims.

Race 2 (1,000M)

10 Super Boom is a newcomer for Mark Newnham. Trialled very well pre-import in Australia and has continued to impress since arriving in Hong Kong. He gives the impression he could prove better than Class 4.

11 Zouper Fellow draws nicely in barrier 11 for the straight course and reunites with Andrea Atzeni, who rode him for his only win. Will roll forward and give a good sight.

9 Sisukas debuts for James Cummings and his trials have hinted at early ability.

12 Supreme Voyager will be one to watch charging late if they go hard in front, having produced exactly that sort of finish to win over the track and trip last time.

Race 3 (1,200M)

3 Packing Smart ran an encouraging debut second at Happy Valley after showing plenty of potential in his trials. The move to the bigger Sha Tin track will suit.

1 Mighty Profit has won a trial smartly since scoring at his second start and continues to look an above-average prospect capable of climbing further in the ratings.

13 Noble Patch produced his best run yet last start when letting down strongly into third. Barrier 13 is wide, but he gets back in his races anyway and should be finishing off again.

6 Fast Top Search is an interesting newcomer for Dennis Yip. Has closed off well in each of his trials, and there looks to be enough there to make his debut worth watching.

Race 4 (1400M)

4 Shannon Glow won smartly on debut for David Eustace and Jerry Chau. Has trialled very well since. Barrier 4 gives him every chance to make it two from two.

2 Mr Cool endured a poor trip last start when chasing back-to-back wins but still picked up strongly into third. Barrier 11 is no help, though with some early luck he can be right there again.

3 Natural Numbers drops into Class 4 for the first time, lands barrier 1 and gets Purton aboard, giving him every chance to lift sharply on recent form.

12 Trendy Rush should appreciate a better draw after being posted wide last time and has been improving gradually with racing after showing early ability.

Race 5 (1,200M)

3 Pakistan Legacy has raced wide in each of his past three starts since finishing second to Rising Force in Class 2. There is not much established speed on paper, and he should be able to roll forward and find a forward position if he can work across from barrier 10.

2 Pi Legend has improved sharply since joining Brett Crawford and comes off a second-up runner-up finish to Megastar Heart, which is strong form for this.

6 Autumn King is a four-year-old newcomer for Frankie Lor. Has trialled very well under Chau and gives the impression he can hit the ground running.

1 Crossborderpegasus has plenty of ability but remains his own worst enemy through his unruly manners. He has again proved difficult to manage at the trials, but if he behaves himself he should be hitting the line strongly.

Race 6 (2,000M)

4 Seraph Gabriel is getting close to his first Hong Kong win, arriving off a third that was better than it reads after a messy race shape compromised plenty of runners.

1 Bravefield looks ready to win fourth-up after a solid fourth at Happy Valley, where he did not enjoy the smoothest run. Purton sticks with him, the rise to 2,000m looks key and returning to the bigger Sha Tin track should suit.

3 Liveandletlive should roll forward and will be hard to run down if allowed to control things, although Mighty Strength could apply some early pressure.

5 Pocketing stayed out of the scrimmage last start and enjoyed a sweet run before breaking through for his first Hong Kong win. An inside draw gives him the right set-up to repeat the dose.

Race 7 (1,200M)

1 Ka Ying Rising is back on home soil after his The Everest defeat and, against just five rivals well below his level, should be bouncing back in a big way on the road to December’s Hong Kong International Races (HKIR).

2 Raging Blizzard often filled the placings behind Ka Ying Rising last season but capitalised with the champion away last start to return to winning form. He looks the obvious quinella horse again.

4 Crimson Flash finished third to Raging Blizzard last start and is worse off at the weights against him, though he meets runner-up Ka Ying Attack on better terms.

5 Ka Ying Attack can make good use of barrier 1 and, while this is a significant rise in grade, the small field gives him every chance to remain competitive.

Race 8 (1,600M)

3 Galaxy Patch defends his crown in this race and is well placed under set-weight conditions after back-to-back seconds since joining Crawford, missing narrowly to Little Paradise and Invincible Ibis under top weight.

1 My Wish carries a five-pound penalty as the Group 1 winner in the field but should strip fitter second-up after a first-up third to Light Years Charm under 131 pounds. He has since won another trial well, though unusually a bit slow from the barriers.

8 Little Paradise makes his stable debut for Danny Shum with James McDonald aboard and has always gone well fresh, winning three of four first-up. Barrier 2 is ideal.

2 Helios Express has trialled much better leading into this and warrants respect.

Race 9 (2,000M)

9 Massive Sovereign had no luck in the Ladies’ Purse yet still ran third after a poor trip throughout, and he gets another chance here with the step-up to 2,000m looking important.

2 Numbers should strip fitter second-up after fading late into sixth first-up under a big weight, while 1,800m was short of his best. Return to 2,000m suits better.

6 Winning Wing gets a key jockey change with Chau taking over, and the rise from a mile to 2,000m second-up is another major positive.

1 Voyage Bubble has an excellent second-up record of three wins and three seconds from six starts. While he needs to lift on his return, the conditions suit better and give him the chance to improve sharply.

Race 10 (1,400M)

8 Silk Master caught the eye on debut for John Size, easing back from a wide gate over 1,200m before running on for fourth to Megastar Heart. He has trialled nicely twice since. Barrier 1 helps.

3 Nyx Gluck has been racing well since switching to Shum. After winning first-up, drew barrier 11 second-up, running on from midfield to miss by only a short head. He gets the chance to atone.

12 Negentropy is a newcomer for Cody Mo. He has been slow away in his trials but has still hit the line strongly, suggesting there is something there.

1 Chill Buddy draws widest but has enough early speed to work across in a race without much pace on paper. Freshened since a poor last-start run, he can improve.

Race 11 (1,400M)

1 Salon S steps up to his best trip of 1,400m second-up and has trialled well since missing a start due to a heart irregularity. Barrier 3 gives him plenty of options in the run.

9 Packing Glory will roll forward from barrier 7. Aiming to go back-to-back. Nichola Yuen should not face too much early pressure.

3 Providence makes his Hong Kong debut after winning the Queensland Derby and appears well prepared to run a race first-up.

8 Circuit Champion draws wide and will need some early luck, but he has been threatening another win all season and Purton sticking with him is a positive.

Comments courtesy of the Hong Kong Jockey Club