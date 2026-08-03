Four in a row for Balding’s Blue Bolt

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The Andrew Balding-trained four-year-old mare Blue Bolt (Colin Keane) claiming her fourth success in a row, and her second Group 1 victory in the Prix Rothschild (1,600m) at Deauville on Aug 2.

– Despite hanging outwards under pressure, Blue Bolt still regained her composure in the crucial stages to down Precise by half a length in the €300,000 (S$443,000) Group 1 Prix Rothschild (1,600m) at Deauville on Aug 2.

Trained by British trainer Andrew Balding – who bagged his last Group 1 success courtesy of Kalpana’s triumph in the Group 1 King George VI and Queen Elizabeth Stakes (2,414m) on July 25 – Blue Bolt again took the upper hand against the Aidan O’Brien-trained Precise, after they finished in the same order in the Group 1 Falmouth Stakes (1,600m) at Newmarket on July 10.

The daughter of Blue Point won rather easily by two lengths last time, but she had to give everything to hold off Precise in the first Group 1 feature of the Deauville August Festival.

After sitting in second behind leader Moon Target (Luke Morris), Precise (Ryan Moore) began to pick up the pace from the 400m.

Blue Bolt (Colin Keane), who had been sitting on her outside in third, was not about to let the three-year-old filly get away.

The four-year-old mare gave chase but was inclined to veer out from the 300m to the 200m.

It was only when Keane switched his stick to the left that Blue Bolt ($9) straightened up for her final assault.

The Juddmonte Farms-owned mare got up in the nick of time to take her second Group 1 success, and her fourth win in a row after the Listed Conqueror Fillies’ Stakes (1,600m), Group 2 Duke Of Cambridge Stakes (1,600m) and the Falmouth Stakes.

Moon Target, also a British filly, finished third another 1¾ lengths away.

Balding praised Blue Bolt’s regular partner Keane for a well-timed ride, and said her main goal was the Group 1 Matron Stakes (1,600m) at Leopardstown on Sept 12.

“She really is a remarkable filly. Her jockey, Colin Keane, gave her a wonderful ride,” he said.

“I was not feeling particularly confident while watching the race: I thought we were going to be beaten in the final 200m, but he judged her effort perfectly. It is fantastic.

“For a filly, she has tremendous physical power. That is undoubtedly her greatest asset. She also has an extraordinary will to fight, which helps enormously.

“I would also like to thank the entire team at home. Alfie Redman, who rides her every day, has done an outstanding job.

“She is not easy: she likes to take control, but over the past six months, he has really managed to channel her and has done excellent work with her.

“Blue Bolt likes to race prominently. She gallops with tremendous power and knows how strong she is. Colin also did a remarkable job.”

Balding also highlighted Blue Bolt’s adaptability to any underfoot conditions as another asset.

“What is so valuable about her is that she is equally effective on all types of ground, which is a major advantage,” he said.

“I think we have always regarded the Matron Stakes at Leopardstown as her main target of the year. And after that… we shall see.”

O’Brien was pleased even after Precise ran second-best again.

“I am very pleased with her,” he said. “In the Falmouth Stakes, Blue Bolt beat her by two lengths, whereas today she finished only half a length behind, despite the weight conditions being less favourable to her. She therefore ran very well.

“She may step up in distance on her next start. Her future programme has not yet been decided, and we will take some time to consider it.” FRANCE GALOP

Additional reporting by Sharon Zhang