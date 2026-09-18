Gamsaui Him on a confidence boost

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Trainer Choi’s colt no 3YO star like his Geudaemaniddamyeon, but good enough to win Race 9

Geudaemaniddamyeon gave trainer Choi Yong-geon (right) his first feature win, along with owner Woo Tae-yul (in scarf) and Malaysian jockey Wong Chin Chuen, in the Listed Gwacheon Mayor’s Trophy (1,200m) in Seoul on Nov 16, 2025 . Choi has a strong chance with the other Woo-owned Gamsaui Him in the Class 3 (1,600m) in Seoul on Sept 19. Choi has booked Japanese jockey Kazuya Asano for the Saturday ride..

Race 1 (1,000M)

(7) NIGHT THUNDER and (1) SONGDANG FIRST are the only two horses in the field who have a won a tria. Both come from the Lee Kang-seo stable.

(6) EVER WINNING comes from the Moon Se-young yard and attempted to lead throughout in her trial on Aug 20 when only beaten a narrow margin.

(5) BEST LOVE has trialled once for a fourth.

Race 2 (1,200M)

(5) NURI YEOWANG came from last to run second on debut to smart juvenile Road To Champion at the end of June. She can go one better.

(6) BLUE ROSE is another who ran second on their debut three weeks ago. Good chance.

(7) RAON CHARIS GIRL nearly won on her debut on Aug 23. She was still five lengths from the lead with 100m to go, and the extra furlong will help her cause very much.

(4) SHARP GUY attempted to go with a smart one on debut and did not run badly.

Race 3 (1,300M)

(6) GRAND POKPUNG is a two-year-old filly who has been close in each of her four runs. She will be hard to beat.

(7) THUNDER RUN was stood down for two months after finishing a 42¼-length last on April 19. He did win a trial on Aug 6.

(11) LOVING PURPLE ducked in and out before losing her rider early in the home straight last start. She has trialled well since.

(2) DONGBAEK has not been too far away.

Race 4 (1,400M)

(4) CLUTCH WORLD ran a decent third on debut over this distance on Aug 23. Go close.

(3) LOOM CHUKJE is a juvenile filly who should be able to at least finish closer than what she has in three previous starts.

(8) BREEDO EPIC was a beaten odds-on favourite last start when stepping up to 1,700m. She is an interesting runner.

(11) WONDERFUL DARSHAAN will do his best work late and is an each-way chance.

Race 5 (1,400M)

(5) POINT I comes off a three-length win at this grade over 1,300m. She is a chance of going back-to-back.

(4) STUNNING SKET also won at this grade last start by three lengths, over this distance, and will carry top-weight.

(8) BLAZING ENGINE was second two runs ago and that form would give him a chance.

(3) MR. KAI comes up to this class for the first time. Led for most of the way to win his maiden last start. Seo Seung-un stays on.

Race 6 (1,300M)

(1) WHITE THUNDER won by three lengths over 1,000m second-up. The ability is there and Kazuya Asano and trainer Choi Yong-geon can continue their top strike rate.

(2) GEOLJAK TIARA has only missed the top five twice from 10 runs and comes in with a good chance, especially under a two-kilo apprentice claim.

(8) DELTA DAECHEON won her maiden over this distance two back. She is another with a strong each-way hope.

(11) UNJU CLEAR is the interesting runner having her first race since March. She did finish second in a trial on Aug 20.

Race 7 (1,700M)

(8) GLORY JOY is still a maiden and is having his first run in seven months but has not been too far away. He is worth an investment.

(9) CHEONG WOL has won a race at big odds back in January. She is yet to finish out of the top six in six subsequent Class 5 runs.

(7) BEST JOY is another one of the each-way chances in the event along with (6) NAEGEROWAJWO.

Race 8 (1,800M)

(8) SHINING ROAD is a consistent gelding who has only won once but he run well again.

(9) GLOBAL COMPUTING was ahead of Shining Road when he broke his maiden on July 26 but was also behind him at their previous start a month earlier. Big say.

(6) FEDAYKIN comes up big in trip but remains a decent chance.

(7) BREEDO TROPHY was towards the rear last start but was not far away at his previous two runs at this class.

Race 9 (1,600M)

(3) GAMSAUI HIM bounced back to form with a last-stride victory over a subsequent winner. He ran a narrow second to Circle A earlier in the year and could be another Choi-Asano strike.

(6) JEONGSANG HERO bounced back to winning ways last start. He carries a big weight for his first attempt at Class 3, but he will very much make his presence felt.

(10) EAST BEACH has looked smart since wearing the blinkers with a six-length victory followed by two second places.

(4) VICTORY SOCKS is an each-way chance.

Race 10 (1,200M)

(8) PANGPANG DAERO led throughout to score over the course, distance, and grade at her last start in August. She will go close again.

(5) FOREVER GIL has seven-and-a-half lengths to find with Pangpang Daero from that race on Aug 16, but she is never far away and will be around the mark once more.

(11) RAON THE KEISHA won at this grade in May and finished in the minor money behind Rooftop and Gwanaksan Rickey in January and Seo rides.

(6) HORIZON STAR was a better run at his second attempt at this level last start.

Comments courtesy of the Korea Racing Authority