Race 1 (1,200m)

(4) EL COHETE was not disgraced on local debut. Not an easy ride but can score with improvement.

(5) UNCUT GEM has improved of late and is not out of it.

(11) MEDITERRANEANFLAME can run a place despite wide draw.

(2) CAPTIVATING WORLD did not run too badly on debut and could be a threat this time.

Race 2 (1,600m)

(1) NET ZERO has improved. From gate one, looks the one to beat.

(8) WINIKA disappointed last time but can do better this trip.

(5) TAKEACHANCEONME does seem better than some modest recent runs may suggest.

(2) QUEEN OF CASTILLE is holding form and has a shot at winning.

Race 3 (1,600m)

(3) JOU LEKKER DING won easily on turf on local debut. She must show she is as good on the Poly.

(7) FANTINE continued to improve and has a chance yet again.

(5) AQUARIUS has improved of late and can be a threat again.

(8) CAPE SAFFRON needed her last run and is another to consider.

Race 4 (1,600m)

(6) POWDER DAY won impressively second-up. She takes on tougher this time but may well be much better than handicapped.

(4) PRICELESS TREASURE is not reliable but is also not out of it.

(7) ICE CAP and (8) BOSNAY have both shown enough of late to suggest they can make the frame.

Race 5 (1,900m)

(6) MASTEROFTHEBAROQUE has won his last four starts. He can win again even if he gives weight to most of his rivals.

(4) SABRAGE scored a solid last win but has more to do this time.

(7) THE MIKADO and (8) POLICY OF TRUTH are consistent and not out of it.

Race 6 (1,000m)

(8) CARNIVAL is going about her way with some good successes. She has a tricky draw to overcome but would not be a surprise winner.

(5) WINTERONTHEGREEN likes this track and trip and can get involved with the finish once again.

(6) DAFFODIL DELIGHT and (7) WORDSWORTH are also suited to this course and distance and could get involved with the finish.

Race 7 (1,400m)

(2) SUSURRANDO won a nice race last time. He might well follow up.

(3) PERFECT IMPACT has won his last three starts and has been impressive on the Polytrack but is returning from a break.

(5) CHATTERBOX is improving but does take on stronger this time.

(1) BLAME IT ON ME has shown a liking for this surface and is a strong front-running type. Dangerous if allowed a soft lead.

Race 8 (1,400m)

(2) SOUNDSOFSYMPHONIES has done his best work on this surface. Can score from a good draw.

(1) RHYDIAN is not reliable but can bounce back.

(10) RUN THE WORLD is suited to this course and distance. Can get into the mix as well.

(3) MIO DESTINO is in good shape and is not out of it.

Race 9 (1,000m)

(2) FREEDOM TO SUCCEED is an Argentine-bred debutant for the de Kock’s while Adam Azzie has Querari first timer (7) SUEDE.

(3) BLACKBIRD was not too far back in his local debut and can finish a little closer.

(8) LANA’S GAL showed little in her local debut on the Poly but she did show some ability in the Cape.

Race 10 (1,000m)

(4) AVENTINE HALL raced green in a promising debut on this course and should come on.

(1) LIZ HURLEY has the best of the draw and was much improved in cheek pieces last time.

(6) QUERARISTINYFERARI is seldom far back but tends to lack extra late. Goes well over the trip.

(11) CALIFORNIA DREAMER improved last run over course and distance. Enjoyed the soft ground.

Race 11 (1,000m)

(7) KAAPSE KLOPSE has done most of his recent racing on the Poly but acts well on turf too. He should be competitive.

(3) TRAFALGAR SQUARE seems to like Poly but has Champagne Mac held at the weights.

(4) CHAMPAGNE MAC has won three of his last four, but has to cope with a six-point rise.

(8) TAKE YOUR PLACE has been rested but seldom runs a bad race.

Race 12 (1,600m)

(6) BEAUTIFUL STRANGER makes her local debut after two starts in the Cape. She meets a modest line-up.

(5) SLIGHTLY MO is back on her favoured surface and improved in blinkers last run.

(4) GUINNESS GAL raced very green in her debut sprint but will much prefer this trip.

(3) SCARLET EMPRESS shows ability even if all her recent form has been on Poly.

Race 13 (1,600m)

(11) SPANISH WORLD was not too far back first run out of the maidens. Drop in class and trip will suit.

(2) ONE FLIGHT finds a more suitable trip and favourable draw.

(12) MON PAPILLON was narrowly beaten last time. Place claims.

(14) CAPTAIN’S JET has improved a lot with her new stable but both runs have been on Poly.

Race 14 (2,200m)

(2) UZWANO has come on well of late. He stays well and should go close again.

(4) JAZZ CAFE is at her third run after a third in the HKJC Gold Cup. Will relish the extra.

(5) SALANI KAHLE has issues and his last run is also best ignored. Smart on his day.

(3) WORLD OF OUR OWN has done all of his recent racing on Poly, but his light weight will help.

Race 15 (1,600m)

(11) IN A TIMELY MANNER won well in his local debut over course and distance and can follow up.

(12) THE MARQUEE ran second to In A Timely Manner last time and is 1.5kg better off.

(7) CAPSAICIN was beaten just over two lengths by In A Timely Manner last time. Better draw.

(6) TYRCONNELL is up in class but has some steady form over course and distance.

Race 16 (1,600m)

(5) MASTER BOMBER is back over what his preferred track and trip after trying further last time.

(9) TRIP TO VENUS was a recent maiden winner when tried in blinkers. Go close.

(4) SERPENTINE FIRE goes well over course and distance. Claims.

(11) LUCKY DOLLAR has a tricky draw but is down in class and way better than his last run.