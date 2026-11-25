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Lucky Mega, Mega Captain also look primed to fire at their next assignments

Flying Nemo (Ruzaini Supien) showing sparklling form at the barrier trials held at Sungai Besi on Nov 24.

Racegoers at the Selangor Turf Club sent Flying Nemo off as the first favourite in a 1,600m race on Oct 25.

They had a hole burnt in their pockets when the seven-year-old was convincingly beaten by Commander Jones.

However, from the way the son of Vespa ran away a convincing winner in the first of five barrier trials at Sungai Besi on Nov 24, the advice is to stick with him.

Ridden by Ruzaini Supien, he was slow to leave the gates and when they settled, he sat second to last, but once he had found a path on the inside, he gained on the leaders and pulled away to win by three lengths.

It is very likely he may soon pad up on his score of seven wins.

Although beaten into second spot by the 60-point rater, 93-pointer Banker’s Two Six was not disgraced.

The five-time winner from trainer Johnny Lim Boon Thong’s yard is just beginning to show his stuff.

The Toronado six-year-old last won on May 10, when ridden by Farhan Ghazali, he beat one of Malaysia’s top horses, Antipodean, by two and a half lengths.

He will be contesting the big ones in the New Year.

If Flying Nemo had it easy when winning his trial by a comfortable margin, Mega Captain had to work hard for his supper.

Ridden by Jackson Low Kang Cheng in the second hit-out, he got the nod in a fighting finish with Summit Dominion (Lim Shung Uai) and Ipoh Star (Zulhilmi Mazuki).

After leading from the 500m mark, the French-bred three-year-old eventually took the trial by a nose from Summit Dominion with Ipoh Star third beaten the same margin.

Still a maiden, Mega Captain should have had a win by now, but on three occasions, he finished runner-up.

He came agonisingly close in two of those races when he went down by a neck.

The son of Ardad is closing in on a first victory and it could come sooner rather than later.

One who could be looking at a win as early as Nov 28 is Lucky Mega, who is entered in the Class 4 over the 1,400m and his showing at the trials was an eye-opener.

Ridden by Low for trainer Nick Selvan, Lucky Mega quickly dashed to the front.

An unnamed runner by Vadamos then drew alongside the Irish-bred three-year-old by Coulsty to keep him company.

The pair raced tight until Lucky Mega broke away to win by an easy five lengths.

Right now, Selvan has Lucky Mega in a good place and a third Malaysian win on Nov 28 looks his for the asking.

brian@sph.com.sg