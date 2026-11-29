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Godolphin’s favourite heads to stud with a sixth Group 1 win at a first 2,400m attempt in Tokyo

Ombudsman (William Buick) signing off his stellar racing career with a bang by winning the Grade 1 Japan Cup (2,400m) in Tokyo with defending champion Calandagan (Mickael Barzalona, No. 9) a gallant second 1 1/2 lengths away.

TOKYO – Ombudsman capped off his outstanding racing career with his sixth Group 1 victory in this year’s Japan Cup in Tokyo on Nov 29, giving the Japanese racing fans a live performance of the season’s Cartier Horse of the Year winner while making it two years in a row for the title to be claimed by a foreign contender.

The five-year-old entire is also the fifth UK-based Japan Cup winner following Jupiter Island (1986), Singspiel (1996), Pilsudski (1997) and Alkaased (2005).

While the 1.09 billion yen (S$8.8 million) Japan Cup – which was simulcast for the first time in Singapore – was his first challenge at the 2,400m trip, the son of Night Of Thunder travelled the extra distance and the uphill stretch effortlessly, holding off French superstar Calandagan (Mickael Barzalona) by a comfortable 1½ lengths.

For owner Godolphin, this win marks their first Japan Cup triumph and only their second Japan Racing Association (JRA)-Grade 1 title following the Yasuda Kinen with Heart Lake in 1995.

It was also another first Japan win, let alone a Japan Cup win for trainer John Gosden, in partnership with his son Thady, though the father did saddle Japan Cup fourth-placed finisher Alydar’s Best in 1985.

A lot more was at stake, given much thought had gone into this iconic race as Ombudsman’s farewell before he retires to stud, especially as it was his first test over 2,400m and first trip to Japan.

“We knew Ombudsman was going to retire this season. Thady and I, together with Sheikh Mohammed, decided that this top race would be a very important final addition to his career,” said Gosden Sr.

“It was a very good decision, as we have all seen today. He has fulfilled his role as a racehorse in an unparallelled and brilliant manner. He has always shown great conviction in what he is doing and great mental determination.”

As for Ombudsman’s regular partner, Norwegian-British jockey William Buick was claiming his second JRA-Grade 1 victory after the 2018 Mile Championship with Stelvio while previously having ridden in six Japan Cup starts in which he had registered one second and two thirds.

“I feel amazing. I felt a great responsibility to perform well today, and we all really wanted him to go out on a high, as he did,” said Buick.

“In many ways, we saw the same quality from him as we do over 2,000 metres. The distance was new, and obviously we were not going to find out until the race itself, but we knew he had the ability and racing style to handle it.

“I was very happy with the position we found ourselves in, and he relaxed beautifully. I wanted to come out in the straight because the ground on the inside was a little bit rough.

“Once I found a gap, he got through it quickly and well. He was faultless every step of the way.”

With a total of 12 Group 1 winners in the line-up as well as defending champion Calandagan present for the match-up, the race consisting of Japan’s best middle-distance runners taking on the challenge of six outstanding foreign contenders unfolded as a true quality race with the top five favourites performing as advertised and dominating the top five finishes.

Ombudsman broke sharply and was immediately allowed to settle in mid-pack around eighth or ninth position while saving ground along the rails.

He was behind Cosmo Kuranda (Yuji Tannai), who was in command early to set a brisk pace and holding a clear lead by more than five lengths along the backstretch.

While the leader was still several lengths clear, the rest of the pack crowded entering the straight.

As Buick shifted his mount slightly away from the rails just before the home turn, they still struggled to find room until the 400m pole where a few horses weakened before the uphill at which point Ombudsman quickly got into gear along the centre lane.

Reaching the leaders 200m out, the tough racehorse kept on with tremendous power and pulled away to an undisputable win.

Only Calandagan and Danon Decile (Keita Tosaki) launched anything near a challenge for second and third place, respectively, more than a length behind.

Ombudsman could not have hoped for a better fairy-tale swansong, one which also saw him walk away with even more prize money to his name.

Besides the 503.78 million yen for the winner’s payout, his earnings were also bulged to around S$10.5 million with an extra bonus, doubling his total earnings past the S$20.8 million mark.

The bonus of US$5 million (S$6.4 million) was from JRA, earned for winning both the Group 1 Champion Stakes (2,000m) at Ascot at his last start on Oct 17, and the Japan Cup. JRA