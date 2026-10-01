Early bird Pinheiro 1st to land in Dubai

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Popular Brazilian jockey looking forward to more success at upcoming new UAE season

Bernardo Pinheiro celebrating on Labwah after winning the Group 3 UAE Oaks (1,900m) on Feb 20. It was one of 44 victories that took the Brazilian jockey to a third place on the 2025-2026 Dubai jockeys' premiership.

DUBAI – According to Instagram numbers, Bernardo Pinheiro is Dubai’s most popular jockey. The Brazilian has 780,000 followers on the social media network and plenty of support in real life, if the cheers when he rides a winner at Meydan are anything to go by.

Pinheiro is the first of Dubai’s established jockey’s room members to return to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) this season, arriving at the end of September to rejoin Salem bin Ghadayer’s Fazza stables, where he has been based for the past two seasons.

His return comes after a successful summer in Malaysia, where he fired in winners at an astounding strike rate of 20.4%.

“I had a wonderful summer this year,” says the 30-year-old, who has 835 winners to his credit.

“When the last (UAE) season was over, I went back to Brazil for two weeks. I had a great time with family, friends, enjoying places that I was missing as it had been two years since my last visit.

“Then I went to Kuala Lumpur. I couldn’t be happier with my results. In around four months I rode 38 winners, including Listed races and another Group 1.

“I left leading the championship with an amazing win and place strike rate. I’m thankful to Selangor Turf Club, the trainers and owners for their trust and support.”

Despite missing the first four months of the season, Pinheiro left on top on 38 winners, two clear of local hoop Wong Kam Chong.

He ended his annual Malaysian stint on a winning note in Kuala Lumpur last weekend, booting home a treble – Pride Of Santos on Sept 26, and a double with Strategise and Zed Or Alive on Sept 27.

With three months still left to run, it is unlikely the Malaysian punters’ pal will cling on to the slender lead for long, but it was still an admirable performance.

Pinheiro also rode with success in Singapore in its last three years leading up to the 2024 closure, bagging 86 winners, the highlight being the Group 1 Queen Elizabeth II Cup (1,800m) on the Ricardo Le Grange-trained Hongkong Great.

With his focus now switched to the UAE season which kicks off at Abu Dhabi on Oct 22, he is particularly excited about the forthcoming Dubai Racing Carnival at Meydan on Nov 6.

“It’s hard to describe in a few words the magnitude of riding at Meydan,” said Pinheiro.

“The best feeling is if you ride a winner in a feature race. It’s a world-class racecourse which brings a feeling and an atmosphere that no other can.

“From the moment you arrive, you step into a seven-star jockey’s room, then step onto the track and feel the grandeur of this place. It’s magnificent, beautiful and unique.”

Pinheiro, who finished third (44 wins) to fellow Brazilian Silvestre de Sousa (54 wins) in the UAE 2025-2026 season, said he now calls the UAE home and enjoys life outside racing here.

“Dubai is an amazing city with everything for everyone,” he said. “It’s wonderful to live in a place like this, that is safe, tolerant, clean and always makes everything easier in our lives. A place that welcomes all as it did with me.”

Pinheiro, who will also ride for trainers Hamad Al Marar and Qaiss Aboud when not required by bin Ghadayer, enjoyed a successful UAE season in 2025-26, riding 44 winners and finishing third in the jockeys’ championship.

It included Classic success on Labwah in the Group 3 UAE Oaks (1,900m) and the Charlatan filly is one of those he is looking forward to for this campaign.

“The main reason I’m back early is to discuss and plan with Salem, plus I believe from past experiences that some early moves can make a huge difference,” said Pinheiro.

“It’s always hard to pick just few horses to look forward to from Fazza Stable. But definitely I can’t wait to be on the ones that gave us the main wins last season, including Labwah, Masmak, Desperate Hero and Folk Festival.”

The UAE jockeys’ championship has thus far eluded Pinheiro, but he maintained it was not his primary objective.

“Definitely a championship here is a goal but I wouldn’t say it’s the main aim as I always dream bigger,” he said. “I work for it but don’t worry about it as it will come at the right time if it’s meant to be.” DUBAI RACING CLUB

Additional reporting by Michael Lee