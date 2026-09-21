French filly on Everest raid

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Primetime Emmy (Mickael Barzalona, No. 5) defeating Scythe (Christophe Soumillon) by a short head in the Group 3 Prix Eclipse (1,200m) at Chantilly on Sept 19.

– A French Group 3-winning two-year-old filly bred in Australia has been mooted as the intriguing challenger who could bring Hong Kong superstar Ka Ying Rising’s dominance of world sprinting to an end in the A$20 million (S$18.2 million) The Everest.

This might sound farfetched but Matthew Sandblom, the owner-breeder of Primetime Emmy, and slot-holder Newgate supremo Henry Field are investigating the possibility of getting the flying French filly to Sydney for the world’s richest turf race at Randwick on Oct 17.

Primetime Emmy’s win in the Group 3 Prix Eclipse (1,200m) at Chantilly on Sept 19 is believed to be the first stakes win in the Northern Hemisphere (NH) by an Australian-bred two-year-old.

Primetime Emmy is by Newgate Stud’s super sire Extreme Choice out of the King’s Chapel mare Princess Emmy. The filly was born at Sandblom’s Kingstar Farm in the Hunter Valley before being sent to France to be trained under Francis Henri-Graffard at Chantilly.

Field said Primetime Emmy’s historic Group 3 win has them seriously considering going back to her roots for that momentous event in which she will carry only 42.5kg under weight-for-age conditions.

“We’ve already contacted IRT (International Racehorse Transport) to see whether there is time to get Primetime Emmy to Sydney for The Everest,” said Field.

“Logistically, it might be impossible but we’re exploring all our options. We should know one way or the other in the next 24-48 hours.”

Field conceded quarantine regulations both in France and Australia mean the window of opportunity to get Primetime Emmy to Sydney is very small.

But Newgate still has not locked in a sprinter for The Everest and Primetime Emmy’s potential presence in the rich Randwick sprint would be a fascinating exercise.

“After watching The Shorts yesterday, I couldn’t imagine anything out of that race troubling Ka Ying Rising,” said Field. “Primetime Emmy going lickety-split with 42.5kg on her back might be the only chance Australia’s got.

“Fundamentally, it is Matthew’s decision what he does with this filly but sometimes you have to think outside the square.

“If we can get this filly to The Everest, we will start a worldwide search for a jockey who can ride her as close to 42.5kg as possible.”

Top jockey Mickael Barzalona rode Primetime Emmy at all her three starts for two wins in France, but cannot make that weight.

Sandblom has been a prominent Australian racing industry figure for many years and bred many outstanding horses including 2021 Golden Slipper winner Stay Inside but described Primetime Emmy’s Group 3 win at Chantilly as his “proudest moment in racing.”

“Australia to Europe is quite a journey, but I love racing and watching the horses in France,” said Sandblom. “I like that the horses aren’t over-trained here, which can sometimes happen in Australia.

“I told Francis that the one thing Australian horses have is that quality acceleration and she showed that today.

“Extreme Choice makes me look like an excellent breeder when it’s simply the sire who is exceptional.”

Primetime Emmy is Extreme Choice’s 20th individual stakes winner and is another historic achievement on the stallion’s phenomenal record at stud.

The dual-Group 1 winner (Blue Diamond Stakes and Moir Stakes in 2016) has the highest ratio of stakes-winners to runners of any stallion in the Southern Hemisphere (SH), and is the only Australian-based sire to produce the winners of the Golden Slipper (Stay Inside) and Melbourne Cup (Knight’s Choice).

Remarkably, both Stay Inside and Knight’s Choice were bred to broodmares who cost little more than A$1,000 each.

The only other stallion to sire the winners of the Golden Slipper and Melbourne Cup was the legendary New Zealand sire Sir Tristram.

Field said the significant success of Primetime Emmy in France will convince Newgate they should breed Extreme Choice more often to NH time.

“More than anything, I’m delighted for Matthew,” said Field. “It’s no easy feat to win a Group race in France; to do it with a filly bred in Australia is extraordinary.

“We are laser-focused now on keeping Extreme Choice’s fertility up and breeding to NH time through until the end of February.” RACING AND SPORTS