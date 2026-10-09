Oct 10 Dewhurst Stakes form analysis
Desert Castle poised for a straight three
Powerful Godolphin galloper has slight edge in small but select Newmarket Group 1 field
1 Darkness Falls
Drops in distance for this but his 1,800m Group 1 win at Leopardstown in September – surging clear of his eight rivals – has established him as a very classy 2YO operator.
2 Desert Castle
Both victories for this big and powerful colt trained by Charlie Appleby for Godolphin have been gained in runaway style, notably in a Group 2 over this trip at Doncaster in September when both efficient and stylish. Win would cement him as a firm 2000 Guineas favourite for 2027. Major chance.
3 Gentle Hurricane
Most notable of his three starts was when second to a subsequent Group 2 victor in a 1,400m Group 3 at York in August. But at this stage of his career does not look an obvious Group 1 winner.
4 Great Barrier Reef
Winner of three of his four starts – including a Royal Ascot Group 2 – all over 1,200m. But he certainly does not seem like a one-dimensional sprinter with a pedigree upbeat for this 1,400m.
5 Jassas
Faded out quickly after leading in a 1,400m Group 3 at Deauville. He had looked a potentially smart performer when winning his two starts on either side of that.
Comments courtesy of The Hong Kong Jockey Club