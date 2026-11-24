Race 1 (1,650m)

9 Winning Diamond has relished the stable switch and is thriving for David Eustace, giving the impression he can win again after a dominant display last time. There is not much speed on paper and, from barrier 9, he should be able to roll forward much as he did from a wide gate last start.

10 Only U gets the advantage of barrier 1 and is trending the right way for James Cummings after finishing third over the track and distance last time, while the blinkers going back on is another positive.

2 Excellent Boy drops into Class 5 and gets Jerry Chau aboard, two changes that suggest improvement is on the cards.

8 Draco is racing well and Zac Purton takes the ride, although barrier 12 is the obvious query.

Race 2 (1,200m)

1 Forza Leader finished third last time. Purton takes over after trialling him well since, and he gets another strong chance.

5 Lakeshore Hero draws slightly kinder in barrier 9 than in his past three starts, which gives Chau some hope of settling him closer. He looks ready to win again.

3 Casa Primo produced his best run yet last time, charging from last into third from a wide gate. Barrier 6 is an upgrade.

8 Autumn Vibes has struggled to win but has been consistent this season, posting back-to-back thirds before a poor trip contributed to a seventh last time. Barrier 2 and first-time blinkers give him the chance to bounce back.

Race 3 (1,800m)

6 Best World comes off a fast-finishing fifth in a slowly run race on his first look at Happy Valley. He can take another step forward.

4 Jumbo Steps gets a much better set-up from barrier 1. Vincent Ho taking over for Pierre Ng also catches the eye, given how well the pair have combined this season in a wide-open race.

3 Casa Rochester draws barrier 2, a major upgrade from gate 12 last time when he ran well into third.

1 Sugar Goodson has had only four starts in Class 4 and has endured poor luck from outside draws in his past two. Purton takes over from barrier 6, giving him a much better chance to show his best.

Race 4 (1,200m)

4 Dragon Four Seas has gone 518 days without a win, but at his third run back in Class 4 and with Nichola Yuen aboard, they may look to roll forward and try to make all.

8 Flash Current finds a weaker race second-up for Cummings after a first-up fifth at Sha Tin that was better than it reads following a poor trip. He has trialled well since and gets another chance.

9 Bits Superstar has the benefit of barrier 1 as Purton jumps back aboard, after the pair combined for a two-length win two starts ago.

3 Crossborderdude finds a race lacking obvious speed on paper, so he should be able to settle handy and could produce another bold on-pace effort like he did for his only career win.

Race 5 (1,200m)

11 Quick Contribution is still chasing his first win. He scored back-to-back seconds before finishing 11th last time. The drop back in trip, blinkers going back on and Chau taking over all point to a rebound.

4 Healthy Healthy will appreciate barrier 4 after drawing no lower than gate 10 in all four runs this season, and he seems to be in good order after winning a recent trial.

9 Joker Orbit comes off a seventh where he was squeezed early, forced back and then encountered further trouble in running. Purton takes the ride for the first time from barrier 1.

2 Ruby Thrive has recorded a win and three placings. He now tackles 1,200m for only the second time after doing most of his racing over the minimum trip.

Race 6 (1,650m)

2 Exceed The Limit can break through in Hong Kong at start 12 after back-to-back thirds by small margins. Purton takes over for the first time and barrier 1 gives him every chance to get the right run.

9 Luck Is Back has been threatening a second win and should roll forward from barrier 7 under Yuen in another bid to make all.

6 Enthralled has gone 633 days without a win but is back to a favourable rating of 54. Barrier 4 should give him a sweet run.

1 Ace has been consistent since joining Mark Newnham, winning two starts ago before backing it up with a fast-finishing third in a slowly run race.

Race 7 (1,200m)

8 Winning Machine won first-up from barrier 1 by two lengths over Country Pride, who came out and ran a narrow second last week. Drawn in barrier 1 again, he can repeat the dose.

1 Incredible Moment is another last-start winner thriving since joining Ng, having backed up a first-up second with a course-and-trip victory. He has trialled nicely since.

4 Friends Of Shajing had been racing well with back-to-back thirds before a poor eighth last start when hampered, so he is worth another look.

9 Flying Ting Lok is thriving since switching to Me Tsui. Andrea Atzeni rides again and barrier four is a plus.

Race 8 (1,650m)

2 Flow Water Flow arrives fourth-up and looks ready to win after building with each run this preparation, most recently coming from well back from barrier 9 to finish third, beaten only half-a-length. The move into barrier 1 is a major help and he looks hard to hold out.

3 The Boom Box bounced back to his best last start. He draws the same gate again and can repeat the dose.

8 Money Games produced his best Hong Kong run when second in his third local start and first look at Happy Valley.

12 Win Method was a tough watch last time, eased back to near last from a wide draw before charging late into third. There is not much speed on paper, so there is the option to ride him more positively.

Race 9 (1,200m)

7 Four Stars Align needs to overcome barrier 11, but on form he looks ready to win, especially with Purton taking over after back-to-back placings over the track and trip following a fourth on debut at Sha Tin.

6 Flashing Fighter did not enjoy the smoothest trip last time when chasing back-to-back wins on his first look at Class 3, yet recovered well to finish third. Yuen can be more positive from barrier 7 and give him every chance.

2 Ace Champion won consecutive races this season before his hat-trick bid ended with a second last start. He will get back from barrier 10 and charge late.

3 California Blitz led throughout to hold off Ace Champion last time, and gate 4 gives Chau every chance to use his early speed to similar effect again.

Comments courtesy of The Hong Kong Jockey Club