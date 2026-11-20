Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Win in Kyoto’s Mile Championship will take smart mare a step closer to Hong Kong Mile

The Kazutomo Mori-trained Embroidery (Christophe Lemaire) winning the Grade 1 Victoria Mile (1,600m) in Tokyo on May 17.

KYOTO – Champion filly Embroidery heads a string of outstanding gallopers in contention for a start in the HK$36 million (S$5.9 million) Group 1 Hong Kong Mile (1,600m) at Sha Tin on Dec 13, when she contests the 390.6 million yen (S$3.2 million) Grade 1 Mile Championship (1,600m) at Kyoto on Nov 22.

Winner of three Grade 1’s – Oka Sho (Japanese 1000 Guineas, 1,600m), Shuka Sho (2,000m) and Victoria Mile (1,600m) – Embroidery has been entered for the Hong Kong Mile, along with fellow top-level victors Admire Zoom, Sixpence and Star Anise.

With June Take, Off Trail, Suzu Khalom, World’s End and Francis-Henri Graffard’s Erdenali also bidding to enhance claims of possible selection in the Mile, Japan’s feature autumn mile contest bears even more importance than usual.

A summer campaign in Europe was originally slated for Embroidery, but trainer Kazutomo Mori hopes the decision to abandon those plans for the Admire Mars mare will pay off this weekend.

“We decided to give her the summer off with her condition in mind,” said Mori. “The priority was always the major Grade 1 races in the autumn.

“After the Victoria Mile, we thought about different options for her, including a race in France, but we quickly decided to keep her at home.

“At first, we thought about giving her a prep run next, but at the end of August, her condition wasn’t so good. So we thought that we should wait for her to be in top condition before having another race.

“Since she came back into the stable, we’ve used both the slope course and the woodchip course and everything has gone smoothly.

“She was a little keen up until two weeks out, but the times have been exactly as planned. We’ve also been able to give her feet a proper rest, and they are in good condition.”

To be partnered by Christophe Lemaire, Embroidery is expected to face fierce competition from Grade 1 Asahi Hai Futurity Stakes (1,600m) winner Admire Zoom, Grade 1 Yasuda Kinen (1,600m) victor Sixpence, 2026 Oka Sho champion Star Anise and Grade 1 NHK Mile Cup (1,600m) hero Rodeo Drive.

Rodeo Drive will be ridden by Joao Moreira and trainer Tetsuhide Tsuji is confident of a strong showing.

“Things have been as expected with him on returning to the stable from the farm. He’s been moving well in training, and there’s a good feeling about him,” said Tsuji.

“It’s good that everything seems the same with him, after racing over 2,000 metres last time (in the Grade 3 Niigata Kinen on Aug 30).”

French jockey Alexis Pouchin will ride Sixpence, who resumes after finishing a distant 10th to Rayif in the Group 1 Prix Jacques le Marois (1,600m) at Deauville in France on Aug 16.

The Mile Championship is carded as Race 11 on the Singapore Pools Japan race card and will be run at 2.40pm (Singapore time) at Kyoto on Nov 22. HKJC