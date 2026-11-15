Double Fortune strikes in Coronation Cup, Pools Trophy

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Singapore Pools chief product officer Simon Leong (fourth from left) celebrating with Perak Turf Club committee members (from left) Leong Kwok Seng, Vengetraman A/L Manickam, chairman John Lim Ewe Chuan, deputy chairman Velluppillai Williams, committee member Chin Tong Leong, assistant trainer Michael White and jockey Shafiq Rizuan after the Cheng Han Yong-trained Fortune Rising captured the Singapore Pools Trophy (1,200m) in Ipoh on Nov 15.

Fortune Tree’s last-minute trip to Ipoh has borne fruit three times over for trainer Cheng Han Yong on Nov 15.

At first reticent to send his rising star to the RM250,000 (S$79,000) Group 1 Coronation Cup (1,600m) three weeks ahead of his main mission in the Group 1 Piala Emas Sultan Selangor (2,000m) at his Kuala Lumpur home on Dec 6, Cheng eventually rolled with the punches.

Not only did the hot $8 favourite bring up a fourth win in a row as widely expected, but two stablemates also got up for a treble bonus that more than vindicated Cheng’s decision to travel.

One of the other two wins actually made Fortune Tree’s third Group 1 success feel like deja vu.

Fortune Rising, who carries the same red and blue silks of Fortune Tree’s owner Lee Swee Eng, scored a copycat win one race earlier in the Singapore Pools Trophy, a RM100,000 Open race over 1,200m.

First of all, they were both ridden by Shafiq Rizuan. The second similarity was a race pattern identical to a fault.

If Fortune Tree struck coming off a smothered run behind the leaders, Fortune Rising must have set the blueprint to a tee.

The Alabama Express five-year-old’s win in the race the Perak Turf Club picked to honour Singapore Pools for the third year running, looked a foregone conclusion once he tucked in behind the speed set by Banker’ssweetheart and Yes Man.

In the home straight, Fortune Rising was never in doubt once he collared Banker’ssweetheart (Johari Kamaruddin). Fortune Tree was also unstoppable once he swept past another Banker’s Stable ward (Banker’s First).

Though Cheng could not attend the meeting as it clashed with his flight to the Ready-To-Run sale in New Zealand, he was over the moon with the “Double Fortune”, not to mention a treble after Dragon Cavallo won the second race.

The Cheng Han Yong-trained Fortune Tree (Shafiq Rizuan) landing the Group 1 Coronation Cup (1,600m) in Ipoh on Nov 15. PHOTO: HEW FEE KIT

Clearly the Coronation Cup was the day’s highlight for the sixth-year trainer, but he was just as delighted with the Pools success.

“I’ve won the Singapore Pools Trophy before, with Shang Chi in 2024 (the first edition),” said Cheng who was represented in Ipoh by his assistant trainer Michael White, Michael Clements’ former right-hand man.

“I love to win trophy races and I’ve had some luck with this race. It’s even better today as I also won the Coronation Cup.

“Fortune Rising has been working very well, I was confident he’d run well, just like Fortune Tree.

“Honestly, the original plan was to run Fortune Tree in a Supreme A 1,800m next week, to see if he can get the 2,000m of the Piala Emas.

“I thought travelling to Ipoh could upset his training programme, but I’ve always gone for cup races, and I thought why not win some stakes money.”

After that smash-and-grab, the New Zealand-trained handler remains guarded about Fortune Tree’s Triple Crown bid. The Piala Emas is the third leg of a series that comprises the Tunku Gold Cup (1,200m) and the Selangor Gold Cup (1,600m) which the Ardrossan five-year-old has already captured.

“When I just got Fortune Tree, he couldn’t run a mile, but I’ve fixed the problem and have trained him over longer distances,” he said.

“The 2,000m is still a question mark, but he’s fit and he’s got heart. The jockey rode both him and Fortune Rising very well today, and I’m very happy for Mr Lee.

“Thank you to Mr Lee and also to my very strong team for all the hard work.”

Pools chief product officer Simon Leong was all about strengthening ties as well, but with its Malaysian partners.

“Racing in this part of the world has a heritage stretching back to 1896, when the Straits Racing Association was founded, and it is a privilege for Singapore Pools to be part of that continuing story,” said Leong.

“As Perak Turf Club hosts the Singapore Pools Trophy race for the third time, we are delighted to celebrate a partnership built on a shared passion for the sport.

“We look forward to working closely with the Club to bring Malaysian horse racing to an even wider audience in Singapore and across our international network.”

manyan@sph.com.sg