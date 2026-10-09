Straitstimes.com header logo

Oct 10 Dewhurst Stakes form analysis

Desert Castle poised for a straight three

Powerful Godolphin galloper has slight edge in small but select Newmarket Group 1 field

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

The Charlie Appleby-trained and Godolphin-owned Desert Castle (Billy Loughnane) taking out the Group 2 Champagne Stakes (1,400m) at Doncaster on Sept 12 to make it two wins from as many career starts. He bids for a third win in the Group 1 Dewhurst Stakes (1,400m) at Newmarket on Oct 10.

PHOTO: DONCASTER RACECOURSE FACEBOOK

1 Darkness Falls

Drops in distance for this but his 1,800m Group 1 win at Leopardstown in September – surging clear of his eight rivals – has established him as a very classy 2YO operator.

2 Desert Castle

Both victories for this big and powerful colt trained by Charlie Appleby for Godolphin have been gained in runaway style, notably in a Group 2 over this trip at Doncaster in September when both efficient and stylish. Win would cement him as a firm 2000 Guineas favourite for 2027. Major chance.

3 Gentle Hurricane

Most notable of his three starts was when second to a subsequent Group 2 victor in a 1,400m Group 3 at York in August. But at this stage of his career does not look an obvious Group 1 winner.

4 Great Barrier Reef

Winner of three of his four starts – including a Royal Ascot Group 2 – all over 1,200m. But he certainly does not seem like a one-dimensional sprinter with a pedigree upbeat for this 1,400m.

5 Jassas

Faded out quickly after leading in a 1,400m Group 3 at Deauville. He had looked a potentially smart performer when winning his two starts on either side of that.

Comments courtesy of The Hong Kong Jockey Club

See more on

Horse racing

Sports and recreation

Britain

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Personal Data Protection Notice

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.