Follow Rich Man’s World

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Race 1 (1,200m)

The drop in trip is key for (10) MOSAIC WORLD. She will go very close to winning.

(3) SENSUALITY will love the step-up to 1,200m. Watch for sharp improvement.

(11) LILLIE LANGTREE stayed on well for second last time. She will be right there in the finish.

(7) INVITATION ONLY can sneak into the places late.

Race 2 (1,200m)

(1) CARDINAL KING has run two excellent races in succession. With some luck in the running, he will go very close to winning.

(8) RUNNING SHOES stayed on well to finish second on debut. If he brings that run to the track again, he will be competitive.

(9) GIMMETHEJACKHAMMER will threaten if he bounces back to his best form.

The drop in trip is not ideal for (3) COSMIC DAN, but he will be running on strongly late.

Race 3 (1,950m)

(5) VILLENEUVE will love the step-up to 1,950m and be hard to beat from a good draw.

(1) CAPTAIN’S ANGEL will be given every chance from a good draw, watch him closely.

(8) GROOVE MASTER could be the value play stepping up in trip to 1,950m for the first time.

(3) QUIET PLACE has been rested for 78 days, but he looks best of the rest on form.

Race 4 (1,950m)

(3) GOLD INDEX won well last time. He will go very close to winning again from a neat draw.

(8) RUN FOR COVER finished second behind Gold Index last time. With some luck in the running from a tricky draw, he will be competitive again.

If (5) THOMAS JENKINS stays this trip of 1,950m, he will be among the places late.

(4) SUPERHERO never runs a bad race. Include him in all bets.

Race 5 (1,400m)

(2) VIVA LA VIDA finished fourth in the Grade 3 Diana Stakes (1,400m) on Sept 26. She gets the blinkers fitted and has a good draw. Her chances need to be respected.

(7) QUEEN REGENT will be much fitter going into this race, include her in all bets.

(3) DREAM SEARCHER finished third last time. She will be competitive again.

(4) EDUCATOR last finished seventh in the Grade 2 Gold Bracelet (2,000m) on July 26. She will be running on powerfully late.

Race 6 (1,400m)

(2) RICH MAN’S WORLD did everything wrong last time, but he still managed to win. If he settles early, he will be very hard to beat trying the 1,400m trip for the first time.

(7) AQUAE CALIDAE last won the Grade 3 Langerman (1,500m) on June 27. He will be motoring home late, watch him closely.

(3) RED SPICE was very unlucky in the Grade 1 Premiers Champions Stakes (1,600m) on July 26. He will be given every chance from a good draw, watch for that powerful turn of foot late.

(1) REEF RUNNER could sneak into the places from a neat draw.

Race 7 (1,100m)

(6) THE US OF A won this race in 2025. He has a big winning chance back up the straight at Kenilworth.

(12) ALL THE RAGE powered home late for third in the same race as The Us Of A last time. Watch him closely late.

This is a big step-up in class for (7) OBJET D’ART, but he has no weight on his back. If the gaps open at the right time, he will be among the places.

(4) O’TENIKWA can sprint with some of the best in South Africa, include him in all bets.

Race 8 (1,200m)

(1) LIKE DYNAMITE stayed on well for second last time. He has the ability to win.

(6) ONE MAGIC won well last time. He will be right there in the finish again.

(5) SWAZILAND won well on debut. He should go close again.

(4) CORK BAY drops in trip to 1,200m. His chances need to be respected.