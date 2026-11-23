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Aga Khan runner becomes first overseas horse to win Kyoto Grade 1 in its 42 years

Erdenali (Mickael Barzalona) defeating Embroidery (Christophe Lemaire) to land the Grade 1 Mile Championship (1,600m) at Kyoto on Nov 22.

Erdenali rewrote Japanese horse racing history books when he became the first overseas runner to win the 390.6 million yen (S$3.2 million) Grade 1 Mile Championship (1,600m) at Kyoto on Nov 22.

First run in 1984 before it became an international event in 1998, the Mile Championship had doggedly stayed at home until Erdenali came along in those famous green silks.

Aided by a patient ride from regular partner Mickael Barzalona, the French three-year-old came with a sneaky run on the inside to give the all-conquering dynamic duo of Chantilly trainer Francis-Henri Graffard and the Aga Khan Studs another memorable success on Japanese soil.

A year earlier, their stable banner and 2025 world’s best horse Calandagan became the first overseas-trained horse to win the Grade 1 Japan Cup (2,400m) in 20 years (Alkaased in 2005) while breaking the race record time.

Not the quickest out of his innermost alley, Erdenali settled in seventh hugging the rails, biding his time as Dragon Boost (Suguru Hamanaka) led a compact field at a steady tempo.

With horses around him, Barzalona could not budge, but that ground-saving and energy-pinching run proved to be the key to his explosive turn of foot once Erdenali saw daylight upon straightening.

Favourite Embroidery (Christophe Lemaire) also plotted a similar path on the inside, while Star Anise (Kohei Matsuyama) drew first blood when he hit the front down the middle of the pack at the 300m.

They had not reckoned with Erdenali, who inched his way along the rails to score by three parts of a length from a gallant Embroidery.

Star Anise lost no marks with a third place another neck away.

Rodeo Drive was parked in a pouncing position round the home turn, but could not really extend in spite of Brazilian superstar jockey Joao Moreira’s urgings to finish seventh.

Greeted to a rapturous reception by the appreciative Japanese crowd despite losing the prize to an away team, Erdenali has succeeded where many foreign raiders had failed before.

Fellow French contender Sahpresa came the closest in 2009 and 2011 when she finished third on both occasions.

Graffard was glad he backed his judgment of sending Erdenali to Japan, as he had a few irons in the fire (Ascot in UK and Breeders’ Cup in US) after his last-start Group 1 Prix du Moulin (1,600m) win at ParisLongchamp on Sept 6.

”We had a perfect trip around. Mickael had a very good position behind Embroidery, so I thought my horse was travelling nicely,” said Graffard to the Japan Racing Association (JRA).

“Then, in the straight, he didn’t lose any ground. It took a while for him to come through.

“But in the last 200 metres, he was already accelerating, and he kept accelerating all the way to the wire.

“It was a very strong performance. He’s a lovely horse with a good temperament and a lot of ability.”

Barzalona could not agree more, adding that the win was not as straightforward as it may have looked to the naked eye.

“It wasn’t an easy race and I’m very proud of Erdenali,” said Barzalona, who has been the rider at all his five wins from six starts, including his only defeat (after a chequered run) in the Group 3 Prix Messidor (1,600m) at Chantilly in July.

“We needed a bit of luck to find a gap, but everything came together on the inside at the beginning of the straight.

“Once he found his rhythm, he really picked up and went on to win quite easily in the end.

“The horse has always been very talented, and if I hadn’t been boxed at Chantilly that day, he would have won (the Prix Messidor) and would be unbeaten, but that’s how racing goes.

“He has proved himself in the last two Group 1 races.

“He’s a top-class horse with a very good temperament and a big engine.”

Following his Mile Championship success, Erdenali has earned an invitation to the Group 1 Hong Kong Mile (1,600m) at Sha Tin on Dec 13, but Graffard was not commiting to anything yet.

“He has the option of going to Hong Kong, but we will make that decision based on the horse himself and how he’s doing,” he said.

“It depends on how the horse comes out of the race.

“He seems nice and relaxed after the race, so I will discuss with the team here to see how he has taken it.”

Understandably, the team’s more pressing focus will now switch to Calandagan’s defence title bid in the 1.09 billion yen Japan Cup at Tokyo on Nov 29.

manyan@sph.com.sg