Desert Castle poised for a straight three

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The Charlie Appleby-trained and Godolphin-owned Desert Castle (Billy Loughnane) taking out the Group 2 Champagne Stakes (1,400m) at Doncaster on Sept 12 to make it two wins from as many career starts. He bids for a third win in the Group 1 Dewhurst Stakes (1,400m) at Newmarket on Oct 10.

1 Darkness Falls

Drops in distance for this but his 1,800m Group 1 win at Leopardstown in September – surging clear of his eight rivals – has established him as a very classy 2YO operator.

2 Desert Castle

Both victories for this big and powerful colt trained by Charlie Appleby for Godolphin have been gained in runaway style, notably in a Group 2 over this trip at Doncaster in September when both efficient and stylish. Win would cement him as a firm 2000 Guineas favourite for 2027. Major chance.

3 Gentle Hurricane

Most notable of his three starts was when second to a subsequent Group 2 victor in a 1,400m Group 3 at York in August. But at this stage of his career does not look an obvious Group 1 winner.

4 Great Barrier Reef

Winner of three of his four starts – including a Royal Ascot Group 2 – all over 1,200m. But he certainly does not seem like a one-dimensional sprinter with a pedigree upbeat for this 1,400m.

5 Jassas

Faded out quickly after leading in a 1,400m Group 3 at Deauville. He had looked a potentially smart performer when winning his two starts on either side of that.

Comments courtesy of The Hong Kong Jockey Club