Eight On Eighteen to return a winner on class

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Race 1 (1,250m)

(6) GIMMETHEJACKHAMMER stayed on well for second behind Time Of Our Lives on Sept 23. Hard to beat on best form.

(7) FAIR FATE ran a great race behind African Wild Dog last time. He will do some good work late.

(1) MERCURY improved from his first run into his second run. Every chance from a good draw.

(2) PREMIER WINTER gets the cheekpieces on. He will be right in the mix from a neat draw.

Race 2 (1,250m)

(1) SAUTERELLE did well to finish just over two lengths behind Captain’s Elect on debut. With natural improvement expected, she will go close to winning from a good draw.

(4) CAPTAIN’S LASS needed her run on Oct 4. After a bumpy start, she stayed on for fourth behind Nadia Nerina. She will run a big race from a decent draw.

(6) ARCTIC FLOW and (5) VENUS will need to improve significantly to have a winning chance in this field.

Race 3 (1,250m)

(5) GETORIX PRINCESS finished like a train for third to First Bloom on debut. She will be hard to beat from a good draw.

(10) CYDONIA ran a lovely race on debut behind Georgie Girl. If she beats the wide draw, she will be super competitive.

(4) CAPE TOWN DEERN has run two fair races in a row. She will love the step-up in trip to 1,250m.

(9) SENORITA LOLITA could sneak into the places.

Race 4 (1,250m)

(9) HEY JACK YOUR LATE finished strongly for second to Big City Roller on debut. If the gaps open at the right time, he will be hard to beat.

(7) BULLET TOOTH TONY ran a great second to Sossusvlei on Sept 26. He will be right there in the finish on his current form.

(10) VELORIAN KING showed good improvement from his first run into his second run. Will run on from a wide draw.

(8) SKYTURA finished just under six lengths behind Big City Roller on debut. He can claim a place.

Race 5 (1,400m)

(3) EIGHT ON EIGHTEEN has been rested for 83 days. He last won the Grade 1 HKJC Champions Cup in style at Greyville on July 26. This 1,400m trip is sharp, but his class should pull him through.

(4) GALLIC DREAM has been rested for 118 days. He stayed on well for second behind Chasingtherainbow last time. He will be running on strongly late.

(5) RANDOLPH HEARST has been rested for 189 days. The yard thinks highly of him. Commands respect after a small break.

(6) HAH LAH LAH has been rested for 87 days. He was impressive at Scottsville on July 22. Big jump in class, but he looks progressive.

Race 6 (1,400m)

(6) CONTINUE THE DREAM won his debut impressively at Durbanville on Oct 4. He will be hard to beat again in this field.

(9) LE SOLEIL won his maiden well on Sept 6. He will love the step-up in trip to 1,400m. Watch him late from a bad draw.

(7) LOVING PRAGUE has run two excellent races in succession. He will be right there in the finish on his current form.

(5) IT’SGOOD IT’SNICE was given a terrific ride by jockey Kabelo Matsunyane to beat African Wild Dog on Aug 5. If he does not need the run after a rest and gelding, he will be competitive.

Race 7 (1,600m)

(7) LARK’S SONG needed the run when third to Star World on Sept 6. She will love the step-up in trip to 1,600m, and she will be much fitter. Big winning chance.

(4) VERSE FOR SUZANNE won her maiden well on Sept 6. Steps up in trip, and she has no weight on her back. Respect.

(3) WHO IS SHE stayed on nicely for third behind Boozy Susie first-up from a three-month break. Every chance from a good draw.

(6) MISS ATTITUDE finished second in the same race as Who Is She on Sept 23. She is honest, and she tries hard. Include her into all bets.

Race 8 (1,000m)

(3) MAGMA FLOW was well beaten in the Grade 3 Matchem Stakes on Sept 26. Ignore that run. The drop in trip to 1,000m will be key for this individual. He will run a big race from a good draw.

(5) ALL ABOUT AL did not have much luck in running on Sept 16. He loves this course and distance. If he settles early, he will go close.

(2) ULEZ CAMERA stayed on well for second behind Shifting Path last time. The yard thinks highly of this colt. He will be given every chance with top jockey Richard Fourie up from a neat draw.

(8) PEACE OF MIND quickened away from her field impressively on Sept 26. If she finds herself in front, she will be hard to fetch late. Watch her closely.

Race 9 (1,000m)

(10) TURN TO THE LAW has been rested for 111 days. She won her debut impressively at Scottsville on June 28. If she does not need the run after a let-up, she can win.

(1) AXIS POWER was not given the best of rides on Oct 4. Blinkers have been fitted, and top jockey Andrew Fortune now gets the ride. Every chance from a neat draw.

(4) RUBY REX ran second to her stable companion on Sept 16. She never runs a bad race. She needs to be respected at this level.

(6) HERITAGE RIDGE finished second behind Peace Of Mind on Sept 26. If she brings that run to the track again, she will be right there in the finish.