Straitstimes.com header logo

Formula One races to be shortened next season

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

Mercedes’ Andrea Kimi Antonelli in action during the Monaco Grand Prix on June 7.

Mercedes' Andrea Kimi Antonelli in action during the Monaco Grand Prix on June 7.

PHOTO: REUTERS

PARIS - The governing body of motorsports (FIA) on Sept 21 announced Formula One rules changes which included shortening Grand Prix races and putting the brakes on some proposed tinkering with gearboxes.

The FIA’s Formula One Commission met in London to confirm reforms for next season.

They decided to cut races from a total of 305 kilometres to 290 kilometres – a reduction they calculated of two or three laps per race.

The FIA and Formula One said in separate statements that the cut was an inevitable consequence of an earlier decision to reduce fuel flow in engines.

They also decided to cancel plans for gearbox ‘homologation’ – or conformity across all cars – to “preserve supplier development freedom”.

The commission also changed the rules on the fixed three-hour limitation of races impacted by rain interruptions, “to ensure that the spectators have the best possible chance to enjoy a full race if disruptions occur”.

The FIA statement said the commission has also made changes to this season’s sporting and financial regulations, but offered no details. AFP

More on this topic
Lewis Hamilton’s lifestyle brand +44, Almave drink to be launched at Marina Bay Sands
Max Verstappen overtakes 100 go-karters in 35 minutes at Silverstone
See more on

Formula One

Motor racing

Diesel/Petrol

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Personal Data Protection Notice

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.