Eighth straight win on the cards for Kleinzee in Race 4

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Race 1 (1,200m)

(7) EL COHETE makes her local debut trying the Polytrack. She is the one to beat.

(3) AMERICAN GEM and (5) AMONG THE WILLOWS are both threatening a first success and must be respected.

(2) TAKEACHANCEONME disappointed on local debut but is capable of better and should make the frame.

Race 2 (1,400m)

(6) IMAGINABLE is probably better over a shorter distance but is also quite capable of beating these rivals.

(2) JOKER MAN has not won a race for some time, but jockey Richard Fourie sticks with him, so he must be respected.

Stable companion (3) AUGUSTA ROSSO is not reliable but is also clearly in with a chance.

(4) DYNALLEY struggled last time, but is capable of making all over this course and distance.

Race 3 (2,000m)

(7) SCOTT’S BAR was only run out of it very late on local debut. He clearly has no issues with the Polytrack and can go one better.

(4) FREESTYLE DANCE was seen to be finishing off her race well last time and can be competitive.

(3) COCO BEACH steps up in distance and could be a threat.

(8) DIGITAL WARFARE is improving and is another to be considered.

Race 4 (2,000m)

(6) KLEINZEE has stretched her unbeaten streak on the Polytrack to seven and can add another win to that tally. She does try further this time and meets some talented rivals.

(2) DON’T CRY FOR ME was unplaced in his attempt in the Listed Algoa Cup (2,000m) last time, but did run well before that and can be a real test over this distance.

(5) THE MIKADO has twice been beaten by another Alan Greeff-trained runner Masterofthebaroque and is threatening to score. This course and distance suits him.

(3) HOME REEF is consistent and can contest the finish yet again.

Race 5 (1,600m)

(7) PRETTY AWESOME looked an unlucky loser last time. This appears a tougher task but she may well be up to it.

(1) SABRAGE remains in very good form but does have to give weight to most of his rivals.

(2) POLICY OF TRUTH is a dangerous front runner and could make all the running if given a soft lead.

(5) VILA VICOSA is in good form and should be included in all bets.

Race 6 (1,200m)

(7) REAL WAR is in good shape and deserves a winning turn.

(1) DIAMOND MAKER is consistent and clearly not out of it.

Stable companion (3) WHATEVER NEXT is on a long losing run but is quite capable of beating these rivals.

(8) CHARLIE MALONE is not an easy ride but is capable of playing a minor role.

Race 7 (1,300m)

(10) SAY A PRAYER proved just in need of her last run. She is not well drawn but can beat these rivals with luck in the running.

(4) POWEROFPEACE is better than her last run suggests and would not be a surprise winner.

(6) MIDNIGHT MUSIC also did not show her best last time but is capable of making the frame.

(7) REMIND ME OF YOU will strip fitter this time and could be a threat.

Race 8 (1,300m)

(5) VIVO PER LEI has been very consistent lately. She makes the trip from the Western Cape and could prove hard to beat, if as good on the Polytrack.

(10) JEWEL MULE is not well drawn but she is improving and can fight out the finish once again.

(2) MARKETA gets a good draw and can be competitive this time around.

(3) PRINCESS OF AJIAAL is not reliable but does have a place chance.