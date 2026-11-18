Race 1 (1,200m)

(3) QUINTARELLI would have benefited from her last-start sixth so should produce a more competitive showing.

(4) YA HABIBI and (7) FEEL THE FIRE warrant respect.

(10) WITHOUT REMORSE has the form and experience to be competitive.

Race 2 (1,200m)

(8) BALDUR can go one better.

(9) FREDERICO CAGISHAS should remain competitive with cheekpieces fitted.

(5) BRIEF ENCOUNTER could have more to offer.

(7) CYRUS THE GREAT could make his presence felt.

Race 3 (1,800m)

(4) DUKE OF LORRAINE beat (3) TROJAN HORSE and (5) KOVIL over 1,600m in October and should remain competitive over this extended trip. However, Kovil was an impressive last-start winner over this trip when fitted with cheekpieces and an eight-point penalty is unlikely to halt his momentum with that headgear retained.

(2) WHAT A WARRIOR will appreciate the extended trip after two pleasing outings over 1,450m following a rest and gelding.

Race 4 (1,500m)

(1) NIXIE GIRL can open her account from gate 1.

(13) KORCULA can fight out the finish, though the wide draw is a concern.

(5) MULHOLLAND DRIVE and (10) KNOCKIN’ BOOTS could feature. The former is bred to appreciate the extended trip, while the latter could improve with blinkers fitted for the first time.

Race 5 (1,500m)

(2) BRAVE EAGLE ran on well for third on debut. He can improve sufficiently to exit the maidens.

(3) STEEL PIER has been rested and gelded. He can fight out the finish.

(10) MFULATHELA and stablemate (12) THE NAME OF DLADLA have the form and experience to feature but are drawn wide.

Race 6 (1,450m)

(7) TIN PAN ALLEY is the only Grade 1 winner in the line-up. With improved fitness on his side, he should prove too good for these rivals.

Last-start winner (5) RADIO STAR remains competitive while (3) YIPPEE KIYAY receives 6kg from the selection and could improve to get into the picture under a light weight from a good draw.

Filly (1) SCARLETT HEART has place claims.

Race 7 (1,000m)

(4) ECHO CHECK has gone from strength to strength recently, completing a hat-trick over this distance – the latest in a Listed race in which he beat the re-opposing (6) KARATE KID. The latter is 1.5kg better off and weighted to pose more of a threat.

(1) AFRICAN PRIDE and (7) CATFISH should not be discounted.

Race 8 (1,000m)

(2) STAGGERWING can get back to winning ways over the shorter trip. She has finished second in three of her last four starts, including her latest over 1,160m when conceding 2.5kg to the winner.

(8) TRADITIONAL BELIEF has the speed to feature prominently.

The returning (6) LOVABLE and stablemate (9) SAKURA HANAMI could also trouble the selection.

Race 9 (1,000m)

(1) BEAUTIFUL ROSIE opened her account over this course and distance and can win again.

(2) AMADIOO also won over this trip and can improve.

(4) MASTER’S LADY has followed up her maiden win with two credible efforts. Competitive.

(3) Ashvendra win over this trip three starts ago. Watch her.

Race 10 (1,600m)

The value could lie with (3) GIMMETHESPOTLIGHT. He is ideally drawn in his peak outing.

(9) EIFFEL TOWER finished third over course and trip in a similar race last time. He should remain competitive off the same mark with similar frontrunning tactics.

(4) PROPER returns to the trip of his maiden win which will suit.

(6) COOL GAMBLER could also earn.