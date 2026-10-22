Debut winner Golden Gem all set to shine again

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Race 1 (1,200m)

(3) DESTREGA has only found one better in both starts so far. She looks the one to beat with Craig Zackey now aboard.

Trainer Alan Greeff beat her with a runner of his last time, so any market moves for (4) POWDER DAY should be respected. She is a Real Gone Kid filly and will have Richard Fourie aboard.

(8) NORSE WARRIOR and (9) AMERICAN GEM have both shown some improvement of late and can make the frame.

Race 2 (1,400m)

(4) POINTER quickened up nicely on her local debut. She was consistent but overall has been a disappointing filly so far but can win a race of this nature.

(1) RHYDIAN has some ability but does not always show it. He would not surprise if he wins.

(3) ACTION AMERICA is clearly a lot better than his last two runs would suggest and could be a danger.

(7) PLAY ACT showed a form return in his latest start and is a threat if repeating that level of form.

Race 3 (1,600m)

(6) RARE EARTH was a disappointment in his first two local starts but did put up a better effort last time and could go one place better.

(1) TIME HONORED is consistent and could have that rewarded with a victory.

(7) LADY OF FATE has made some improvement of late and is not out of it. Include her in calculations

(5) TWICE A QUEEN might be looking for further to be seen at her best, but Fourie continues to ride her, so she must be respected.

Race 4 (1,200m)

(2) WORLDLY looked an unlucky loser last week but can go one place better. He does have the widest draw, so will need luck in running.

(5) CHATTERBOX only found a promising filly a bit better last time and is a real danger.

(1) RHYTHM is consistent but does give weight away to all his rivals.

(7) WISE COUNSEL only tired late on local debut and can get involved with the finish once again.

Race 5 (1,000m)

(2) SAY A PRAYER looks a promising filly and can follow up on a solid maiden win in her second start. She is returning from a break.

Stable companion (1) REMIND ME OF YOU is improving and the form of her maiden win has held up.

(6) CAPTAIN CLEVER and (7) WORSDWORTH both have chances of getting a slice of the money available.

Race 6 (1,900m)

(7) MASTEROFTHEBAROQUE has looked good since stepping up in distance. Can score again.

(8) POLICY OF TRUTH, (9) SABRAGE and (10) THE MIKADO are all in good form and capable of contesting the finish once again.

Race 7 (1,600m)

(2) LADY BOMBER has won five times in the last 12 months and could win again.

(3) AQUARIUS has won her last two starts. Commands respect.

(1) WISHES AND DREAMS is distance-suited and could earn some more money.

(5) FANTINE was a game winner on Sunday and with Fourie aboard, could double up.

Race 8 (1,600m)

(5) ROCK ME MAMA is not well drawn but she packs a decent finish. Can score with some luck.

(4) ALEX MILLER continues to knock loudly at the door and can earn some more money.

(3) POTENZA is not well drawn but does have a place chance.

(8) BLOOD OF EDEN and (9) FONTE could be better than rated and could be worth including in exotic combinations.

Race 9 (1,200m)

(11) MIDNIGHT HOUR has a tricky draw but was close-up behind males last time.

(9) LADY NANCY has not run since a below-par performance in blinkers in the Allan Robertson. Take her racing fitness on trust.

(4) WILLOW VALLI has placed in her last three starts. Keagan de Melo rides. Likes track and trip.

(2) CHOOKS KISS is down in trip but is back on her favoured surface and should be competitive.

Race 10 (1,400m)

(8) ROXBURY PARK makes his Poly debut going 200m further but has been close-up in both starts. The one to beat.

(10) VESSEL OF LIGHT is lightly raced and was likely in need of his last start. Local debut on the Poly but comes from a strong stable.

(11) SEED SEEKER comes off a lengthy break and may be worth following in the betting.

(5) SO INDI ran her best race over course and distance two runs back. Can contest the finish.

Race 11 (1,600m)

(5) REMUNERATION made a promising local debut in the soft from a wide draw. Meets little of note at Poly debut.

(2) BELLANCA VIKING ran a disappointing race last run with cheek pieces. Stronger rider up and has run well on the Poly.

(3) SPOT ME IN THE SKY was much improved last time and could be coming to hand.

(4) GLITTER PAINT is lightly raced but did find betting support last run. Can still improve.

Race 12 (1,000m)

(1) J LORDI failed narrowly first time over track and trip. He has the best of the draw and can go one better with a repeat showing.

(6) BELLIGERENT is lightly raced but has only missed the money twice in nine outings. She takes on modest opposition and should be competitive.

(4) LITTLE LOLITA has not been far back in two outings. She had a tricky draw on the turf last time and can still improve.

(3) QUERARISTINYFERARI is not without claims.

Race 13 (1,000m)

(6) TIME TO FIRE has shown up well in two recent Highveld starts. Poly debut with a 4kg claimer aboard.

(5) MOJO MAN has been touched off at his last two and is better off at the weights

(1) CHARA SANDS is also better off with B Fifty Two and has the best of the draw.

(8) B FIFTYTWO is bidding for a fourth straight two since blinkers came on, but has drawn wide.

Race 14 (2,000m)

(6) PREUX CHAVALIER shed his maiden last run. Got a hefty shunt up the ratings but can follow up.

(3) PRAISE DE LA REY has consistent Poly form and goes well for Nicholas Patel. Good chance.

(1) SATELLITE WORLD was not too far back in his first run for his new stable. The blinkers are back on and he is one to watch.

(2) TWOCANTANGO has not been far back at recent outings over shorter. The step-up in trip could suit.

Race 15 (1,600m)

(5) GOLDEN GEM won well on debut starting at long odds. He should come on from that effort and can follow up.

(7) CHARLIE BUCKET has his first run for his new stable. Unbeaten on the turf in KZN but has come well of late. Strong chance.

(8) PRESSURE POINT shed his maiden on the Poly. Close-up on the turf last time. Step-up in trip should see him run well.

(2) PIED PIPER goes well on the Poly and stays the trip. Capable on his day.

Race 16 (1,200m)

(1) KAAPSE KLOPSE has useful form over course and distance. From the best of the draw he should go close again.

(3) STAGE ONE has been improving steadily and failed narrowly last time. He has a handy weight and should run well.

(6) BORN OF FIRE followed up his maiden win at long odds. He makes his Poly debut but appears to have come to hand.

(7) MONT LOISIR has improved in blinkers. His two best recent efforts have been on the Poly and he is down in class.